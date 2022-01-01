Mediterranean Exploration Company (M.E.C.)

2020 Quinta do Montalto 'Nao Condenado Branco' Lisboa, PT

$39.00

Made with indigenous grapes from the Lisboa (Lisbon) wine region of Portugal, these grapes come from vines of an age of 120-150 years old! This wine sounds 3 days on the skin is zesty and chewy on the palate. Tastes of yellow apple and tart citrus fruit with bitter herbs, pine tips, linden blossom, honey, and jasmine.