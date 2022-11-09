Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

M'tucci's Italian

2,064 Reviews

$$

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW

Suite M

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghettini & Meatballs
House Salad
Farro & Beet Salad

Sandwiches/ Entrees

Tuna Tacos

$11.00

Ahi Tuna, M'tucci's Blackening Spice, Pickled Jalapeño, Green Chile Aioli, House Slaw, Balsamic Mixed Greens Salad.

Chicken Parm Sand

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Marinara, Tomato, Ciabatta Roll.

Crispy Pork Sand

$12.00

Tenderized & Breaded Duroc Pork Loin, Green Chile, Mustard, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion Pickle, Sesame Seed Bun.

Eggplant Parm Sand

$11.00

Crispy Eggplant Medallions, Melted Mozzarella, M'tucci's Marinara Sauce, Ciabatta Roll.

Chianina Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound M'tucci's Patty, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Aged Mozzarella, Seeded Bun.

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

M'tucci's Meatballs, Spicy Marinara, Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoncini, Italian Hoagie Roll.

Lunch Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta

Spaghettini & Meatballs

$17.00

M'tucci's Chianina Beef, Heritage Pork & Veal Meatballs, Basil, M'tucci's Marinara, Spaghettini, Pecorino

Pasta All Arrabiata

$15.00

Spicy San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Local Basil, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Basil Olive Oil, M'tucci's Campanelle Pasta

Sackett Farm Ravioli

$21.00

Sackett Farms Pork & Ricotta Filled Ravioli, Crispy Pork Belly, Sautéed Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomato, Fennel Cream Sauce

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Sautéed Mushroom, Red Onion, Chipotle Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Campanelle, Pecorino

Five Pork Bolognese

$17.00

Slow Braised Savory Heritage Pork Ragu, Tomato, Red Wine, Fresh Herbs, M'tucci's Rigatoni Pasta

Porcini

$17.00

Porcini- Truffle Chicken Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, Green Onion, , Pecorino, Porcini Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Ribbon Pasta

Ham & Peas

$19.00

M'tucci's Italian Ham, Fresh Peas, Asparagus, Spring Onion, Gorgonzola Thyme Cream Sauce, House Campanelle Pasta

Gnocchi Di Vendure

$17.00

Spring Onion, Wild Mushroom, Broccolini, Asparagus, Roasted Red Bell Pepper

Pasta Giardino

$19.00

Pink Patagonian Shrimp, Artichoke Heart, Sautéed Mushroom, Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Campanelle, Gorgonzola

Lunch Pasta

$14.00

Entree

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Grilled Fresh Salmon, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Sautéed Haricot Verts, Salsa Verde, Local Micro Greens

Grilled Hanger Steak

$21.00

Grilled Herb Marinated Hand Cut Hanger Steak, Crispy Salt Water Potato & Arugula Hash, Balsamic Gastrique

Risotto Carnaroli Di Pesce

$20.00

Aged Carnaroli Rice, Bay Scallops, White Clams, Sautéed Shrimp, Fresh Fish of The Day, Saffron, Tomatoes & Basil

Milanese Burrata

$17.00

Crispy Lightly Breaded Chicken, M'tucci's Spicy Marinara, Melted Creamy Mozzarella, Cacio E Pepe

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Crispy Eggplant Medallions, Marinara Sauce, M'tucci's Creamy Mozzarella, Cacio E Pepe

Cut Of The Day

$39.00

Chefs Choice House Cut, Garlic Herb Rub, Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Cracked Salt Water Potatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Grilled Lemon.

Pan Seared Fresh Fish

$25.00

Pizza

Margherita

$11.00

Southwest

$11.00

Meatball & Spicy Bacon

$11.00

Funghi

$11.00

Genovese

$11.00

Mediterranean

$11.00
$11.00

Pepperoni, Green Chile, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Salad & Soup

Potato Leek Soup

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Cream, Crispy Leeks, Crème Fraiche.

Italian Vegetable Soup

Asparagus, Fresh Peas, Spring Onion, Fava Beans, Fresh Basil, Vegetable Broth.

Mixed Greens

Baby Artisan Greens, Tomatoes, Feta, Basil, Balsamic Dressing.

House Salad

M'tucci's Lettuce Blend, Marinated Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.

Farro & Beet Salad

Baby Greens, Farro, Roasted Golden Beet, Roasted Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Candied Pecan, Garlic Mustard Vinaigrette.

Grilled Ceaser Salad

Grilled Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled House Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Sides

Grilled Bread Plate

$3.00

Side Of Cheese

Bacon Side

$4.00

Cacio e Pepe

$5.00

Creamy Mushroom Risotto

$8.00

Creamy Polenta

$5.00

Eggplant, Farro, Feta Salad

$5.00

Fire Pita

$1.00

Food Charges

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Side

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Grilled Polenta

$5.00

Hericot Verts

$5.00

House Chips

$3.00

Add Meatball

$2.00

Piece Of Baguette

$0.25

Piece of Bread

$0.50

Salt Water Potatoes

$5.00

Sausage Link

$4.00

Sauteed Organic Arugula

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach & Garlic

$4.00

Side Artichokes

$3.00

Summer Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Warm Pasta Salad

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Roasted Garlic

$1.00

Appetizer

"Board A"

$9.00

Prosciutto, House Mozzarella, Roasted Olives, Rotating Jam, Taralli Crackers, M'tucci's Bread.

"Board B"

$9.00

M'tucci's Italian Ham, Grana Padano, Roasted Olives, Rotating Jam, Taralli Crackers, M'tucci's Bread.

Family Board

$23.00

Prosciutto, Calabrese Salami, M'tucci's Italian Ham, Tucumcari Smoked Gouda, M'tucci's Mozzarella, Baby Parmesan Roasted Olives, House Jams.

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$7.00

Tomato, Local Basil, Grilled M'tucci's Baguette, Shaved Aged Parm.

Calamari Fritti

$10.00

Fried, Crispy, East Coast Squid, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Spicy Marinara.

Caprese Classico

$8.00

M'tucci's Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Aged Balsamic, Basil, Olive Oil.

Fried Brie (Formaggio Fritto)

$9.00

Crispy Brie Cheese, Apples, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, Grilled Bread, Pomegranate Glaze.

Grigliata Mista

$8.00

Grilled Roasted Garlic Polenta, Asparagus, Artichoke, Portabella, Pesto Aioli.

Meatballs Al Forno

$9.00

Four Fresh House Meatballs, Roasted Marinara, M'tucci's Mozzarella, M'tucci's Baguette, Roasted Garlic.

Spicy Feta Dip

$8.00

Tucumcari Feta, Pepperoncini, Red Chile Flake, Lightly Pickled Cucumber, Fire Toasted Pita, Taralli & Lavash Cracker.

Squash Blossoms

$12.00

1\2 Family Board

$13.00

Carne Rossa

Grilled Harris Ranch Hanger Steak

$21.00

Fresh Herb Marinated Angus Steak, Sauteed Hericot Verts, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes( Crispy Salt Water Potatoes Before 4PM), Balsamic Reduction, Grilled Lemon.

Cut Of The Day

$39.00

Chefs Choice House Cut, Garlic Herb Rub, Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Cracked Salt Water Potatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Grilled Lemon.

Braised Italian Sausage & Polenta

$18.00

M'tucci's Heritage Pork Italian Sausage, Sautéed Spinach, Red Wine Tomato Sauce, Creamy Garlic Polenta, Pecorino.

Secondi

Milanese Burrata

$17.00

Crispy Lightly Breaded Chicken, House Spicy Marinara, Melted Creamy Mozzarella, Cacio E Pepe

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Crispy Eggplant Medallions, Marinara Sauce, M'tucci's Creamy Mozzarella, Cacio E Pepe.

Risotto Carnaroli Di Pesce

$20.00

Aged Canaroli Rice, Bay Scallops, White Clams, Sautéed Shrimp, Fresh Fish Of The Day, Saffron, Tomatoes, Basil.

Pan Seared Fresh Fish

$29.00

Seasonal Fresh Fish Of The Day, Roasted Artichoke, Sauteed Organic Arugula, Mashed Potatoes, Caper Lemon Butter Sauce, Market Price.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Grilled Fresh Salmon, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Sautéed Haricot Verts, Salsa Verde, Local Micro Greens.

Kids Items

Child Cheese Pizzetta

$5.00

Child Chicken Alfredo w/ Campanelle

$5.00

Child Pasta w/ Sauce

$5.00

Child Pepperoni Pizzetta

$5.00

Child Spaghettini & Meatballs

$5.00

Single Scoop Gelato

$2.00

Single Scoop Sorbetto

$2.00

Kid's drink

$7.00

House Specialty! Vanilla Sponge Cake, Caramel, White Chocolate Mousse Filling, Candied Pecans

$7.00

Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers, Mascarpone Cream, Espresso Chocolate Almond Bark

Lemon Ricotta Cookies (5)

$5.00

Gelato Del Giorno

$6.00

Sorbetto Del Giorno

$6.00

Salted Caramel Affogato

$6.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Prosecco Cannoli Shells, Honey Mascarpone Cream, Cherry Limoncello Coulis

GM Semifreddo

$7.00

Special

$7.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At M'Tucci's Restaurants, we pride ourselves on preparing everything from scratch and sourcing the highest quality ingredients. We are happy to accommodate most dietary restrictions and needs. Please note each dish is designed to complement the flavor profiles of the accompanying ingredients, and that changing the ingredients in the dish can greatly affect the flavor of your meal. We hope you love the ambiance and your experience at our locally owned and operated neighborhood eatery. Chin-Chin!

Location

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Suite M, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Directions

