Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lynora's Catering

review star

No reviews yet

1470 North Congress Ave

Suite 116

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

LUNCH

Appetizers

Arancino Di Riso

Arancino Di Riso

$14.95

Fried rice balls, mozzarella, bolognese sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.95

Chopped tomato, basil, garlic, EVOO

Burrata

Burrata

$16.95

Arugula, tomatoes, EVOO, drizzled pesto

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.95

Lightly fried calamari, classic marinara

Focaccia

Focaccia

$8.95

EVOO, sea salt, rosemary

Grilled Portuguese Octopus

Grilled Portuguese Octopus

$24.95

Over escarole, beans, tomato and garlic

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$14.95

Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto

Mozzarella Della Casa

Mozzarella Della Casa

$14.95

Imported mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic reduction

Polpette Della Casa

Polpette Della Casa

$14.95

Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.95

Parmigiano, truffle oil

Bucket of Meatballs

$35.00

10 house meatballs

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$15.95

Breaded chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$15.95

Grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto

Classic Italian Hero

Classic Italian Hero

$15.95

Soppressata, ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, sherry vinaigrette

Lynora Burger

Lynora Burger

$16.95

8 oz prime beef, provolone, applewood bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$15.95

Beef and pork meatballs, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Mozzarella E Prosciutto Hero

Mozzarella E Prosciutto Hero

$15.95

Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic, baguette

Short Rib Cheesesteak

Short Rib Cheesesteak

$16.95

Mushrooms, onions, smoked mozzarella

Soup/Salad

Tortellini Al Brodo

Tortellini Al Brodo

$8.95

Meat tortellini, chicken consomme

Insalata Cesare

Insalata Cesare

$10.95

Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons

Insalata Rucola E Carciofi

Insalata Rucola E Carciofi

$14.95

Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette

Insalata Rustica

Insalata Rustica

$14.95

Spinach, gorgonzola, cherry tomato, walnuts, balsamic reduction

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

$15.95

Romaine, soppressata, ham, shaved parmigiano, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, sherry vinaigrette

Mista Di Mare

Mista Di Mare

$19.95

Octopus, shrimp, calamari, potatoes, celery, tomatoes, arugula, EVOO, lemon

Pasta

Cannelloni Al forno

Cannelloni Al forno

$16.95

Pork, beef, spinach, bechamel, rolled in a crepe, bolognese, sauce, mozzarella

Fettuccine Bolognese

Fettuccine Bolognese

$16.95

Slow cooked classic beef ragu

Gluten Free Penne E Escarole

Gluten Free Penne E Escarole

$15.95

Garlic & oil, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans

Gnocchi Al Forno

Gnocchi Al Forno

$17.95

Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

Gnocchi Pesto

Gnocchi Pesto

$17.95

Ricotta gnocchi, cream, basil pesto

Pappardelle E Polpette

Pappardelle E Polpette

$17.95

Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta

Penne Al Pollo

Penne Al Pollo

$16.95

Chicken, mushrooms, asparagus, garlic alfredo sauce

Ravioli All' Aragosta

Ravioli All' Aragosta

$19.95

Lobster, shrimp, cognac cream sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$16.95

Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.95

Pomodoro, marinara, red pepper, linguini

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

White wine, garlic, butter, herbs, linguini

Entree

Pollo Milanese

Pollo Milanese

$19.95

Breaded chicken breast, baby arugula, tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmigiano, EVOO

Pollo Parmigiana

Pollo Parmigiana

$19.95

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini

Grilled Scottish Salmon

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$19.95

Sauteed spinach, arugula, tomato

Snapper Lynora

Snapper Lynora

$19.95

Shrimp, rosemary white wine, garlic and lemon sauce, mixed vegetables

Scottish Salmon over Arugula

Scottish Salmon over Arugula

$19.95

Cherry tomatoes, onions, lemon vinaigrette

Pizza

Adamo

Adamo

$20.95

Eggplant, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, vegan cheese

Americano

Americano

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni

Burrata E Prosciutto

Burrata E Prosciutto

$20.95

Mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomato, EVOO

Formaggi

Formaggi

$16.95

Fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, fontina

Honey E Soppressata

$18.95
Margherita

Margherita

$14.95

Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil

Napoli

Napoli

$16.95

Mozzarella, fontina, cherry tomato, basil

Piccante

Piccante

$16.95

Marinara, cherry pepper, mozzarella, pepperoni, soppressata

Prosciutto E Rucola

Prosciutto E Rucola

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, EVOO

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, artichokes, mushrooms, eggplant, onions

