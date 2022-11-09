Restaurant header imageView gallery

M.E.P Casual American Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

500 W Summit Ave

Charlotte, NC 28203

Popular Items

m.e.p. bone in chicken wings ( 7 )
Short Rib Mac & Cheese

Soups

Basil Tomato Soup

$6.00

sour cream,crutons,chives

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Dressing, Chives

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mix Greens, Cherry Tomatos, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Croutons, Raspberries vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$11.00

Apples , Candied Pecans, Radish, Carrot Ginger Dressing

Appetizers

Loaded Baked Potato choice of meat ( carne asada or pull pork )

Loaded Baked Potato choice of meat ( carne asada or pull pork )

$14.00

butter, sour cream, bacon, scallions,cheedar cheese.

Saute Brussel Sprouts

Saute Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

chorizo, goat cheese spread.

Poutine Fries choice of meat ( short ribs or pull pork )

$15.00

house made French fries , demi glazed, cheese curds.

BBQ Stuffed Steam Bao Buns

BBQ Stuffed Steam Bao Buns

$15.00

pull pork, pickled onions,cured baby cucumber,jalapenos peppers.

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$14.00

braised short ribs, fresh chives.

Steam or fry pork dumplings ( 7 )

$11.00

( filling ,pork, cabbage, green onions, garlic, ginger ) sweet sriracha ponzu sauce

m.e.p. bone in chicken wings ( 7 )

$12.00

choice of Korean sauce or buffalo sauce. choice of fry or grilled wings

Burgers/Sandwiches

Pimento Cheese Burger

Pimento Cheese Burger

$17.00

brioche bun, lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo, potato chips, pimiento cheese.

House Burger

$16.00

lettuce,tomato,ancho Chile mayo, bacon.

Charred Salmon BLT

$18.00

* 6 oz portion salmon filet, bbq ranch mayo, potato bun, lettuce,tomato,bacon,avocado.

The Burnt Heaven

The Burnt Heaven

$18.00

potato bun, pork sausage, brisket, spicy coleslaw, crispy jalapeno strips.

Barbe-Cuban

$17.00

Cuban bread , Swiss cheese, smoked pull pork, deli ham, cured mini cucumbers .

Smoked Brisket Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Saute peppers,,onions ,mushrooms, cheese whiz smoked provolone cheese.

M.E.P BBQ Burger

M.E.P BBQ Burger

$19.00

brioche bun, pull pork, beef patty, bbq ranch aioli ,cheddar cheese, spicy coleslaw, cured mini cucumbers.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce, tomato ,saute onions, chipotle aioli, smoked pepper jack cheese

Entrees

Grilled Salmon Plate

Grilled Salmon Plate

$24.00

Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Lemon Butter Sauce

Grill Steak Frites w/ Coffee & Ancho Chile Rub

Grill Steak Frites w/ Coffee & Ancho Chile Rub

$32.00

12 oz Portion NY Strip, House Made Fries, Red Wine Demi-glaze

Red Wine Braised Short Rib

$34.00

7 oz short rib, roasted marble potato, grill asparagus, fried pickled red onion, Demi glazed.

Sides

Truffle & Herb Frites

$9.00Out of stock

parmesan cheese, herbs, Russian aioli, white truffle oil.

Mash Potatoes

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

Water Bottle

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Handcrafted Burgers and Steaks in Town. Open late on weekends!

Website

Location

500 W Summit Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

