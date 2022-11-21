Restaurant header imageView gallery

M Tacos

4111 Main St

Riverside, CA 92501

Popular Items

Grilled Shrimp Taco
Hard Shell Beef tAco
Baja Shrimp Taco

N/A Beverages

Agua Fresca

$2.99+

Soft Drink

$2.49+

Coffee

$2.49+

Orange juice

$3.59

Mixed Juice

$4.25

Carrot juice

$4.25

Smoothie

$5.99

Mangoneada

$6.99

Credit Card Fee

$0.50

Bottled drinks

Bottle water

$1.99

Energy drink

$2.99

Can soda

$1.75

Bottle Mex Soda

$2.50

Starters

Nacho Fries

$11.99

Nachos

$9.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Sampler Platter

$14.99

Chimichangas (2)

$9.99

Taquitos

$9.99

Quesadilla

$6.99

Bean Tostada

$6.99

Salads & Tostadas

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$10.99

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Seafood

Camorones

$15.99

Costa Azul

$16.99

Taco Gobernador

$5.99

Fish Taco

$3.99

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Costa Azul Burrito

$12.99

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Fish Burrito

$10.99

Seafood Plate

$15.99

Burritos

Reg Burrito

$9.49

Garbage

$10.99

Surf & Turf

$11.99

California

$10.99

BRC

$7.99

B&C

$6.99

All Meat Burrito

$10.99

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Relleno Burrito

$9.99

Tacos

Taco de Asada

$2.75

Taco De Birria

$2.75

Taco de Chicken

$2.49

Taco de Al Pastor

$2.49

Taco de Carnitas

$2.49

Hard Shell Chicken taco

$3.49

Hard Shell Potato taco

$2.99

Hard Shell Beef tAco

$3.49

QuesaTacos

Quesataco De Asada

$4.25

Quesataco De Birria

$4.25

Quesataco De Chicken

$4.25

Quesataco De Carnitas

$4.25

Quesataco De Al Pastor

$4.25

Tortas

Torta

$8.99

M Taco Combos

#1 Taco & Enchilada

$11.99

#2 Enchiladas

$11.99

#3 Hard Shell Tacos

$11.99

#4 Taquitos

$11.99

#5 Quesabirria

$11.99

#6 Two Fish Tacos

$11.99

# 7 Chile Rellenos

$11.99

#8 Quesabirria Birria Tacos

$11.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Consome

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Enchiladas

$3.99

Chips

$2.75

Guacamole

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.50

Caldo

Caldo

$9.99

On Grill Plates

Carne Asada Plate

$15.99

Pollo Plates

$11.99

Carnitas Plates

$13.99

Chile Verde Plate

$13.99

Dessert

Churro

$1.75
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4111 Main St, Riverside, CA 92501

Directions

Gallery
M Tacos image
M Tacos image

