Italian
Bars & Lounges

M'tucci's Twenty - Five

review star

No reviews yet

4939 Pan American Fwy NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109

Popular Items

Spaghettini & Meatballs
Chicken Milanese
Pappardelle Porcini Pasta

Silverware?

Silverware Please!

Artisan Bread & Bruschetta

Bread and Basil Oil

Bread and Basil Oil

$3.00

Fresh basket of M’Tucci’s Sourdough & side of Basil Olive Oil

Bruschetta Pomodoro

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$8.00

Vine Ripened Tomato Basil, Garlic, Balsamic, Shaved Aged Parmesan. 3 pieces of house sourdough.

Bone Marrow Toast

$3.00

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$8.00

Colonatta Toast

$5.00

Appetizers

Prosciutto Board

Prosciutto Board

$9.00

Italian Prosciutto, Grana Padano, Caramelized Onions, Mostarda, Olives, House Bread.

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Marinated Calamari, Crispy Breading, Garlic Aioli, Spicy Marinara

Fried Brie

$10.00

Breaded Double Cream Brie, Pomegranate Reduction, Apple, Strawberry, Mixed Greens

Shrimp Diavolo

$12.00

Family Board

$23.00

App Special

$11.00

Guanciale Board

$9.00

Meatball & Polenta

$8.00

Seared Beef Tips

$8.00

Pizza

Artisan

Artisan

$12.00+

Italian Prosciutto, House Cured Pancetta, House Applewood Smoked Spicy Ham, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Guanciale

$12.00+
Margherita

Margherita

$12.00+

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Local Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Artisan Pizza Dough

Pepperoni and Green Chile

Pepperoni and Green Chile

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Green Chile, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Sausage & Mushroom

$12.00+

House Duroc Italian Sausage, Roasted Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Aged Mozzarella, Artisan Pizza Dough

Smoked Proscuitto & Apple

$12.00+

Soup and Salads

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$7.00+

San Marzano Tomato, Cream, Toasted Sourdough Croutons

Mista

Mista

$6.00+

Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Arugula + Spinach Caesar

$7.00+

Escarole, Spinach, Arugula, Caesar Dressing, Toasted Sourdough Crouton, Reggiano, White Beans, Olive OIl, Lemon

Tomato Caprese

Tomato Caprese

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Vine Ripened Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil, 10 Year Balsamic.

House

House

$7.00+

House Salad - house Lettuce Blend, Marinated Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.

Blackberry & Goat Cheese

$7.00+

Kale, Italian Greens, Toasted Walnut, Golden Raisins, Blackberry Shrub Vinaigrette

Citrus Beet Salad

$7.00+
Italian Lemon Chicken Soup

Italian Lemon Chicken Soup

$7.00+

San Marzano Tomato, Cream, Toasted Sourdough Croutons

Pasta

Spaghettini & Meatballs

Spaghettini & Meatballs

$17.00

Tuscan Beef-Duroc Pork-Veal Meatballs, Basil, House Marinara, Thin Spaghettini, Pecorino

Five Pork Bolognese

Five Pork Bolognese

$18.00

Slow Braised Heritage Pork Ragu with Red Wine, House Marinara, Fresh Herbs, Pecorino

Applewood Smoked 21 Day Cured Brisket Ravioli

$19.00

Agave Braised Root Vegetables, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onions, House Cured Smoked Brisket, Sherry & Roasted Beef Brodo, House Made Five Cheese Ravioli

Capicola Carbonara

Capicola Carbonara

$18.00

House Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder, Italian Prosciutto, Red Onion, Fresh Peas, Sage, Spaghettini, Cream, Pecorino

Pappardelle Porcini Pasta

Pappardelle Porcini Pasta

$17.00

Pan Seared Chicken, Wild Mushroom, Scallion, Porcini Cream Sauce, Pappardelle, Pecorino

Lobster & Prosciutto Ravioli

Lobster & Prosciutto Ravioli

$29.00

Cold Water Lobster, Wild Crab & Cream Cheese Ravioli, Sautéed Italian Prosciutto, Marinated Tomatoes, Hatch Green Chile

Sausage Rigatoni & Burrata

$17.00

BYO Pasta

$10.00

Black Truffle & Wild Mushroom

$16.00

Sweet Potato Tortelloni

$16.00

Pork Cheek Papperdelle

$18.00

Secondi

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Crispy Eggplant Medallions, House Marinara, Served with Creamy Pecorino Pasta

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, House Spicy Marinara, Melted Burrata Cheese, Served with Creamy Pecorino Spaghettini

Scallopini

$19.00

Smoked Beet & Lemon Risotto

$15.00

Entrees

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

Crispy Saltwater Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Fried Leeks, Balsamic Reduction

C.O.T.D.

$36.00

Hand Cut Rotating Special, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Smoked Blackberry Bone Marrow Butter

Cold Smoked Bone In 14oz Pork Chop

$19.00

Applewood Smoked & Sous Vide Pork Chop, Braised Greens, Campfire Potatoes

Pan Seared

$26.00

Harris Ranch Hanger Steak

$23.00

Seared Duck Breast

$23.00

Dinner Special

$31.00Out of stock

Rotisserie Sunday

$19.00

Dessert

Your Choice of Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Crackle, or Peanut Butter.
Twinkie D'Italia

Twinkie D'Italia

$7.00

House Specialty! Vanilla Sponge Cake, Caramel, White Chocolate Mousse Filling, Candied Pecans.

Tiramisu 2.0

Tiramisu 2.0

$7.00

House Made Mascarpone Mousse with Marsala Soaked Lady Fingers, Lavazza Espresso Meringues

Lemon Ricotta Cookies

Lemon Ricotta Cookies

$5.00

M'tucci's Famous Pillowy Cookies

Bougie Brownie

Bougie Brownie

$7.00

Brownie layer topped with coffee ganache, house made marshmallow, dulce de leche chantilly cream, and house made Toblerone candy. Served with Limoncello cherries.

Chantilly Cake

$7.00

Rotating Gelato

Pint of Chef's Seasonal Flavor Using Fresh Local Cream From Rasband Dairy

Rotating Sorbetto

Pint of Chef's Rotating Dairy Free Italian Sorbet

Affogato

$7.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$15.00

Custom Cake

$40.00

Special Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cookie

$1.50

Kids - Eight or Younger

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.00

House Meatballs, Marinara, Thin Spaghettini, Pecorino

Kids Chicken Alfredo

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$5.00

Roasted Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, House-Made Campanelle

Pepperoni Pizzetta

Pepperoni Pizzetta

$5.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Artisan Pizza Dough

Cheese Pizzetta

Cheese Pizzetta

$5.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Artisan Pizza Dough

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$5.00

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

KidsSingle Scoop Salted Caramel Gelato

$2.00

Take Out NA Beverage

San Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

12oz Soda

$2.00

12oz Iced Tea

$2.00

12oz Shrub Mocktail

$3.00

12oz Lemonade

$2.50

Peach Tea Bottle

$3.00

M'tucci's Shrubs

8oz Blackberry Shrub Bottle

8oz Blackberry Shrub Bottle

$9.00

Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! Recipes are on our website for cocktails, dressings, and more! Mtuccis.com

8oz Blueberry Raspberry Shrub Bottle

8oz Blueberry Raspberry Shrub Bottle

$9.00

Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! Recipes are on our website for cocktails, dressings, and more! Mtuccis.com

8oz Pineapple Rosemary Shrub Bottle

8oz Pineapple Rosemary Shrub Bottle

$9.00

Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! Recipes are on our website for cocktails, dressings, and more! Mtuccis.com

8oz Strawberry Basil Shrub Bottle

8oz Strawberry Basil Shrub Bottle

$9.00

Missing your shrub cocktails? Take home the syrup! Recipes are on our website for cocktails, dressings, and more! Mtuccis.com

Shrub Kit, Blackberry

Shrub Kit, Blackberry

$19.00

Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!

Shrub Kit, Pineapple Rosemarry

Shrub Kit, Pineapple Rosemarry

$19.00

Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!

Shrub Kit, Strawberry Basil

Shrub Kit, Strawberry Basil

$19.00

Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!

Shrub Kit, Blueberry Raspberry

Shrub Kit, Blueberry Raspberry

$19.00

Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!

750ml Blackberry Shrub

$24.00

750ml Blueberry Raspberry

$24.00

750ml Pineapple Rosemary

$24.00

750ml Strawberry Basil

$24.00

M'tucci's Market

Quarter Pound - Sliced Meats

Cheese

House Bread

Fresh Spreads

Basil Oil

$3.00

Pint Mari

$9.00

M'tucci's Dressings

Ground Sausage 16 Oz.

$6.00

Pizza Dough

$4.50

Blackberry Shrub Jam

$5.00

Goat Cheese 8 Ounce

$8.00

Fresh Raw Pasta

M'tucci's @ Home

Cookie Box

$16.00

Mother's Day Menu

Indulgence 32oz Bistecca

$135.00

COD T-Bone

$39.00

COD NY Strip

$39.00

Smoked Salmon Salad

$14.00

Sea Scallops

$39.00

Pan Seared Fish

$37.00Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$48.00

Pasta di Polpo

$27.00

Pavlova

$7.00

Lunch

Sandwiches are served with Pecorino Fries + House Made Cookie

Pasta Di Pollo Al Bacon

$13.00

House Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, House Campanelle Pasta, Shaved Parmesan

Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

$14.00

21 Day Cured Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda & Aged Mozzarella, House Campanelle Pasta

Tuscan Steak Salad

$15.00

Grilled Harris Ranch Hanger Steak, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Fresh Blackberry, Golden Raisin, Candied Walnut, Goat Cheese, Blackberry Shrub Vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon & Fig Jam, Aged Mozzarella, Balsamic Grilled Escarole, Marinated Celery, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.

Il Panino Di Base

$11.00

House Capicolla, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Caramelized Onion, House Burrata, Calabrian Relish, Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Toasted Sourdough Bread, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.

Sackett Farms Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Fried Pork Tenderloin, House Mozzarella, Hatch Green Chile, Dill Pickle, Grain Mustard, Garlic Butter Toasted Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.

1/3 lb. Chianina Burger

$12.00

Local Chianina Ground Beef, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onion, House Mustard, Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.

Lunch Special

$14.00

Bowl N Pasta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Lunch App

$6.00Out of stock

Formaggi

Fresh Mozzarella

$5.00

Young Parmesan

$5.00

Double Cream Brie

$6.00

Pecorino Romano

$7.00

Paradiso

$7.00

Salumi

Proscuitto Crudo

$6.00

Proscuitto Cotto

$5.00

M'tucci's Capicolla

$6.00

Speck Alto Adige

$7.00

Calabrese Salami

$7.00

Culatello 1/8 LB

$18.00Out of stock

Cichetti

CB&J

$4.00

Blackened Shrimp

$6.00

Colonatta Toast

$5.00

Italian Ham & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Duck Canape

$6.00

Black Truffle Arancini

$6.00

Italian Style Chicharrones

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Tartare

$6.00

Cichetti Special 2 Oysters

$7.00Out of stock

Cichetti Special 3 Oysters

$10.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

M'tucci's Twenty-Five features authentic contemporary and traditional Italian cuisine with an emphasis on house made pastas, cheese, bread and cured meats. The only restaurants in New Mexico to serve Italian Chianina beef.

Website

Location

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109

Directions

