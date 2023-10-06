Lynnville Hotel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8148 Bausch Road, New Tripoli, PA 18066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Retriever Brewing Company - 2844 Township Line Road
No Reviews
2844 Township Line Road Orefield, PA 18069
View restaurant
More near New Tripoli