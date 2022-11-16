Restaurant header imageView gallery

M. Wells

1,728 Reviews

$$$

43-15 Crescent Street

Long Island City, NY 11101

PRE-SALE | Meat Pie - 9"
PRE-SALE | Cranberry Ketchup

Food

PRE-SALE | Meat Pie Package: Pie, Ketchup and M.eat Pie Tee Shirt

PRE-SALE | Meat Pie Package: Pie, Ketchup and M.eat Pie Tee Shirt

$70.00Out of stock

How to Pre-Order NOW for local Pickup or Delivery in November. Select your date and time below! Choose your t-shirt size in the Comments box Small to XXL. Whole Meat Pie: 9" crust packed with beef, pork and poultry, potatoes, mushrooms, onions, garlic, spices, salt & pepper, butter, flour (serves 4 to 6 people) Cranberry Ketchup: mason jar of our famous sweet and tangy spiced-up condiment. Cooking Instructions: 350 Degrees Bake from Frozen Until Golden and Hot PICKUP begins | WED, NOVEMBER 17th to SAT, NOVEMBER 26th | 5 - 10 PM (Wednesdays - Saturdays) DELIVERY begins | FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th through TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND, 2022 before 8pm. Questions or Requests? Call: 718-786-9060 or Write: Info@MagasinWells.com

PRE-SALE | Meat Pie - 9"

PRE-SALE | Meat Pie - 9"

$55.00

How to Pre-Order NOW for Pickup. Whole Meat Pie: 9" crust packed with beef, pork and poultry, potatoes, mushrooms, onions, garlic, spices, salt & pepper, butter, flour (serves 4 to 6 people) (maybe you'd also like the Cranberry Ketchup: mason jar of our famous sweet and tangy spiced-up condiment) Cooking Instructions: 350 Degrees Bake from Frozen Until Golden and Hot Questions or Requests? Call: 718-786-9060 or Write: Info@MagasinWells.com

PRE-SALE | Cranberry Ketchup

PRE-SALE | Cranberry Ketchup

$12.00

Cranberry Ketchup: mason jar of our famous sweet and tangy spiced-up condiment. Questions or Requests? Call: 718-786-9060 or Write: Info@MagasinWells.com

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Every year since 2009, M. Wells has had the tradition of making the most mouthwatering Meat Pies in New York City. ********************************************************* Simple descriptions, unbelievable taste. ********************************************************* Pre-Order NOW for local pickup OR delivery. _____________________________________________ Pickup begins | THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th to WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25th. _____________________________________________ Delivery on | FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th through TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND, 2022) _____________________________________________Note: Pie comes frozen, keep in freezer well wrapped for up to 3 months.

43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

