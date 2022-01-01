Restaurant header imageView gallery

MA DER LAO KITCHEN

1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Order Again

Popular Items

CRISPY RICE SALAD (nam khao)
GRILLED BEEF (peeng seen)
FRIED CHICKEN (cheun gai)

TO SHARE

STICKY RICE (khao niew)

$4.00

steamed glutinous rice. It’s your vessel to scoop up other dishes. Eat with your hands. Don’t be shy

ORIGINAL PAPAYA SALAD (thum muk hoong)

$11.00

green papaya / bird’s eye chili peppers / thai eggplant / tomatoes / served with green cabbage / funky, delicious, spicy

CRISPY RICE SALAD (nam khao)

$13.00

seasoned crispy rice, cured pork sausage, mint, cilantro, green onions, ground thai chili, lime, peanuts, served with lettuce

AROMATIC CHICKEN SALAD (laab gai)

$11.00

minced chicken salad with spices + herbs / served with sliced cucumbers

CHILI DIP (jaew)

choices: sweet roasted red chili (jaew bong) / charred green chili (jaew muk phet) / vegan jaew (vegan jaew bong)

PICKLED CABBAGE (som puk)

$4.00

rice fermented geen cabbage

STEAMED CATFISH (mok paa)

$12.00

catfish with bean thread noodles, fresh herbs, aromatics, and spices steamed in a banana leaf

STEAMED YU CHOI

$4.00

steamed & chilled yu choi greens

LAO SAUSAGE (sai oua)

$8.00

1pc house-made savory & herbaceous pork sausage

GRILLED BEEF (peeng seen)

$11.00

lemongrass marinated beef rib finger cooked medium rare to medium / toasted rice powder / jaew som / pickled shallots / herb medley

FRIED CHICKEN (cheun gai)

$10.00

twice-fried chicken drumsticks

FRIED PORK SPARE RIBS (cheun muu)

$10.00

deep-fried lemongrass marinated pork riblets / jaew som

SPICY MUSHROOM STEW (aww het)

$12.00

stew of wild mushrooms, Thai eggplant, dill, & other herbs

VEGAN LAAB

$12.00

trumpet mushrooms, cabbage, cucumbers, shallots, herb medley, seasoned with vegan fish sauce, lime, and toasted rice

BEEF JERKY

$7.00

lemongrass marinated beef sirloin, dehydrated and fried to order.

NOODLES

LAO CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP (khao piek sen)

$15.00

house-made noodles / light chicken broth / chicken meat / cilantro and green onions / garlic oil / fried shallots / quail eggs / pork blood

SPICY VERMICELLI NOODLES (khao poon)

$15.00Out of stock

vermicelli noodles / red curry chicken & fish broth / chicken meat / bamboo / medley of cabbage, mint, bean sprouts / pork blood

KHAO SOI

$15.00Out of stock

DESSERT

COCONUT SOUP (naam vahn)

$4.00

“sweet water” / chilled coconut soup with jackfruit, palm seed, & coconut jelly

*PINT COCONUT SOUP (NAAM VAHN)

$9.00Out of stock

FEATURES

DUCK RICE PORRIDGE

$16.00Out of stock

LAO EGG OMELETTE

$7.00Out of stock

SHRIMP LAAB

$16.00Out of stock

FRIED CATFISH

$15.00Out of stock

SHRIMP GHAENG PHET

$15.00Out of stock

JAEW BONG WINGS

$12.00Out of stock

JAEW BONG CHICKEN KARA-AGE

$9.00Out of stock

LAOJUN SHRIMP

$15.00Out of stock

SHORT RIB SPRING ROLLS

$9.00Out of stock

Duck Ghaeng Phet

$21.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Directions

