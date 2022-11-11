LyteBite Upland
1071 E. 19th St. Suite C
Upland, CA 91784
Stack Packs
10 Chicken Meal Stack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of chicken, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy! Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
10 Tri-Tip Meal Stack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of tri-tip, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy! Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
10 Ground Turkey Meal Stack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of ground turkey, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy! Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
5 Chicken & 5 Tri-Tip Meal Stack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of 5 chicken and 5 tri-tip, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy! Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
5 Chicken & 5 Ground Turkey Meal Stack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of 5 chicken and 5 ground turkey, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy! Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
Build Your Own Meal
Chicken Breast Meal
Our chicken breast meal comes with your choice of chicken breast flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Chicken Thigh Meal
Our chicken thigh meal comes with your choice of chicken thigh flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Tri-Tip Steak Meal
Our tri-tip meal comes with your choice of tri-tip flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Ground Turkey Meal
Our ground turkey meal comes with your choice of ground turkey flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Ground Beef Meal
Our ground beef meal comes with your choice of ground beef flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Turkey Breast Meal
Our turkey breast meal comes with your choice of turkey breast portion size, carb selection and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Salmon Meal
Our salmon meal comes with your choice of salmon flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Swai (White Fish) Meal
Our swai (white fish) meal comes with your choice of swai (white fish) flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Shrimp Meal
Our shrimp meal comes with your choice of shrimp flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Turkey Meatball Meal
Our turkey meatball meal comes with your choice of turkey meatball flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Hawaiian Patty Meal
Our Hawaiian Patty is made from ground turkey and topped with a delicious pineapple slice. The meal is served with your choice of carb selection and vegetable selection, it's that easy!
Bison Patty Meal
Our Bison Patty is made from ground bison and grilled to perfection! The meal is served with your choice of carb selection and vegetable selection, it's that easy!
Carbless Pizza Meal
Our Carbless Pizza is made from a ground turkey crust and topped with marinara, monterrey jack cheese, and turkey pepperonis. It's the perfect cheat day meal! The meal is served with your choice of carb selection and vegetable selection, it's that easy!
Signature Dishes
Fajita
Our Fajita Dish is served with 2 OZ of our Grilled Chicken, 2 OZ of our SteakHouse Tri-Tip, 4 OZ of Black Beans, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix, and your choice of 4OZ of White or Brown Rice. It's the perfect fajita combination!
Taco Tuesday
Our Taco Tuesday dish is served with your choice of 4 OZ of Ground Turkey or Ground Beef, 4 OZ of White or Brown Rice, 2 OZ of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Corn, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix and choose your favorite LyteBite Seasoning to top it all off! It doesn't need to be Tuesday for a great Taco Tuesday dish!
Hibachi
Our Hibachi dish is served with 2 OZ of Shrimp, 2 OZ of our SteakHouse Tri-Tip, 1/2 Cup Broccoli, 1/2 Cup Zucchini, 1/2 Cup Red Bell Peppers, and your choice of 4 OZ of White or Brown Rice. Our healthy take on a Hibachi meal, only thing missing is an onion volcano!
Giving Thanks
Our Giving Thanks dish comes with 4 OZ of our juicy Turkey Breast, 4 OZ of Yams, 1 Cup of Green Beans, and 1 Cup of Corn. Now you don't need to wait for the holidays to roll around, you can give thanks anytime of the year with this delicious meal!
Italian Job
Our Italian Job dish comes with your choice of 4 OZ of white or brown rice, topped with 4 OZ turkey meatballs, covered in 1/2 Cup of Marinara, 1/4 Cup Monterrey Jack Cheese, and 1 Cup of Zucchini. LyteBite's take on Sunday supper at Grandma's!
Teriyaki
Our Teriyaki dish is loaded with 2 OZ of Teriyaki Chicken Breast, 2 OZ of Teriyaki Tri-Tip, 1/2 Cup of Broccoli, 1/2 Cup of Zucchini, 1/2 Cup of Red Bell Peppers, and your choice of 4 OZ of White or Brown Rice. A cleaner take on a classic!
Breakfast
Build Your Own Breakfast Meal
Our breakfast meal comes with your choice of eggs, sausages, and carb selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Steak & Eggs
Our Steak & Eggs Signature Breakfast dish comes with 4 OZ of our SteakHouse Tri-Tip, 4 OZ of Egg Whites, 1 Cup of Spinach, and 1 Cup of our Shredded Hash. It's our healthy take on a classic diner breakfast meal!
Chick'n & Waffles
Our Chick'n & Waffles Signature Breakfast dish comes with 4 OZ of our Grilled Chicken, 1 Protein Waffle, your choice of 1 Cup Shredded Hash or 4 OZ Egg Whites. You also have the choice between regular or sugar free syrup cup on the side. This dish is sweet, salty , and protein packed!
LYTE Sweets
Cold Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap! Our Buffalo Chicken Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Buffalo Chicken, 4 OZ of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Spring Mix, and 1/2 Cup of Red Bell Peppers. Served with a side of our buffalo sauce.
Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap! Our Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Grilled Chicken, ½ Cup of Spring Mix, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix, and drizzled with our signature salad dressing. Served with a side of our signature salad dressing.
BBQ Veggie Cold Wrap
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious BBQ Veggie Cold Wrap! This protein free BBQ Veggie Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Brown Rice, 4 OZ of Black Beans, ½ Cup of Spring Mix, ½ Cup of Yellow Corn, ½ Cup of Red Bell Peppers, and drizzled with our delicious BBQ sauce. Served with a side of our BBQ sauce.
Salads
Build Your Own Tri-Tip Salad
Our build your own tri-tip salad comes with your choice of tri-tip flavor, protein portion size, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3! All salads come standard on a bed of spring mix and spinach. Feel free to select up to four (4) vegetables to top your salad. All salads come with a 2 OZ salad dressing.
Build Your Own Chicken Salad
Our build your own chicken salad comes with your choice of chicken flavor, protein portion size, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3! All salads come standard on a bed of spring mix and spinach. Feel free to select up to four (4) vegetables to top your salad. All salads come with a 2 OZ salad dressing.
Plant Based
Plant Based Meatballs Meal
Our plant based meatball meal comes with your choice of how many meatballs you'd like (each meatball is 1 OZ), carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Plant Based Nuggets Meal
Our plant based nugget meal comes with your choice of how many nuggets you'd like (each nugget is 1 OZ), carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Vegetable Chili Meal
Our vegetable chili meal comes with 1 cup of our delicious vegetable chili, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Double Carb x Double Veggie Meal
Our double carb x double veggie meal comes with two servings of carbs and two servings of vegetables. You just need to select what items you'd like in your meal, it's that easy!
Bulk
Chicken Breast (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious baked chicken breast, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Chicken Thigh (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious grilled chicken thigh, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Tri-Tip (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious grilled tri-tip, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Ground Turkey (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious ground turkey, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Ground Beef (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious ground beef, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Shrimp (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious shrimp, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Swai (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious swai, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Salmon (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious salmon, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Turkey Breast (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious turkey breast, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound!
Turkey Meatball (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious turkey meatballs, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound! Pro Tip: Each meatball is 2 OZ
Bison Patty (Per Patty)
If you can't get enough of our delicious bison patties, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the patty!
Carbless Pizza Patty (Per Patty)
If you can't get enough of our delicious carbless pizza patties, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the patty!
Hawaiian Patty (Per Patty)
If you can't get enough of our delicious Hawaiian patties, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the patty!
Egg Whites (Per OZ)
If you can't get enough of our delicious egg whites, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Turkey Sausage (Per Link)
If you can't get enough of our delicious turkey sausages, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the link!
Pork Sausage (Per Link)
If you can't get enough of our delicious pork sausages, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the link!
Protein Pancakes (Each)
If you can't get enough of our delicious protein pancakes, feel free to purchase them a la carte!
Protein Waffles (Each)
If you can't get enough of our delicious protein waffles, feel free to purchase them a la carte!
Plant Based Meatball (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious plant based meatballs, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound! Pro Tip: Each meatball is 1 OZ
Carb (Per OZ)
If you can't get enough of our delicious carbs, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Bulk Vegetables (Per Cup)
If you can't get enough of our delicious fresh cut vegetables, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the cup!
Egg Bites (Per Pair)
If you can't get enough of our delicious egg bites, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pair (2)!
Plant Based Nuggets (Per Pound)
If you can't get enough of our delicious plant based nuggets, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the pound! Pro Tip: Each nugget is 1 OZ
Merch
LyteBite Shirt
What better way to show off your love for LyteBite with a slick LyteBite shirt! Add one to your order today!
LyteBite Trucker Hat
What better way to show off your love for LyteBite with a slick LyteBite hat! Add one to your order today!
LyteBite Container
Love our containers? Feel free to purchase them a la carte! Each container comes with a clear lid. They're great containers to use if you're always on the go!
LyteBite Insulated Bag
Our LyteBite insulated bags are great to help keep your meals nice and cold! Don't forget to bring it back with you on future visits. Did we mention they're also great to use at the grocery store? Add one to your order today! The LyteBite insulated bag fits up to 10 meals.
LyteBite Shaker Cup
Need another shaker for the gym? Don't forget to add a LyteBite shaker to your next order and show off your love for LyteBite everywhere you go!
LyteBite Crewneck
What better way to show off your love for LyteBite during the winter months with a LyteBite Crewneck! Add one to your order today!
LyteBite offers clean eats and meal prep with on demand in-store ordering or online pick-up and delivery that's fully customizable! Simply pick your protein, carb, and vegetable with tons of variety to choose from!
1071 E. 19th St. Suite C, Upland, CA 91784