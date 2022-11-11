M'tucci's Twenty - Five

Shrub Kit, Blackberry

$19.00

Make your own Shrubs like our bartenders do! Included is Club Soda, Simple Syrup, 5 Limes, 5 Lemons, Cocktail Shaker, and choice of Shrub (Blueberry-Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry-Basil, or Pineapple-Rosemary). Just add your favorite liquor to complete it!