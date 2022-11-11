- Home
M'tucci's Twenty - Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109
Silverware?
Artisan Bread & Bruschetta
Appetizers
Prosciutto Board
Italian Prosciutto, Grana Padano, Caramelized Onions, Mostarda, Olives, House Bread.
Calamari
Marinated Calamari, Crispy Breading, Garlic Aioli, Spicy Marinara
Fried Brie
Breaded Double Cream Brie, Pomegranate Reduction, Apple, Strawberry, Mixed Greens
Shrimp Diavolo
Family Board
App Special
Guanciale Board
Meatball & Polenta
Seared Beef Tips
Pizza
Artisan
Italian Prosciutto, House Cured Pancetta, House Applewood Smoked Spicy Ham, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Guanciale
Margherita
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Local Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Artisan Pizza Dough
Pepperoni and Green Chile
Pepperoni, Green Chile, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Sausage & Mushroom
House Duroc Italian Sausage, Roasted Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Aged Mozzarella, Artisan Pizza Dough
Smoked Proscuitto & Apple
Soup and Salads
Tomato Bisque
San Marzano Tomato, Cream, Toasted Sourdough Croutons
Mista
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Arugula + Spinach Caesar
Escarole, Spinach, Arugula, Caesar Dressing, Toasted Sourdough Crouton, Reggiano, White Beans, Olive OIl, Lemon
Tomato Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Vine Ripened Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, 10 Year Balsamic.
House
House Salad - house Lettuce Blend, Marinated Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.
Blackberry & Goat Cheese
Kale, Italian Greens, Toasted Walnut, Golden Raisins, Blackberry Shrub Vinaigrette
Citrus Beet Salad
Italian Lemon Chicken Soup
San Marzano Tomato, Cream, Toasted Sourdough Croutons
Pasta
Spaghettini & Meatballs
Tuscan Beef-Duroc Pork-Veal Meatballs, Basil, House Marinara, Thin Spaghettini, Pecorino
Five Pork Bolognese
Slow Braised Heritage Pork Ragu with Red Wine, House Marinara, Fresh Herbs, Pecorino
Applewood Smoked 21 Day Cured Brisket Ravioli
Agave Braised Root Vegetables, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onions, House Cured Smoked Brisket, Sherry & Roasted Beef Brodo, House Made Five Cheese Ravioli
Capicola Carbonara
House Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder, Italian Prosciutto, Red Onion, Fresh Peas, Sage, Spaghettini, Cream, Pecorino
Pappardelle Porcini Pasta
Pan Seared Chicken, Wild Mushroom, Scallion, Porcini Cream Sauce, Pappardelle, Pecorino
Lobster & Prosciutto Ravioli
Cold Water Lobster, Wild Crab & Cream Cheese Ravioli, Sautéed Italian Prosciutto, Marinated Tomatoes, Hatch Green Chile
Sausage Rigatoni & Burrata
BYO Pasta
Black Truffle & Wild Mushroom
Sweet Potato Tortelloni
Pork Cheek Papperdelle
Secondi
Entrees
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Crispy Saltwater Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Fried Leeks, Balsamic Reduction
C.O.T.D.
Hand Cut Rotating Special, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Smoked Blackberry Bone Marrow Butter
Cold Smoked Bone In 14oz Pork Chop
Applewood Smoked & Sous Vide Pork Chop, Braised Greens, Campfire Potatoes
Pan Seared
Harris Ranch Hanger Steak
Seared Duck Breast
Dinner Special
Rotisserie Sunday
Dessert
Twinkie D'Italia
House Specialty! Vanilla Sponge Cake, Caramel, White Chocolate Mousse Filling, Candied Pecans.
Tiramisu 2.0
House Made Mascarpone Mousse with Marsala Soaked Lady Fingers, Lavazza Espresso Meringues
Lemon Ricotta Cookies
M'tucci's Famous Pillowy Cookies
Bougie Brownie
Brownie layer topped with coffee ganache, house made marshmallow, dulce de leche chantilly cream, and house made Toblerone candy. Served with Limoncello cherries.
Chantilly Cake
Rotating Gelato
Pint of Chef's Seasonal Flavor Using Fresh Local Cream From Rasband Dairy
Rotating Sorbetto
Pint of Chef's Rotating Dairy Free Italian Sorbet
Affogato
Outside Dessert Fee
Custom Cake
Special Dessert
Chocolate Cookie
Kids - Eight or Younger
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
House Meatballs, Marinara, Thin Spaghettini, Pecorino
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Roasted Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, House-Made Campanelle
Pepperoni Pizzetta
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Artisan Pizza Dough
Cheese Pizzetta
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Artisan Pizza Dough
Kids Pasta & Sauce
Kids Soda
Kids Lemonade
KidsSingle Scoop Salted Caramel Gelato
Take Out NA Beverage
M'tucci's Shrubs
8oz Blackberry Shrub Bottle
Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! Recipes are on our website for cocktails, dressings, and more! Mtuccis.com
8oz Blueberry Raspberry Shrub Bottle
Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! Recipes are on our website for cocktails, dressings, and more! Mtuccis.com
8oz Pineapple Rosemary Shrub Bottle
Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! Recipes are on our website for cocktails, dressings, and more! Mtuccis.com
8oz Strawberry Basil Shrub Bottle
Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! Recipes are on our website for cocktails, dressings, and more! Mtuccis.com
Shrub Kit, Blackberry
Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!
Shrub Kit, Pineapple Rosemarry
Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!
Shrub Kit, Strawberry Basil
Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!
Shrub Kit, Blueberry Raspberry
Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!
750ml Blackberry Shrub
750ml Blueberry Raspberry
750ml Pineapple Rosemary
750ml Strawberry Basil
M'tucci's Market
M'tucci's @ Home
Mother's Day Menu
Lunch
Pasta Di Pollo Al Bacon
House Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, House Campanelle Pasta, Shaved Parmesan
Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese
21 Day Cured Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda & Aged Mozzarella, House Campanelle Pasta
Tuscan Steak Salad
Grilled Harris Ranch Hanger Steak, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Fresh Blackberry, Golden Raisin, Candied Walnut, Goat Cheese, Blackberry Shrub Vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon & Fig Jam, Aged Mozzarella, Balsamic Grilled Escarole, Marinated Celery, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
Il Panino Di Base
House Capicolla, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Caramelized Onion, House Burrata, Calabrian Relish, Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Toasted Sourdough Bread, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
Sackett Farms Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Crispy Fried Pork Tenderloin, House Mozzarella, Hatch Green Chile, Dill Pickle, Grain Mustard, Garlic Butter Toasted Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
1/3 lb. Chianina Burger
Local Chianina Ground Beef, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onion, House Mustard, Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
Lunch Special
Bowl N Pasta Salad
Lunch App
Formaggi
Salumi
Cichetti
Formaggi
Salumi
Cichetti
Formaggi
Salumi
Cichetti
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
M'tucci's Twenty-Five features authentic contemporary and traditional Italian cuisine with an emphasis on house made pastas, cheese, bread and cured meats. The only restaurants in New Mexico to serve Italian Chianina beef.
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109