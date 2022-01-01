Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Mediterranean

Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd Lynora's Alton

review star

No reviews yet

5320 Donald Ross Rd

Palm Beach Garde, FL 33418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Pollo Parmigiana
Polpette Della Casa

Appetizers

Arancino Di Riso

Arancino Di Riso

$13.95

Fried rice balls, mozzarella, bolognese sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.95

Chopped tomato, basil, garlic, EVOO

Burrata

Burrata

$15.95

Arugula, tomatoes, EVOO, drizzled pesto

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.95

Lightly fried calamari, classic marinara

Focaccia

Focaccia

$7.95

EVOO, sea salt, rosemary

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$14.95

Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto

Mozzarella Della Casa

Mozzarella Della Casa

$14.95

Imported mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic reduction

Mussels In Crosta

Mussels In Crosta

$20.95

PEI mussels, crispy focaccia, choice of garlic & oil or marinara

Grilled Portuguese Octopus

Grilled Portuguese Octopus

$24.95

Over escarole, beans, tomato and garlic

Polpette Della Casa

Polpette Della Casa

$14.95

Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Parmigiano, truffle oil

Bucket of Meatballs

$35.00

10 house meatballs

Soup/Salad

Tortellini Al Brodo

Tortellini Al Brodo

$8.95

Meat tortellini, chicken consomme

Insalata Cesare

Insalata Cesare

$10.95

Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons

Insalata Rucola E Carciofi

Insalata Rucola E Carciofi

$14.95

Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette

Insalata Rustica

Insalata Rustica

$13.95

Spinach, gorgonzola, cherry tomato, walnuts, balsamic reduction

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

$14.95

Romaine, soppressata, ham, shaved parmigiano, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, sherry vinaigrette

Mista Di Mare

Mista Di Mare

$19.95

Octopus, shrimp, calamari, potatoes, celery, tomatoes, arugula, EVOO, lemon

Scottish Salmon over Arugula

Scottish Salmon over Arugula

$26.95

Cherry tomatoes, onions, lemon vinaigrette

Pasta

Cavatelli Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Cavatelli Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$24.95

Sauteed in garlic and oil

Fettuccine Bolognese

Fettuccine Bolognese

$22.95

Slow cooked classic beef ragu

Gluten Free Penne E Escarole

Gluten Free Penne E Escarole

$20.95

Garlic & oil, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans

Gnocchi Al Forno

Gnocchi Al Forno

$24.95

Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

Gnocchi Pesto

Gnocchi Pesto

$23.95

Ricotta gnocchi, cream, basil pesto

Linguini Carbonara

Linguini Carbonara

$23.95

Parmigiano, cream

Pappardelle E Polpette

Pappardelle E Polpette

$23.95

Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta

Pappardelle Tartufato

Pappardelle Tartufato

$28.95

Short rib, sun-dried tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, shaved parmigiano, truffle sauce

Pasticcio

Pasticcio

$24.95

Crepe lasagna, bolognese sauce, fresh mozzarella, bechamel

Penne Al Pollo

Penne Al Pollo

$23.95

Chicken, mushrooms, asparagus, garlic alfredo sauce

Ravioli All' Aragosta

Ravioli All' Aragosta

$26.95

Lobster, shrimp, cognac cream sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$20.95

Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka

Short Rib Ravioli

$26.95

Porcini cream sauce, julienne vegetables

Entree

Pollo Francese

Pollo Francese

$28.95

Lightly battered chicken breast, lemon sauce, linguini

Pollo Milanese

Pollo Milanese

$28.95

Breaded chicken breast, baby arugula, tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmigiano, EVOO

Pollo Parmigiana

Pollo Parmigiana

$28.95

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini

Beef Short Ribs Genovese

Beef Short Ribs Genovese

$32.95

Slow braised short ribs and vegetables over risotto parmigiano

Bone-In Vitello Milanese

Bone-In Vitello Milanese

$39.95

Thinly pounded veal chop, baby arugula, tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmigiano, EVOO

