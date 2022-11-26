M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar 1400 Semmes Avenue

M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar imageView gallery
Appetizer

Jerk Wings 5pc

$6.00

Jerk wings chicken wings marinated in our traditional jerk sauce and cooked on the grill to perfection served with ranch dressing

Jerk Wings 10pc

$12.00

Jerk wings chicken wings marinated in our traditional jerk sauce and cooked on the grill to perfection served with ranch dressing

Entree

Curried Chicken

$9.00+

Curried Goat

$12.00+

Jerk Chicken

$11.00+

Stewed Chicken

$9.00+

Island Fried Chicken

$11.00+

Oxtail

$15.00+

Peppered Steak

$13.00+

Stewed Beef

$13.00+

Curried Chicken Roti

$13.00

Curried Goat Roti

$16.00

Combo Plate

$22.00

Combo Plate Chicken Only

$20.00

Veggie Plate

$8.00+

Rice and peas and sautéed cabbage

Jerk Pork

$11.50+

Stew Pork

$9.50+Out of stock

Fridays Special

Stew peas with pigs tail

$13.00

Available on Fridays only

Jerk chicken

$11.00+

Special Orders (25 mins)

Red Snapper

$30.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$19.00

Curried Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

King Fish

$19.00

Curried Vegetable

$15.00

Accompaniments

Beef Patty

$2.75

Chicken Patty

$3.00

Vegetable Patty

$2.75

Cocoa Bread

$2.50

Fried Ripe Plantain

$5.00

Red Peas Soup

$5.50+

Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Side of Cabbage

$4.50

Red Velvet.

$6.25

Side of Rice & Peas

$3.50

Side of Plain Rice

$3.50

Side Jerk Chicken

$7.00

Bake Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Spinach Patty

$3.00

Jamaica Chippies Banana Chips

$4.99

Desserts

Pineapple Coconut Cake

$6.25

Carrot Cake

$7.25

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Lemon Cake

$6.25

Corn Bread

$2.50

Red Velvet

$6.25

Drinks

Limade

$4.00+

Homemade Tropical Fruit Punch

$4.50+

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Jamaican Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Jamaican Cream Soda

$3.00

Jamaican Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jamaican Kola Soda

$3.00

Ting Sparkling Grapefruit Soda

$3.50

Tropical Rhythms fruit punch

$3.75

Supligen Vanilla Meal Supplement

$4.00

Jamaican Irish Moss Vanilla Drink

$4.00

Jamaican Irish Moss Peanut Drink

$4.00

Deer Park Bottle Water

$1.50

Pepsi Can Drink

$1.50

Sorrel

$5.00

Small Coconut Juice

$3.00

Jamaican Grape Soda

$3.00

Large Coconut Juice

$4.00

Tropical Rhythm Pineapple Ginger

$3.75

Red bull300

$4.00

Tropical Rhythm Mango carrot

$3.75

Tropical Rhythm Reggae medley

$3.75

Root beer

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Jamaican Bigga pineapple soda

$3.00

Jamaica Bigga ginger beer

$3.00

Jamaica Boom energy Drink

$3.00

Pink Ting

$3.50

Wata wata

$2.00

Bottle pepsi

$3.00

Lychee Paradise tropical Rhythm

$3.75

Old fashion ginger beer

$3.00

Jamaican Bigga grape soda

$3.00

Bigga Jamaica kola champagne

$3.00

Aloe Vera Drink

$2.75

Cranberry wata(red)

$2.00

Mini Meals

Mini Curry Chicken

$6.75

Stew Chicken Mini

$6.75

Mini Island fried

$6.95

Pepper steak Mini

$7.00

Location

1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond, VA 23224

