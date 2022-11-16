M. Wells
1,728 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Every year since 2009, M. Wells has had the tradition of making the most mouthwatering Meat Pies in New York City. ********************************************************* Simple descriptions, unbelievable taste. ********************************************************* Pre-Order NOW for local pickup OR delivery. _____________________________________________ Pickup begins | THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th to WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25th. _____________________________________________ Delivery on | FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th through TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND, 2022) _____________________________________________Note: Pie comes frozen, keep in freezer well wrapped for up to 3 months.
43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City, NY 11101