Bone-In Vitello Parmigiano

Bone-In Vitello Parmigiano

$42.95

Lightly breaded veal chop, tomato sauce, mozzarella, linguini

Vitello Marsala

Vitello Marsala

$34.95

Lightly battered veal, brown porcini mushroom sauce over linguini

Vitello Piccata

Vitello Piccata

$34.95

Lightly battered veal, white wine, lemon, capers over linguini

Lynora Burger

Lynora Burger

$18.95

Provolone, applewood bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, shoestring fries

Branzino Piccata

Branzino Piccata

$32.95

Sauteed branzino with cherry tomatoes, capers, artichokes and a white wine lemon sauce over broccoli rabe.

Grilled Scottish Salmon

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$29.95

Sauteed spinach, arugula, tomato

Linguini Alle Vongole

Linguini Alle Vongole

$28.95

Clams, choice of garlic and oil or marinara

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$29.95

Pomodoro, marinara, red pepper, linguini

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$29.95

White wine, garlic, butter, herbs, linguini

Snapper Lynora

Snapper Lynora

$32.95

Shrimp, rosemary white wine, garlic and lemon sauce, mixed vegetables

Pizza

Adamo

Adamo

$20.95

Eggplant, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, vegan cheese

Americano

Americano

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni

Burrata E Prosciutto

Burrata E Prosciutto

$20.95

Mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomato, EVOO

Formaggi

Formaggi

$16.95

Fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, fontina

Margherita

Margherita

$14.95

Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil

Napoli

Napoli

$16.95

Mozzarella, fontina, cherry tomato, basil

Piccante

Piccante

$16.95

Marinara, cherry pepper, mozzarella, pepperoni, soppressata

Prosciutto E Rucola

Prosciutto E Rucola

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, EVOO

Stracchino E Capicola

$18.95

Shredded mozzarella, Stracchino cheese, capicola, sundried tomatoes, arugula

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, artichokes, mushrooms, eggplant, onions

White Pepperoni

White Pepperoni

$16.95

Mozzarella, fontina, pepperoni

Wild Shroom

Wild Shroom

$20.95

Mozzarella, fontina, mushrooms, ham, truffle oil

Sides

Side Broccoli Rabe

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.50

Sauteed in garlic and EVOO

Side Carrots & Asparagus

$10.50

Sauteed with garlic and oil

Side Escarole Alla Toscana

Side Escarole Alla Toscana

$9.50

Sauteed escarole with beans, tomatoes and garlic

Side Risotto Funghi

$10.95
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Parmigiano, truffle oil

Bread Loaf

$5.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sacue, mozzarella cheese

Kids Rigatoni & Meatball

$10.00

Rigatoni, tomato sauce, meatball

Kids Rigatoni & Butter

$8.00

Rigatoni with butter

Kids Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.00

Rigatoni with meat sauce

Kid's Fries

Kid's Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Italian Cheesecake

Italian Cheesecake

$9.95
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$9.95
Nutella Lava Cake

Nutella Lava Cake

$10.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.95
6 Zeppole Doughnuts

6 Zeppole Doughnuts

$9.95

Cinnamon sugar, Nutella, ricotta, maple syrup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5320 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Garde, FL 33418

Directions

Gallery
5320 Donald Ross Rd image
5320 Donald Ross Rd image
5320 Donald Ross Rd image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prezzo PGA
orange starNo Reviews
4520 PGA Blvd #100 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Christopher's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,153
4783 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
orange star4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
orange star4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
1548 US-1 - Lynora's- Jupiter
orange starNo Reviews
1548 US-1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Angelo's Too - 10136 W Indiantown Rd
orange starNo Reviews
10136 W Indiantown Rd Jupiter, FL 33478
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Palm Beach Garde

The Cooper
orange star4.5 • 3,784
4610 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Christopher's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,153
4783 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
orange star4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Hayashi Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 512
4204 Northlale Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Lola's Seafood Eatery - PBG
orange star4.5 • 427
4595 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Crazy Horse Saloon
orange star4.3 • 321
4240 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Beach Garde
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston