Burgers
Salad
m2o Burgers and Salads
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
M2O Burgers, Salads & Chicken
Location
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucky's Last Chance (Queen Village)
No Reviews
848 South 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurant