Apps

Barcuterie Board

$11.95

Muenster and Pepper Jack Cheese, Soft Pretzel Bites with House Made Beer Cheese, Berks Ring Bologna, Carrots & Celery with dip and Mixed Nuts.

French Fries

$5.95

Hand Cut Potatoes, Fried and Lightly Salted.

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Hand Cut Potatoes, Fried and Lightly Salted. Topped with Queso Cheese and a Drizzle of Sour Cream.

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.95

Hand Breaded and Deep Fried Cheese Curds Served with our House Made Marinara. * Locally sourced from Bad Farms

Fried Onion Rings

$6.95

House made tempura battered onion rings with your choice of sauce.

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Twelve hand breaded deep fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch or blue cheese sauce

Fried Shrimp

$9.95

Six hand breaded and deep fried shrimp served with your choice of sweet chili, cocktail or boom sauce

Chicken Nugs

$7.95

Ten Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Nugs fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

House made spinach and artichoke dip topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with fresh house made tortilla chips. Great for sharing!

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

House Fried Tortilla Chips Topped with Chili, Tomatoes, Olives, Onions, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Melted Cheese, Cilantro and Sour Cream. Served with our House Made Salsa on the Side.

Pierogies

$8.95+

Five locally made perogies from Oley Ravioli. Your choice of fried or sautéed, served with caramelized or sautéed onions with a side of sour cream. Your choice of potato filling with Sauerkraut or bacon cheddar filling.

Wings

Wings

$6.95+

Jumbo wings offered with your choice of sauce. Mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey mustard and hot & honey. Served with Celery & Carrots with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dip

Soups

Corn Chowder

$5.95+

Chili

$5.95+

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

House Baked Beans

$3.95

Steamed Butter Carrots

$3.95

Salads

Apple Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, Granny Smith Apples, House Made Candied Pecans, Dried Cherries, Blue Cheese Crumbles and House Made Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, House Made Croutons and House Made Greek Vinaigrette.

House Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, cucumber, carrots and our house made croutons.

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.95

House Made Patty Topped with your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise Served on a Toasted Fireking Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

House Made Patty Topped with your Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise Served on a Fireking Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

House Made Patty Topped with Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms with Swiss Cheese on a Fireking Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

The Lynnville

$12.95

House Made Patty Topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Our Bacon Jam and Caramelized Onions on a Fireking Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

Cheesesteaks, Sandwiches & Wraps

Cheesesteak

$11.95

House Shaved Sirloin Steak with Cooper Cheese and Caramelized Onions on a Fireking Steak Roll. Served with our House Cut French Fries. * Marinara added upon request.

California Cheesesteak

$12.95

Choice of House Shaved Sirloin or Chopped Chicken on a Fireking Steak Roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise. Served with our House Cut French Fries.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.95

Chopped Chicken with Cooper Cheese and Caramelized Onions on a Fireking Steak Roll. Served with House Cut French Fries . * Marinara added upon request.

Buffalo Blue Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95

Chopped Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese on a Fireking Steak Roll. Topped with our House Made Blue Cheese Sauce. Served with our House Cut French Fries.

Grilled Rueben

$11.95

House Shaved Corn Beef, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut Topped with our House Made Thousand Island Dressing on a Fireking Marble Rye Bread. Served with our House Cut French Fries.

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise Served on Grilled Fireking Brioche Bread. Served with our House Cut French Fries.

Cobb Salad Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Hard-Broiled Egg Slices, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado and Red Onion with our House Made Blue Cheese Dressing in a Flour Wrap. Served with our House Cut French Fries.

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese Finished with our House Made Greek Vinaigrette on a Flour Wrap. Served with our House Cut French Fries.

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Your Choice of Cheese on a Grilled Fireking Brioche Bread. Served with our House Cut French Fries.

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Smoked Gouda Cheese and House Made Bacon Jam on a Grilled Fireking Brioche Bread. Served with our House Cut French Fries.

House Entrees

Filet Mignon

$25.95

8 oz. Filet Mignon Seasoned with a Smoked Maple Glaze and Made to Order. Includes your Choice of ( 2 ) of Our House Made Sides.

Chicken Cordon Blue

$18.95

Chicken Breast with Tavern Ham and Swiss Cheese Hand Rolled into the Center, Baked and Drizzled with our House Made Dijon Sauce. Includes your Choice of ( 2 ) of Our House Made Sides.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Pan Seared Shrimp Scampi Served over a Bed of Linguini and a Warm Baguette. Includes a side salad or a side Caesar Salad

House Made Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$7.95

Rich Two Layer Chocolate Cake Topped with Creamy Peanut Butter Frosting along with a Scoop of House Made Vanilla Ice Cream