207 Clematis St Lynora's- Clematis

207 Clematis St

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Appetizers

Arancino Di Riso

$13.95

Fried rice balls, mozzarella, bolognese sauce

Bruschetta

$10.95

Chopped tomato, basil, garlic, EVOO

Burrata

$15.95

Arugula, tomatoes, EVOO, drizzled pesto

Calamari Fritti

$15.95

Lightly fried calamari, classic marinara

Focaccia

$7.95

EVOO, sea salt, rosemary

Melanzane Parmigiana

$14.95

Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto

Mozzarella Della Casa

$14.95

Imported mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic reduction

Mussels In Crosta

$20.95

PEI mussels, crispy focaccia, choice of garlic & oil or marinara

Grilled Portuguese Octopus

$24.95

Over escarole, beans, tomato and garlic

Polpette Della Casa

$14.95

Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Parmigiano, truffle oil

