Burgers
Salad

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Fries
m2o Fries

Breakfast Sandwiches

Build your own Breakfast Sandwich
$6.49

Build your own Breakfast Sandwich

$6.49

Egg & Cheese

$4.79
Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese
$5.89

$5.89

Tater Tots

$4.19

Burgers

Choose from our hand crafted burgers or build your own with fresh ingredients
Harvest Burger

Harvest Burger

$8.49

Choice of Protein, bacon, carmalized apples, Apple Cider BBQ Sauce, Goat Cheese, Red Onions served on Whole Wheat Bun. A true taste of fall!

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.89

100% all-natural Certified Angus Beef hamburger with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger
$6.39

$6.39
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.09

Housemade Black bean veggie burger

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$7.49

Non-gmo Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions, Jalapeno Peppers "V"

M2O Burger

M2O Burger

$8.19

Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, m2o Sauce

Good Mornin' Burger

Good Mornin' Burger

$8.69

Avocado, Fried Egg, Bacon

Village Burger

Village Burger

$8.19

Bacon, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Goat Cheese

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger
$9.99

$9.99

Chicken

Original Crispy Sandwich

Original Crispy Sandwich

$8.69

Crispy Chicken, Pickles and our signature M2O Sauce

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$8.69

Crispy Chicken, Pickles, Ranch & our signature Nashville Hot Sauce

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$8.69

Crispy Chicken, Bacon and our signature Hot Honey Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.99

Craft your own salad.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Tomato, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Baby Spinach mixed with Romaine, Tomatoes , Carrots, Cucumber, Hard boiled egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Village Salad

Village Salad

$8.99

Baby Arugula, Clementines, Sprouts, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Goat Cheese, Maple Balsamic

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Oil & Vinegar

m2o Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.59
m2o Fries

m2o Fries

$4.79

Garlic & Sea Salt

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries
$4.59

$4.59
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries
$5.79

$5.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.19
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.79

Milkshakes

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99Out of stock
Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.99
Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.99
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.99
Banana

Banana

$5.99Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter
$5.99

$5.99
Oreo

Oreo

$5.99

Hazelnut

$5.99
Mango

Mango

$5.99

Caramel

$5.99Out of stock

Peach

$5.99

Peanut Butter Banana

$5.99Out of stock
Black & White

Black & White
$5.99

$5.99

Strawberry Banana

$5.99Out of stock

Banana Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Chocolate

$5.99

Raspberry

$5.99

Chocolate Oreo

$5.99

Smoothies

Build Your Own Smoothie

Build Your Own Smoothie
$6.50

$6.50
Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$6.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Protein Powder

Super Green

Super Green

$6.50

Spinach, Banana, Protein Powder, Maple Syrup

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie
$6.50

$6.50
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$6.50

$6.50
Peach Banana

Peach Banana
$6.50

$6.50
Mango Banana

Mango Banana
$6.50

$6.50
Mango

Mango

$6.50
Peach

Peach

$6.50
Peach Mango

Peach Mango

$6.50

Kids Menu

Jr Burger (Fries & Drink)

Jr Burger (Fries & Drink)
$6.89

$6.89
Chicken Strips (Fries & Drink)

Chicken Strips (Fries & Drink)
$6.89

$6.89

Grilled Cheese (Fries & Drink)

$6.89

Upcharge Drink

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda
$3.00

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino
$3.00

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00
Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$3.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00
Deer Park Water

Deer Park Water
$2.25

$2.25
Coca Cola Btl

Coca Cola Btl
$2.99

$2.99
Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea
$3.00

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Fountain Water

$0.50

Perrier

$3.00

Family Meals

3 Burgers and 2 Fries

$19.99

4 Burgers and 3 Fries

$27.99

5 Burgers and 3 Fries

$32.99

10 burgers and 5 fries

$62.99

15 Burgers+ 1 Free and 10 Fries +1 Onion Rings Free

$99.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
M2O Burgers, Salads & Chicken

