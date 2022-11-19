Restaurant header imageView gallery

M2O Burgers and Salads 28 East Germantown Pike

No reviews yet

28 East Germantown Pike

East Norriton, PA 19401

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Fries
Original Crispy Sandwich

Famous Tenders

2 Piece Jumbo Tenders

$5.89

3 Piece Jumbo Tenders

$8.89

5 Piece Jumbo Tenders

$14.89

Family Meals

3 Burgers and 2 Fries

3 Burgers and 2 Fries

$19.99
4 Burgers and 3 Fries

4 Burgers and 3 Fries

$27.99
5 Burgers and 3 Fries

5 Burgers and 3 Fries

$32.99
10 Burgers and 5 Fries

10 Burgers and 5 Fries

$62.99
15 Burgers+ 1 Free and 10 Fries+1 Onion Rings Free

15 Burgers+ 1 Free and 10 Fries+1 Onion Rings Free

$99.99

Burgers

Harvest Burger

Harvest Burger

$7.89

100% Certified Angus Beef, Bacon, Camalized Apples, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, Apple Cider BBQ Sauce served on a whole wheat bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.89

100% Certified Angus Beef

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.39

100% Certified Angus Beef

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.89

100% Certified Angus Beef

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.09

House-Made Black Bean Veggie Burger

m2o Burger

m2o Burger

$8.19

100% Certified Angus Beef with Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, m2o Sauce

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$7.49

100% Certified Angus Beef on a Philly Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions, Jalapeno Peppers

Good Mornin' Burger

Good Mornin' Burger

$8.69

100% Certified Angus Beef with Avocado, Fried Egg, Bacon

Village Burger

Village Burger

$8.19

100% Certified Angus Beef with Bacon, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Goat Cheese

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$7.89

BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken

Original Crispy Sandwich

Original Crispy Sandwich

$8.29

Never Frozen non-GMO Crispy Chicken with m2o sauce & pickles

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$8.29

Never Frozen non-GMO Crispy Chicken with Nashville Hot Sauce, Ranch & Pickles

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$8.29

Never Frozen non-GMO Crispy Chicken with Korean BBQ, Carrots & Cucumbers

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$8.29

Never Frozen non-GMO Crispy Chicken with Bacon and Hot Honey Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.55

Never Frozen non-GMO Grilled Chicken Tap here to customize your own Chicken Sandwich 🐔

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.89

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$8.89

Build Your Own Wrap!

$5.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Tomato, Croutons,Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Baby Spinach & Romaine with Tomato’s, Carrots, Cucumber, Hard boiled egg, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Village Salad

Village Salad

$8.99

Baby Arugula, Clementine, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Goat Cheese, Maple Balsamic

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Oil & Vinegar

Customize Your Own Salad

Customize Your Own Salad

$8.99

Tap here to Customize your own Salad using only fresh ingredients

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.69
m2o Fries

m2o Fries

$4.09

Garlic & Sea Salt

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.69
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Old Bay Fries

$4.19

Drinks

Bottled Diet Coca Cola
m2o Premium Fountain

m2o Premium Fountain

$2.79
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.79
Jarrito Lime

Jarrito Lime

$2.79
Jarrito Mandarin

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.79
Coca Cola- Bottle

Coca Cola- Bottle

$2.79
Sanpellegrino Italian Drink

Sanpellegrino Italian Drink

$2.99Out of stock
Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.79
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.79Out of stock
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.69

Water Bottle

$2.00
Honest Green Tea

Honest Green Tea

$2.79

Diet Coca Cola (bottle)

$2.79Out of stock

Milkshakes

Made with real Bassets ice cream

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.89Out of stock
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.89
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.89
Black and White Shake

Black and White Shake

$5.89Out of stock
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$5.89
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.89

Vanilla Ice Cream with Real Fresh Strawberries

Sweet Peach Shake

Sweet Peach Shake

$5.89
Banana Shake

Banana Shake

$5.89
Strawberry Banana Shake

Strawberry Banana Shake

$5.89
Banana Chocolate Shake

Banana Chocolate Shake

$5.89Out of stock

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.89

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$5.89Out of stock

Smoothies

Your choice of Almond Milk or Whole Milk

Ginger Berry Smoothie

$6.49Out of stock

Ginger, peach, mango, strawberry

Super Green

Super Green

$6.49

Spinach, Banana, Protein Powder, Maple Syrup

Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$6.49

Banana, Peanut Butter, Protein Powder

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99
Peach Banana

Peach Banana

$5.49
Peach Mango

Peach Mango

$5.49
Mango Banana

Mango Banana

$5.49

Build Your Own Smoothie

$5.49

Kids Menu

Jr Burger

Jr Burger

$6.89

Served with Junior Fries and Drink

Grilled Chicken Strips

Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.89

Grilled Chicken Strips served with Junior Fries and Drink

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.89

Served with Junior Fries and Drink

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tap. Customize. Enjoy!

Location

28 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401

Directions

