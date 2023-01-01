Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Korea 40 Rittenhouse Place

review star

No reviews yet

40 Rittenhouse Place

Ardmore, PA 19003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Tteokbokki

Original Tteokbokki

$16.00

Original spicy sauce.

Rose Tteokbokki

$16.00

Spicy cream sauce

Cream Tteokbokki

$16.00

Sweet cream sauce

Jajang Tteokbokki

$16.00

Sweet black bean sauce.

Kimbap

Original Kimbap

Original Kimbap

$12.00

Eggs, ham and assorted vegetables

Vegetable Kimbap

$10.00

Assorted vegetables

Bulgogi Kimbap

$13.00

Marinated beef, egg and vegetables

Tuna Kimbap

$13.00

Tuna salad, egg and vegetable

Noodle

Ramen

$13.00

Spicy noodle soup with egg and vegetable

Jajangmyeon

$15.00

Noodle with black soybean sauce

Bibimmyeon

$13.00

Spicy cold noodle with egg ang vegetable

Udon

$13.00

Thick wheat noodle

Fried

Assorted

$16.00

Fried Sampler

Kimmari

$6.00

Fried noodles in seaweed

Squid

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Mandu/Dumplings

$6.00

Mr. Korea Specials

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Korean style fried chicken

Tonkatsu

$22.00

Pork Cutlet with rice and vegetables

Kimchi Bokkembap

$16.00

Fried rice with kimchi and egg

Budae Jjigae

$25.00

Spicy Stew with ham, sausage, bacon, baked beans and kimchi

Bingsu

Red Bean Bingsu

$15.00

Green Tea Bingsu

$15.00

Mango Bingsu

$17.00

Strawberry Bingsu

$17.00

Latte

Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Latte

$6.00

Green Tea Strawberry Latte

$7.00

Red Bean Green Tea Latte

$7.00

Cereal Latte

$7.00

Dalgona

$7.00

Ade

Lemonade

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Green Grape

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Yuja

$6.00

Galaxy

$6.00

Smoothie

Apple

$10.00

Apple Carrot

$10.00

Banana

$10.00

Blueberry

$10.00

Mango

$10.00

Mango Banana

$10.00

Mango Strawberry

$10.00

Mixed Berries

$10.00

Seasonal Fruits blended with Yogurt

Pineapple

$10.00

Pineapple Mango

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Strawberry Banana

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Your one stop Korean Shop! We offer Bunsik and Korean Goods!

40 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003

