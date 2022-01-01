Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mediterranean Exploration Company (M.E.C.)

333 NW 13th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Order Again

Popular Items

Hummus Abu Hassan
Radicchio Salad
Greek Potatoes

Salatim

Pita

Pita

$3.00
Radicchio Salad

Radicchio Salad

$14.00

cherries. yogurt dressing. breadcrumbs

Salt Roasted Beets

Salt Roasted Beets

$14.00

pickled shallots. chopped herbs. tahina. poppyseed vinaigrette

Green Kale Salad

Green Kale Salad

$14.00

chili mustard vinaigrette. mama lil's peppers. manchego. walnuts

Mezze

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$9.00
Chicken Meatballs

Chicken Meatballs

$17.00

cured lemon aioli. fall vegetable salad. almond

Falafel

Falafel

$14.00

6 pieces falafel. tahina. green s’hug

Mezze with Pita

House Made Labneh

House Made Labneh

$15.00

house made yogurt cheese. fried cauliflower. za’atar

Roasted Eggplant Dip

Roasted Eggplant Dip

$13.00

tahina. mint. smoked olive oil

Hummus Abu Hassan

Hummus Abu Hassan

$14.00

tahina. chickpeas. parsley

Side Cucumbers

Side Cucumbers

$2.00
Pita

Pita

$3.00

Piato

Mejadara

Mejadara

$14.00
Braised Greek Greens

Braised Greek Greens

$13.00
Greek Potatoes

Greek Potatoes

$12.00

Roasted/Grilled

Sephardic Beef & Lamb Kebab

Sephardic Beef & Lamb Kebab

$23.00
HALF Greek Lamb Chops

HALF Greek Lamb Chops

$24.00

greek vinaigrette

FULL Greek Lamb Chops

FULL Greek Lamb Chops

$48.00

greek vinaigrette

Spinach & Cheese Boureka

Spinach & Cheese Boureka

$14.00

apricots. almonds. harissa honey mustard

Shawarma Spiced Cauliflower

Shawarma Spiced Cauliflower

$22.00

red s’hug. labneh. tahina

Wines To Go - 30% off

2020 Raventos I Blanc, Blanc de Blancs, Conca del Riu Anoia, SP

2020 Raventos I Blanc, Blanc de Blancs, Conca del Riu Anoia, SP

$42.00

A smooth, creamy sparkling from just near the Cava region in Spain. This champagne style wine tastes of salty green apple, citrus peel, and slightly herbaceous.

2019 Bormuhely 'Dry Tokaj' Tokaj, HU

2019 Bormuhely 'Dry Tokaj' Tokaj, HU

$39.00

Yes, you read that right! This is a dry Tokaj hailing from the Tokaj region in Hungary. This wine is all stainless steel and has high acid, notes of green apple and lemon zest. It's a crispy one and so delicious!

2020 Livio Felluga, Collio, IT

2020 Livio Felluga, Collio, IT

$45.00

100% Friulano grape, this wine is rich and savory with golden and red apple, lemon peel, white almonds, white floral notes and a lovely macadamia nut finish. A food friendly wine, for sure!

2020 Quinta do Montalto 'Nao Condenado Branco' Lisboa, PT

2020 Quinta do Montalto 'Nao Condenado Branco' Lisboa, PT

$39.00

Made with indigenous grapes from the Lisboa (Lisbon) wine region of Portugal, these grapes come from vines of an age of 120-150 years old! This wine sounds 3 days on the skin is zesty and chewy on the palate. Tastes of yellow apple and tart citrus fruit with bitter herbs, pine tips, linden blossom, honey, and jasmine.

2017 Poderi Cellario 'E Rosso' Piedmont, IT

2017 Poderi Cellario 'E Rosso' Piedmont, IT

$39.00

A delightfully chuggable 1 liter Italian Barbera! This wine tastes of pomegranate and blackberries, with hint of spice and nice tannins on the end.

2014 Stori, Saperavi, Kakheti Valley, GE

2014 Stori, Saperavi, Kakheti Valley, GE

$48.00

This deep, dark, almost inky red comes from far Eastern Georgia. Biodynamic and food friendly with dark red fruit, plum, leather, and velvety tannins.

2019 Burton Bittman, Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, OR

2019 Burton Bittman, Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, OR

$45.00

Burton Bittman is a woman run winery showcasing Pinot Noir from the Tukwilla Vineyard in Dundee Hills. This Pinot Noir is a bit more savory with dark plum, prune, and earthy accents.

Beer To Go

Budweiser

$4.00

American-style pale lager, 5% ABV, IBU: ~7

Oakshire 'Overcast'

$5.00

Espresso Oatmeal Stout, 5.8% ABV, IBU: 27

Reuben's 'Hazealicious'

$5.00

Hazy IPA, 6% ABV, IBU: 45

Anderson Valley Framboise Rose Gose

$5.00

Floral rose aromatics, subtle raspberry & salty tartness. 4.2% ABV, IBU: 12

Goldstar

$6.00

Dark Lager (Israeli Lager ), 4.9% ABV

NA Beverages

Diet Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda

Soda W/ Bitters

$1.00

Glass Of Ice

Boneyard CBD

$7.00

Worth A Chai

$9.00

Mai Tai-style sour with Masala Chai, pineapple & spice. Contains nuts.

Two Roots 'N/A IPA'

$6.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

House Made Soda

$6.00

Aurora Rosemary Grapefruit

$7.00Out of stock

Aurora Blackcurrant Spruce

$7.00

Iced Mint Tea

$6.00

Hot Mint Tea

$6.00

Smith Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean Exploration Company (MEC) is Sesame Collective’s flagship restaurant in Portland, Oregon. Serving cuisine from the Mediterranean and beyond, MEC draws from extensive research and global travels. Located in the heart of Portland’s industrial Pearl District, MEC is a vibrant, energetic restaurant with an open hearth kitchen, and a playful beverage program. MEC is located at 333 NW 13th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209. MEC is now accepting reservations for their newly remodeled outdoor courtyard.

Website

Location

333 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

