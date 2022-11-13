Restaurant header imageView gallery

M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant

4,772 Reviews

$$

1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Order Again

Popular Items

M'tucci's Spaghettini & Meatball
M'tucci's House Salad
Grilled Vegetable Salad

Brunch Entrees

Biscuits And Gravy

$12.00

Calabacitas Frittata

$12.00Out of stock

Eggplant Benedict

$12.00

Italian Sausage Hash

$12.00

Pulled Pork Risotto

$13.00

French Toast

$15.00

M'tucci's @ Home

Gourmet TV Dinners, Meal Kits and more!!
M'tucci's Shrub Cocktail Kit

M'tucci's Shrub Cocktail Kit

$19.00

Making your own shrub cocktail has never been easier! This kit includes one 8oz bottle of shrub mix, five lemons, five limes, 8oz of simple syrup, a 1 quart bottle of club soda and a cocktail shaker. Each kit can make 8 cocktails. (Alcohol not included)

M'tucci's Shrub Mix Bottle

M'tucci's Shrub Mix Bottle

$8.00

Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! This non alcoholic mix is great for cocktails, mocktails, and cooking marinades/. This 8oz bottle can make approximately 8 drinks and comes in four different flavors. Find Recipes at Mtuccis.com

1 Lb. Ground Italian Sausage

$5.99

Appetizers

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$7.00

Marinated Grape Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Ricotta Pesto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Reduction.

Caprese Classico

$9.00

Vine Ripened Tomato, Local Basil, M'tucci's Mozzarella, 10 Year Aged Balsamic, Olive Oil.

Crab & Spinach Fonduta

$12.00

Dungeness & Lump Crab, Creamy Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Four Italian Cheeses, House Bread, Toasted Pita.

Fried Brie

$10.00

Crispy Brie Cheese, Strawberries, Green Apple, Grilled Market Baguette, Baby Greens, Pomegranate Reduction

House Baked Artisan Bread Basket

$3.00

Five to Seven House Artisan Bread Slices With House Basil Oil.

Italian Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly Breaded Wild Pink Shrimp, Italian Peppers, Calabrian Chili Pepper Butter Sauce.

M'tucci's Family Board

$23.00

Italian Prosciutto, Calabrese Salami, M'tucci's Italian Style Ham, Tucumcari Smoked Gouda, Italian Baby Parmesan, House Colonatta Butter, House Fresh Mozzarella, Herb & Garlic Roasted Italian Olives, Smoked Shrub Jam, Basil Marinated Tomatoes, M'tucci's Bread. (Serves 4-6 guests)

Prosciutto Board

$9.00

Shaved Parma Prosciutto, Fresh House Mozzarella, Taralli, Preserved Candied Onions.

Smoked Prosciutto Board

$9.00

Smoked Prosciutto "Speck", M'tucci's Mozzarella, Taralli, Smoked Shrub Jam

Spicy Capicola Board

$9.00

M'tucci's Spicy Capicola, Double Cream Brie, Taralli, House Rosemary Grain Mustard

Steamed Mussels

$11.00

Salads / Soups

Mushroom Soup

$7.00+

Wild Mushrooms, Shiitake, Cremini, Portabella, Heavy Cream, Brandy, Roasted Portabella, Olive Oil.

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$7.00+

Mixed Greens, Fresh Green Beans, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Corn, Asparagus, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Sonoma Goat Cheese.

M'tucci's House Salad

$7.00+

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Marinated Cucumber, Red Onion Confit, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.

Fresh Mista Salad

$6.00+

Mixed Baby Greens, Marinated Grape Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Fresh Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Baby Spinach, Romaine, Candied Walnuts, M'tucci's Bacon, Cranberry, Local Feta, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.

Roasted Apple Caesar

$7.00+

Baby Arugula, Romaine, Roasted Green Apple, House Croutons, Roasted Chickpeas, Caesar Dressing.

Pizza/Flatbread

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Marinated Grape Tomatoes, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, M'tucci's Mozzarella Cheese, Local Basil, Olive Oil.

Pepperoni & Green Chile Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, Green Chile, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce.

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

M'tucci's Duroc Italian Sausage, Calabrese Salami, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Red Onion.

Truffle and Goat Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, White Truffle Oil, Truffled Pecorino, Fresh Rosemary

Affumicato Pizza

$12.00

Roasted Grape Tomato, Smoked Buffalo Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Oil, Smoked Prosciutto, Local Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Pasta

Artichoke Pesto Ravioli

$17.00

Artichoke Heart, Tomato, Shallot, Pesto Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Artichoke + Pesto Ravioli.

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Chipotle Cream Sauce, Sauteed Mushroom, Red Onion, Campanelle Pasta, Feta Cheese.

Five Pork Bolognese Rigatoni

$18.00

Slow Braised Heritage Five Pork Ragu, Tomato, Red Wine, Fresh Herbs, M'tucci's Rigatoni, Pecorino.

Frutti Di Mare

$23.00

Fresh salt spring mussels, white clams, baby clams, bay scallops, patagonian shrimp, tomato sauce, fettuccine, basil.

Lasagna- Available on Sundays Only

$16.00

House Lasagna made with Herbed Ricotta, Five Pork Bolognese, and Roasted Tomato Marinara

Lemon Artichoke Fussiloni

$17.00

Roasted Artichoke, Porcini, White Mushrooms, Imported Capers, Basil, Light Lemon cream Sauce, Handmade Corkscrew Pasta, Shaved Parmesan.

Lobster+Crab Canelloni

$27.00

M'tucci's Spaghettini & Meatball

$18.00

Fresh M'tucci's Chianina Beef + Heritage Pork + Veal Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Thin Spaghetti, Basil.

Sausage Tortelloni

Sausage Tortelloni

$18.00

Five Cheese Tortelloni, M'tucci's Italian Duroc Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, Spicy Marinara.

Shrimp Campanelle

$19.00

Grilled WIld Marinated Pink Shrimp, M'tucci's Heritage Pork Chorizo, Grape Tomato, Lobster Cream Sauce, Basil, Campanelle Pasta.

Secondi

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Crispy Eggplant Medallions, Marinara Sauce, M'tucci's Fresh Mozzarella, Cacio e Pesto M'tucci's Fettuccine

Chicken Milanese Burrata

$19.00

Crispy Lightly Breaded Chicken Breasts, House Spicy Marinara, Melted M'tucci's Burrata Cheese, Cacio e Pesto M'tucci's Fettuccine

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breasts, House Marsala Sauce, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Braised Haricot Verts

Italian Fried Chicken

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Confit (Dark Meat), Lemon + Sheeps Milk + Herb Crusted, Truffle French Fries, House Pecorino Dipping Sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Coriander Saltl Rub, Citrus Pesto Butter Sauce, Crispy Saltwater Potatoes, Braised Hericot Verts

Harris Ranch Hanger Steak

$23.00

Hand Cut, Traditional Italian Salsa Verde, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus.

Pork Milanese

$19.00

Calabrian Braised Pork Shank

$25.00

Sackett Farms Pork Shank, Preserved Vegetable Tomato Ragu Roaster Garlic Mascarpone Polenta, Braised Escarole

Veal Porterhouse

$32.00

14oz Ribeye

$39.00

Pan Seared Fresh Fish

$29.00

Chicken Portabella

$21.00

Desserts

House Specialty! Twinkie D'Italia

House Specialty! Twinkie D'Italia

$7.00

House Specialty! Vanilla Sponge Cake, White Chocolate Mousse Filling, Candied Pecans.

Chocolate Tiramisu

$7.00

Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Chocolate Whip, Espresso Almond Bark

Italian Cheesecake

$7.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Limoncello Cherries, Raspberry Meringue.

Pint of Housemade Sorbetto

$8.00

Rotating Flavors

Pint of Housemade Gelato

$8.00

Rotating Flavors

Lemon Ricotta Cookies

$5.00

Five House Lemon Ricotta Cookies

Lemon Chantilly Cake

$7.00

Market

2 Year Italian Parmesan 1/4 lb

2 Year Italian Parmesan 1/4 lb

$6.00
Colonatta Butter 1/3 lb

Colonatta Butter 1/3 lb

$5.00
Fresh Mozzarella 1/2 lb

Fresh Mozzarella 1/2 lb

$5.50
Speck 1/4 lb

Speck 1/4 lb

$3.50
House Cured Capicolla 1/4 lb

House Cured Capicolla 1/4 lb

$4.00
Italian Procuitto Crudo 1/4 lb

Italian Procuitto Crudo 1/4 lb

$4.00
Onion Mostarda 8oz

Onion Mostarda 8oz

$5.00
Reggianito 1/4 lb

Reggianito 1/4 lb

$3.00
Pecorino

Pecorino

$4.00
Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$5.00

Loaf Only, Basil Oil can be added for additional $3.

Calabrese

$4.50

Italian Sausage

$5.99

Shrub Jam 8oz

$7.00

Large Shrub Bottle 750ml

$24.00

Smoked Gouda 1\4 Pound

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

M'tucci's Moderno features authentic contemporary and traditional Italian cuisine with an emphasis on house made pastas, cheese, bread and cured meats. The only restaurants in New Mexico to serve Italian Chianina beef.

Website

Location

1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Directions

M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant image
M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant image
M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant image
M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant image

