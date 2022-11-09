Restaurant header imageView gallery
Central Perk Coffee & Deli

42 east main street

Newark, DE 19711

Popular Items

Fries
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger

Coffee Bar

Regular Coffee

$2.49

Cafe Latte

$3.49

Cafe Mocha

$3.49

French Vanilla Latte

$3.49

French Vanilla Mocha

$3.49

Espresso Shot

$3.49

Hot Chocolate w/ Milk

$3.49Out of stock

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Fluffy scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese, protein and salsa all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

M2O Breakfast Platter With Pancakes

M2O Breakfast Platter With Pancakes

$12.99Out of stock

Three Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of Two Eggs, Protein and a side of Tater tots. That's what we call "All In" *Available until 1pm

M2O Breakfast Platter With French Toast

M2O Breakfast Platter With French Toast

$12.99Out of stock

Three House Made French Toast, Choice of Two Eggs, Protein and a side of Tater tots.

Hot Honey Chicken on French Toast

Hot Honey Chicken on French Toast

$8.29

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast On French Toast With Bacon And Hot Honey Sauce.

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$2.99

Egg & Cheese

$4.29

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$5.29

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.29

M2O Breakfast Sandwich

$6.29

Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, m2o Sauce

Good Mornin Sandwich

$6.59

Bacon & Avocado

Tater Tots

$3.29

Burgers

The Harvest Burger

The Harvest Burger

$7.49

Choice of protein, bacon, with grilled Apples, apple cider BBQ sauce, Goat cheese, Arugula, Red Onion served on whole wheat bun. A true taste of fall!

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.89

100% Certified Angus Beef

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.39

100% Certified Angus Beef

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.39

100% Certified Angus Beef with Bacon & your choice of Cheese, Toppings & Sauces

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.09

House-Made Black Bean Veggie Burger with your Choice of Bun, Cheese, Toppings & Sauces

m2o Burger

m2o Burger

$7.99

Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce Tomato and your choice of cheese and bun.

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$7.49

Certified Angus Beef, Philly Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions and Jalapeno Peppers

Good Mornin' Burger

Good Mornin' Burger

$8.49

Certified Angus Burger with Bacon, Fried Egg and Avocado

Village Burger

Village Burger

$7.99

Certified Angus Beef Burger w/ Goat Cheese, Mushrooms, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$7.39

Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.89
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.09

Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.09

Crispy Chicken, Pickles and our Signature m2o Sauce.

Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.09

Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Pickles, Nashville Hot Sauce.

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.09

Crispy Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Bacon

Korean BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Korean BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.09

Crispy Chicken, Korean BBQ Sauce, Shredded Carrots.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Romaine & Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Chopped Egg, Cucumbers, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Village Salad

Village Salad

$8.99

Arugula, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Clementines, Goat Cheese with Maple Balsamic Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Diced Red Onions, Feta Cheese with Oil & Vinegar Dressing

Build Your Own Salad

$8.99

Build your own salad made to order

Side Salad

$4.99

Spinach/Romaine Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, & Tomatoes

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.69

m2o Fries

$4.09

Old Bay Fries

$3.89
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.69
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Extra Sauce On Side

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.49
Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.59

Sprite Bottle

$2.59Out of stock
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.99

Diet Coke

$2.59

Honest Tea Half And Half

$2.49

Honest Honey Green Tea

$2.49

Peach Honest Tea

$2.49Out of stock

S.P Limonata

$2.79
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (Small)

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (Small)

$2.29Out of stock

Red Powerade

$3.00Out of stock

Berry Honest Tea

$2.49Out of stock

Blue Powerade

$3.00Out of stock

Grape Powerade

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jaritos Guava

$3.00

Jaritos Lime

$3.00

Milkshakes

Pumpkin Pie Shake

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.99
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.59
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.59
Black and White Shake

Black and White Shake

$5.59
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99
Sweet Peach Shake

Sweet Peach Shake

$5.99
Banana Shake

Banana Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Banana Shake

Strawberry Banana Shake

$5.99
Banana Chocolate Shake

Banana Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Peanut Butter Shake

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$5.99

Smoothies

Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$5.99

Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Protein Powder Whole Milk or Almond Milk

Super Green

$5.99

Spinach, Banana, Protein Powder, Maple Syrup

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$5.75

Whole Milk or Almond Milk

Peach Banana

$5.75

Mango Banana

$5.75

Peach Mango

$5.75

Build Your Own Smoothie

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

42 east main street, Newark, DE 19711

