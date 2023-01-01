Mr. Korea 40 Rittenhouse Place
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Your one stop Korean Shop! We offer Bunsik and Korean Goods!
40 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003
