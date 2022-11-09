Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ma's House

review star

No reviews yet

873 Whalley Avenue

New Haven, CT 06515

Savory Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Candied Yams

$6.00

Collard Green

$6.00

Egg Noodles

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Homemade Stuffing

$5.00

Lima Beans

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

String Beans

$5.00

Vegetables

Sweet Corn

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Starch

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Fried Corn

$7.00

Loaded baked potato

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Fried Corn w/o Bacon

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Gravy

$1.00

CornBread

$2.00

Speciality Sides

Fried Corn

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Ma's Special

JuJu Special

$22.00

(2) Traditional Meats (3) Traditional Sides

Juju Special 1/2 Rack of Ribs

$28.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs, (3) Traditional Sides

Juju Special Full Rack of Ribs

$33.00

Full RR, (3) Tradional Sides

DJ Special

$14.00

(1) TM, (1) TS

Mav Special

$18.00

(1)TM, (2) TS

Pappas Special

$20.00

(1)TM, (3) TS

Lee's Special (Deep Copy)

$12.00

(1) TM, (1) TS, Fountain Drink and a cookie

Dinner and 2 sides

$21.00

Traditional Side Meat

Peppered Steak w/ Onions & Mixed Peppers

$13.00

Chopped Chicken

$10.00

Chopped BBQ

$10.00

Specialty Side Meat

Fried Shrimp 5

$11.00

Fried Shrimp 10

$15.00

Fried Wingettes 8

$12.00

Fried Wingettes 12

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast Smootherd

$10.00

Fried Fish

$8.00

Pan Seared Fish

$12.00

Fried Pork Chop

$9.00

Fried Pork Chop w/ Gravy

$10.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$13.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$18.00

NY Sirloin

$18.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Chef's Choice

Rasta Pasta

$10.00

Pan seared fish w/ veggies

$23.00

Mixed Veggie Pasta

$16.00

Quick Bites

Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries

$12.00

Chopped BBQ Sliders & Fries

$12.00

Chopped Chicken Sliders & Fries

$12.00

Sandwiches

Chopped BBQ Sandwhich Combo

$12.00

Chopped Chicken Sandwhich Combo

$12.00

Fried Fish Sandwhich Combo

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwhich Combo

$15.00

Fried Pork Chop Sandwhich Combo

$15.00

Fried Pork Chop Sandwhich

$8.00
Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$8.00

Fried Chicken Breast on a buttered Brioche bun with your choice of toppings

Smoothered Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Favorites

Ma's Favorite

$25.00

NY Sirloin, Baked Potato, Cabbage, Roll or CB

Jeanie's Dish

$23.00

Lima beans, Pork Chop, Rice, Tomatos and Roll or CB

Sara's Dish

$20.00

Rice, Chopped Chicken, Egg Noodles, Cabbage, Roll or CB

Streater Special

$25.00

Fried Fish or Fried Chicken, BEP, Mac & Cheese, String Beans, Roll or CB

Eva's Special

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Veggie Medley, Roasted Potatoes

TJ Platter

$17.00

8 Wingettes and French Fries

Booda's Platter

$20.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs and Fries

Bigg Jugg

$18.00

Peppered Steak, Rice, Mac & Cheese, Fried Corn, Roll or CB

Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$3.00

Lemon Cake

$3.00

Lemon Cupcake

$2.00

Strawberry Cake

$3.00

Yellow Cake

$3.00

Banana Puddin (Lrg)

$8.00

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.00

Banana Puddin (Sm)

$5.00

Pie Slice

$4.00

Candy Apple

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Red Velvet Cake

$3.00

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Candy

$1.50

Specials

Deep fried steak dinner

$20.00

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.00

Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Fountain Pepsi

$2.00

Fountain Dt Pepsi

$2.00

Fountain Lemonade

$2.00

Fountain Iced Tea

$2.00

Fountain Mtn Dew

$2.00

Fountain Root Beer

$2.00

16 oz Drink

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hobson Lemonade

$4.00

Hobson Sweet Tea

$4.00

Hobson SweetTea w/ Lemon

$4.00

Can Sodas

$3.00

Ma's House Lemonade

$2.50

Ma's House Iced Tea

$2.50

SPECIALS

Burger Combo

$8.00

Burger Special

$5.00

Birthday Special

$35.00

Grilled chix special

$22.00

VEGETARIAN SPECIALS

Pan Seared Fish

$12.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Vegetable Pasta

$10.00

Brussell Sprouts

$8.00

Birthday Party

Deposit

$112.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cuisine With Soul

Website

Location

873 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515

Directions