White Pepperoni

White Pepperoni

$16.95

Mozzarella, fontina, pepperoni

Wild Shroom

Wild Shroom

$20.95

Mozzarella, fontina, mushrooms, ham, truffle oil

Sides

Side Broccoli Rabe

Side Broccoli Rabe

$11.50

Sauteed in garlic and EVOO

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.95

Parmigiano, truffle oil

Side Escarole Alla Toscana

Side Escarole Alla Toscana

$9.95

Sauteed escarole with beans, tomatoes and garlic

One Meatball

$4.95

Bread Loaf

$5.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sacue, mozzarella cheese

Kids Rigatoni & Meatball

$10.00

Rigatoni, tomato sauce, meatball

Kids Rigatoni & Butter

$8.00

Rigatoni with butter

Kids Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.00

Rigatoni with meat sauce

Kid's Fries

Kid's Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Italian Cheesecake

Italian Cheesecake

$9.95
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$9.95
Nutella Lava Cake

Nutella Lava Cake

$10.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.95
6 Zeppole Doughnuts

6 Zeppole Doughnuts

$9.95

Cinnamon sugar, Nutella, ricotta, maple syrup

DINNER

Appetizers

Arancino Di Riso

Arancino Di Riso

$14.95

Fried rice balls, mozzarella, bolognese sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.95

Chopped tomato, basil, garlic, EVOO

Burrata

Burrata

$16.95

Arugula, tomatoes, EVOO, drizzled pesto

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.95

Lightly fried calamari, classic marinara

Focaccia

Focaccia

$8.95

EVOO, sea salt, rosemary

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$14.95

Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto

Mozzarella Della Casa

Mozzarella Della Casa

$14.95

Imported mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic reduction

Mussels In Crosta

Mussels In Crosta

$21.95

PEI mussels, crispy focaccia, choice of garlic & oil or marinara

Grilled Portuguese Octopus

Grilled Portuguese Octopus

$24.95

Over escarole, beans, tomato and garlic

Polpette Della Casa

Polpette Della Casa

$14.95

Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.95

Parmigiano, truffle oil

Bucket of Meatballs

$35.00

10 house meatballs

Soup/Salad

Tortellini Al Brodo

Tortellini Al Brodo

$8.95

Meat tortellini, chicken consomme

Insalata Cesare

Insalata Cesare

$10.95

Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons

Insalata Rucola E Carciofi

Insalata Rucola E Carciofi

$14.95

Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette

Insalata Rustica

Insalata Rustica

$14.95

Spinach, gorgonzola, cherry tomato, walnuts, balsamic reduction

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

$15.95

Romaine, soppressata, ham, shaved parmigiano, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, sherry vinaigrette

Mista Di Mare

Mista Di Mare

$19.95

Octopus, shrimp, calamari, potatoes, celery, tomatoes, arugula, EVOO, lemon

Scottish Salmon over Arugula

Scottish Salmon over Arugula

$26.95

Cherry tomatoes, onions, lemon vinaigrette

Pasta

Cavatelli Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Cavatelli Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$24.95

Sauteed in garlic and oil

Fettuccine Bolognese

Fettuccine Bolognese

$23.95

Slow cooked classic beef ragu

Gluten Free Penne E Escarole

Gluten Free Penne E Escarole

$21.95

Garlic & oil, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans

Gnocchi Al Forno

Gnocchi Al Forno

$25.95

Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

Gnocchi Pesto

Gnocchi Pesto

$25.95

Ricotta gnocchi, cream, basil pesto

Linguini Carbonara

Linguini Carbonara

$24.95

Parmigiano, cream

Pappardelle E Polpette

Pappardelle E Polpette

$24.95

Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta

Pappardelle Tartufato

Pappardelle Tartufato

$29.95

Short rib, sun-dried tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, shaved parmigiano, truffle sauce

Pasticcio

Pasticcio

$24.95

Crepe lasagna, bolognese sauce, fresh mozzarella, bechamel

Penne Al Pollo

Penne Al Pollo

$24.95

Chicken, mushrooms, asparagus, garlic alfredo sauce

Ravioli All' Aragosta

Ravioli All' Aragosta

$26.95

Lobster, shrimp, cognac cream sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$21.95

Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka

Short Rib Ravioli

$26.95

Porcini cream sauce, julienne vegetables

Entree

Pollo Francese

Pollo Francese

$28.95

Lightly battered chicken breast, lemon sauce, linguini

Pollo Milanese

Pollo Milanese

$28.95

Breaded chicken breast, baby arugula, tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmigiano, EVOO

Pollo Parmigiana

Pollo Parmigiana

$29.95

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini

Beef Short Ribs Genovese

Beef Short Ribs Genovese

$32.95

Slow braised short ribs and vegetables over risotto parmigiano

Bone-In Vitello Milanese

Bone-In Vitello Milanese

$42.95

Thinly pounded veal chop, baby arugula, tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmigiano, EVOO

Bone-In Vitello Parmigiano

Bone-In Vitello Parmigiano

$44.95

Lightly breaded veal chop, tomato sauce, mozzarella, linguini

Vitello Marsala

Vitello Marsala

$34.95

Lightly battered veal, brown porcini mushroom sauce over linguini

Vitello Piccata

Vitello Piccata

$34.95

Lightly battered veal, white wine, lemon, capers over linguini

Lynora Burger

Lynora Burger

$18.95

Provolone, applewood bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, shoestring fries

Branzino Piccata

Branzino Piccata

$32.95

Sauteed branzino with cherry tomatoes, capers, artichokes and a white wine lemon sauce over broccoli rabe.

Grilled Scottish Salmon

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$30.95

Sauteed spinach, arugula, tomato

Linguini Alle Vongole

Linguini Alle Vongole

$28.95

Clams, choice of garlic and oil or marinara

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.95

Pomodoro, marinara, red pepper, linguini

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$28.95

White wine, garlic, butter, herbs, linguini

Snapper Lynora

Snapper Lynora

$32.95

Shrimp, rosemary white wine, garlic and lemon sauce, mixed vegetables

Cannelloni Al forno

Cannelloni Al forno

$19.95

Pork, beef, spinach, bechamel, rolled in a crepe, bolognese, sauce, mozzarella

Pizza

Adamo

Adamo

$20.95

Eggplant, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, vegan cheese

Americano

Americano

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni

Burrata E Prosciutto

Burrata E Prosciutto

$20.95

Mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomato, EVOO

Formaggi

Formaggi

$16.95

Fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, fontina

Honey E Soppressata

$18.95
Margherita

Margherita

$14.95

Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil

Napoli

Napoli

$16.95

Mozzarella, fontina, cherry tomato, basil

Piccante

Piccante

$16.95

Marinara, cherry pepper, mozzarella, pepperoni, soppressata

Prosciutto E Rucola

Prosciutto E Rucola

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, EVOO

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$18.95

Marinara, mozzarella, artichokes, mushrooms, eggplant, onions

White Pepperoni

White Pepperoni

$16.95

Mozzarella, fontina, pepperoni

Wild Shroom

Wild Shroom

$20.95

Mozzarella, fontina, mushrooms, ham, truffle oil

Sides

Side Broccoli Rabe

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.95

Sauteed in garlic and EVOO

Side Carrots & Asparagus

$10.95

Sauteed with garlic and oil

Side Escarole Alla Toscana

Side Escarole Alla Toscana

$9.95

Sauteed escarole with beans, tomatoes and garlic

Side Risotto Funghi

$11.95
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.95

Parmigiano, truffle oil

One Meatball

$4.95

Bread Loaf

$5.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sacue, mozzarella cheese

Kids Rigatoni & Meatball

$10.00

Rigatoni, tomato sauce, meatball

Kids Rigatoni & Butter

$8.00

Rigatoni with butter

Kids Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.00

Rigatoni with meat sauce

Kid's Fries

Kid's Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Italian Cheesecake

Italian Cheesecake

$9.95
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$9.95
Nutella Lava Cake

Nutella Lava Cake

$10.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.95
6 Zeppole Doughnuts

6 Zeppole Doughnuts

$9.95

Cinnamon sugar, Nutella, ricotta, maple syrup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Catering & Events

Website

Location

1470 North Congress Ave, Suite 116, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

De Pietros Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2550 Okeechobee Boulevard West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Isla & Co. West Palm Beach - Isla & Co. West Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Clare Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Fresh Element - 711 Village Blvd,Ste 103
orange starNo Reviews
711 Village Blvd,Ste 103 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish and Chicken - PBC- Okeechobee
orange star4.5 • 269
4282 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo - Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 Clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Belvedere
orange star4.5 • 959
955 sansburys way West palm beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston