M2 BBQ M2 BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

207 Center Ave

Bay City, MI 48708

LOADED TOTS
BRISKET PLATE
FRIED PICKLES

RIBS

RIBS HALF RACK

$24.00

A half rack of Molasses glazed St Louis cut ribs with one side, a slice of cornbread and sliced pickles.

RIBS 4 BONES

$16.00

Four bones of Molasses glazed ribs with one side, a slice of cornbread and sliced pickles.

APPETIZERS

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Breaded pickle fries served with ranch for dipping.

SMOKEHOUSE WINGS

SMOKEHOUSE WINGS

$14.00

A pound of wings rubbed, smoked, and fried.

FRESH CRACKLINS

FRESH CRACKLINS

$7.50

Hot, fresh and still cracklin! Tossed with house rub.

LOADED TOTS

LOADED TOTS

$12.00

Rub spiced tots covered in spiced cheese sauce, topped with chopped bbq pork and fresh pico.

SALADS

BRISKET TACO SALAD

BRISKET TACO SALAD

$15.00

Seasonal lettuce topped with pico, crushed tortilla chips, queso fresco, avocado, and smoked brisket.

COUNTRY CHEF

COUNTRY CHEF

$14.00

Smoked turkey layered on seasonal lettuce with chopped tomato, cheddar cheese, pepper jack, bacon, and fried pickles.

M2 BBQ SALAD

M2 BBQ SALAD

$8.00

Seasonal lettuce, pico, queso fresco, and crushed tortilla chips.

BRISKET

BRISKET PLATE

BRISKET PLATE

$20.00

12 hour smoked brisket served with two sides, cornbread, and sliced pickles.

BRISKET TACO

BRISKET TACO

$15.00

Pickled white onion & jalapeno, cilantro, and queso fresco with a choice of a side.

BRISKET SANDWICH

BRISKET SANDWICH

$12.00

Sliced brisket, soft roll, and a shake or rub with a choice of a side.

COLORADO SANDWICH

COLORADO SANDWICH

$15.00

Sliced brisket on a soft roll with pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, house queso, and red bbq with a choice of a side.

BRISKET BOWL

BRISKET BOWL

$16.00

Our house mac & cheese topped with bbq brisket and fresh pico. Served with a side of cornbread.

PORK

PORK PLATE

PORK PLATE

$14.00Out of stock

Pulled smoked pork with a dusting of rub and Molasses bbq sauce, served with two sides, cornbread, and sliced pickles.

PORK TACO

PORK TACO

$11.00Out of stock

Chopped pork taco with grilled peppers, queso fresco, and pico de gallo.

PORK SANDWICH

PORK SANDWICH

$9.00Out of stock

Pulled pork on a soft roll, a shake of rub, Molasses sauce and a small side of slaw. Served with a choice of side.

PORK BOWL

PORK BOWL

$13.00Out of stock

BBQ fried rice, layered with pulled pork, avocado, pico de gallo, grilled onions & peppers with chipotle bbq sauce.

BAY CITY SANDWICH

BAY CITY SANDWICH

$12.00Out of stock

Chopped smoked pork, sliced apple, sauerkraut, mustard sauce, and swiss cheese on a grilled pretzel roll.

TURKEY

TURKEY PLATE

TURKEY PLATE

$17.50

House smoked turkey served with two sides, cornbread, and sliced pickles.

TURKEY TACO

TURKEY TACO

$14.00

Smoked turkey with avocado, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Served with a choice of side.

TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$11.50

Sliced smoked turkey on a warm roll, served with Molasses sauce, a dusting of rub, and a choice of side.

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$14.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, mayo, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled pretzel roll.

TURKEY BOWL

TURKEY BOWL

$16.00

BBQ Turkey Bowl with smoked turkey, pickled red onion, fried sweet potato, bbq fried rice, roasted brussels sprouts with a fountain drink.

DESSERTS

APPLE COBBLER

APPLE COBBLER

$6.00

Roasted apples spiced with cinnamon & nutmeg with a light cake topping with whipped cream.

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

A southern favorite, sliced banana, vanilla pudding and nilla wafers layered together with whipped cream.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$6.50

Tender cornbread topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

BROWNIE W/ ICE CREAM

$8.00

COBBLER W/ ICE CREAM

$8.00Out of stock

SIDES

MACARONI & CHEESE

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.00

Mac with a spicy white cheese sauce

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

Fresh fried sweet potato fries tossed with house rub.

ROASTED BRUSSELS

ROASTED BRUSSELS

$4.00

Brussels sprouts tossed in sweet & sour baste.

SLAW

SLAW

$4.00
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$4.00

Fresh tots tossed with house rub.

CORNBREAD

CORNBREAD

$4.00

A tender corn bread with a soft sweet bite.

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$4.00

All the smoked scraps with some brown sugar-molasses baked beans.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

House made mustard & dill potato salad

BBQ FRIED RICE

BBQ FRIED RICE

$4.00

Smokehouse scraps, stir fried with rice, vegetables and scrambled eggs.

DRAFT COCKTAILS

M2 MULE

M2 MULE

$8.00

Our take on a classic Moscow Mule

SEASONAL MULE

LOUISVILLE MULE

LOUISVILLE MULE

$8.00

Bourbon, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$8.00

Classic Margarita, Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$8.00

Strawberry Purée, Vodka, Lemonade

BOURBON BERRY SOUR

BOURBON BERRY SOUR

$8.00

Bourbon, Fresh Berry Purée, Soda water

long island

$8.00

Vodka

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Bourbon

$4.00

Whiskey

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Draft

Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$5.00
Midland Brewing Brut IPA

Midland Brewing Brut IPA

$5.00Out of stock
Mountain Town Raspberry

Mountain Town Raspberry

$5.00
Budweiser Draft

Budweiser Draft

$5.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Winter lager

Winter lager

$5.00

Wine walk

$40.00Out of stock

Cans

Bells Oberon

Bells Oberon

$3.00
Bells Two Hearted

Bells Two Hearted

$3.00

Blakes Apple Pie

$3.00

Blakes Strawberry Lemon

$3.00
Busch Light

Busch Light

$3.00
Corona

Corona

$3.00
High Noon Peach

High Noon Peach

$3.00
Labatt Blue

Labatt Blue

$3.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00
High Noon Lime

High Noon Lime

$3.00
High Noon Mango

High Noon Mango

$3.00
High Noon Watermelon

High Noon Watermelon

$3.00
High Noon Black Cherry

High Noon Black Cherry

$3.00
High Noon Grapefruit

High Noon Grapefruit

$3.00
High Noon Pineapple

High Noon Pineapple

$3.00

SUNDAY

SUNDAY BURGER

$15.00

TUESDAY

BRISKET NACHOS

$10.00

WEDNESDAY

BRISKET PHILLY

$10.00

QUESADILLAS

$10.00

THURSDAY

SMOKEHOUSE WINGS

SMOKEHOUSE WINGS

$14.00

A pound of wings rubbed, smoked, and fried.

FRIDAY

CHICKEN AND RIBS

$27.00

RIBS HALF RACK

$24.00

A half rack of Molasses glazed St Louis cut ribs with one side, a slice of cornbread and sliced pickles.

RIBS 4 BONES

$16.00

Four bones of Molasses glazed ribs with one side, a slice of cornbread and sliced pickles.

HALF CHICKEN DINNER

$12.00

SATURDAY

Half Rack Rib Dinner

$18.00

Molasses's own smoked ribs with two sides, and cornbread.

RIBS 4 BONES

$16.00

Four bones of Molasses glazed ribs with one side, a slice of cornbread and sliced pickles.

Monday

two meat plate

$25.00

Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.50
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Meet us for some great bbq!

207 Center Ave, Bay City, MI 48708

Directions

