Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

5741 Crowder Boulevard

Ste. A-3

New Orleans, LA 70127

Cornbread

Cornbread (4)

$13.00

Cornbread (1)

$3.50

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Chicken Entrees

Award Winning Red Bean & Rice

$16.00

Creamy Grits

$16.00

Creamy Cheese Grits

$16.00

Jumbo Wings 1/$1

$10.00Out of stock

Seafood

Fish Entrée

$17.00

Shrimp Entrée

$17.00

Fish & Shrimp Entree Combo

$27.00

Fish & Waffle

$17.00

Shrimp & Waffle

$17.00

Fish & Shrimp Combo & Waffle

$27.00

Anytime Breakfast

The House Breakfast w/ Waffle

$15.00

Lil Momma Breakfast

$10.00

Waffle Sandwich: Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Ala Carte

Bacon (2)

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Bell Peppers- Fresh

$0.59

Bell Peppers- Grilled

$1.09

Butter

$0.29

Cheese

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$0.99

Scrambled Eggs (2)

$3.00

Fish (2)

$9.00

Grits

$4.00

Hot Sausage Patty (1)

$4.25

Onions- Grilled

$1.09

Onions-Fresh

$0.59

Pork Sausage Patties (2)

$4.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Smoke Sausage Link (1)

$4.25

Syrup

$0.79

To Go Flatware

$0.59

Whipped Cream

$1.59

White Rice

$3.00

Wing (1)

$4.00

Ketchup (3)

$0.25

Hot Sauce (3)

$0.25

Sides

Side: Award Winning Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Side: Make'em a Meal

$16.00

Side: Sauteed Green Beans

$6.00

Side: Grits

$4.00

Side: Cheese Grits

$6.00

Drinks (Non Specialty)

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fruit Drink

$2.75Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.75

Tap Water

Coffee

$3.50

Hot CoCoa

$3.75Out of stock

Milk

$3.75Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cork Fee

$3.00Out of stock

Speicalty Drinks

Iced Sweet Lemon Tea-Pot Brewed

$3.50

House Punch

$3.95

L J2 Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Hot Sweet Lemon Tea-Pot Brewed

$3.50Out of stock

Gallon House Punch

$19.99Out of stock

Gallon L J2 Strawberry Lemonade

$19.99Out of stock

Gallon Sweet Lemon Tea

$15.99Out of stock

Retail

Momma's Coffee Mug

$5.99

Momma's Travel Mug

$7.99

Momma's Cold Cup

$7.99

Momma's House Seasoning

$8.99

House Tees- Short Sleeve

$24.99

House Tees Short Sleeve 2 or More

$22.50

House Tees Long Sleeve

$29.99

House Tees Long Sleeve- 2 or More

$27.50

Book: In Grandma's Hands

$39.95

Book: A View from The Roof

$17.95

Pop Socket

$5.00

Sun Visor

$9.99
Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles image

