- Home
- /
- Grants Pass
- /
- Ma Mosa's
Ma Mosa's
No reviews yet
118 NW E St
Grants Pass, OR 97526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
House Specialties
Eggcellent Day
Two eggs any style with choice of Country potatoes, potato latkes, cheesy grits or brown rice and biscuit, english muffin, sourdough, rye, whole grain, gluten free bread or corn tortillas
Biscuits and Gravy
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with sausage or mushroom gravy
Hash it Over - Dry
House-brined corned beef with two poached eggs, onions, kale, roasted country potatoes and choice of bread
Hash it Over - Creamed
House-brined corned beef with two poached eggs, creamed country potatoes, onions, and kale with choice of bread
Chicken and Waffle
Fried chicken on buttermilk waffle with maple syrup
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas, two eggs, black beans, cotija, red onion, tomato, avocado, pickled jalapenos, chili-tomatillo sauce and cilantro cream
Poutine
Country potatoes with cheddar cheese and sausage or mushroom gravy
Coconut Rice Porridge
Seasonal Porridge
Oatmeal
Seasonal Oatmeal
Test Item
Egg Sandwiches
The Favorite
Two eggs, bacon, tomato, red onion, spinach and chili mayo on buttermilk biscuit with choice of side
Simply Delicious
Two eggs, havarti, tomato, arugula and dijon aioli on buttermilk biscuit with choice of side
All About Sausage
Two eggs, sausage patty, mushrooms, spinach and manchego on buttermilk biscuit with choice of side
Ma' Hogada
Two eggs, sausage, arugula, cotija, avocado and pico de gallo on a red sauce soaked biscuit
Burritos
Mini Mosas
Mini Eggcellent
One egg, country potatoes and bread
Mini Burrito
One egg, country potatoes and cheddar
Mini Classic
One egg, country potatoes and cheddar
Waffle
Buttermilk waffle with maple syrup and fruit
Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup and fruit
Half pancakes
Buttermilk pancake with maple syrup and fruit
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, swiss and havarti on sourdough with fruit
1/2 BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough with fruit
Starters
Lunch Classics
Fish Tacos
Chef's choice of fish on crispy corn tortillas with slaw and pico de gallo, served with black beans
Tinga Tacos
Chipotle chicken tacos with cotija, cilantro, and cilantro cream on crispy corn tortillas, served with black beans
The Staple
Brown rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, red onion, cilantro and roasted garlic sauce
Soup and Salad
Creamy Chk &mush
Soup of the day
Soup and Salad
Cup of soup and side salad
Oregon Garden Salad
Field greens, seasonal vegetables, sprouts and seeds, served with choice of dressing
Tinga Tostada Salad
Chipotle chicken, jack and cotija cheese, field greens, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro cream atop three corn tortillas
Classic Cobb
Roasted chicken, lardon, boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion and seed with blue cheese dressing
Hot Steak Salad
Grilled flat iron, mixed greens, red onion, caramelized pecans and blue cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, slaw, pickled jalapeno, tomato and chili mayo on brioche bun, served with pasta salad
Beet - Strami
Cured and roasted beets, swiss, pickled cabbage, arugula and dijon aioli on rye bread, served with pasta salad
Ma's BBT
Bacon, brie, tomato, spinach and pesto on toasted sourdough, served with pasta salad
REUBEN
Corned beef, swiss, pickled cabbage, arugula, and tomato horseradish aioli on rye, served with pasta salad
Desserts
Sides
Dog Bowl
Corned beef, and Rice
SIDE BACON
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE SOY SAUSAGE
SIDE TINGA
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE FRIED CHICKEN
SIDE STEAK
SIDE FISH
SIDE BLACKENED FISH
SIDE CORNED BEEF
SIDE TOFU
SIDE 1 EGG
SIDE 2 EGG
SIDE 3 EGG
SIDE 4 EGG
1 PC Bacon
SIDE CHEDDAR
SIDE JACK
SIDE HAVARTI
SIDE MANCHEGO
SIDE BRIE
SIDE SWISS
SIDE COTIJA
SIDE BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES
SIDE PARMESAN
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE ARUGULA
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE CILANTRO
SIDE FIELD GREENS
SIDE GARLIC
SIDE FRESH JALAPENO
SIDE LIME
SIDE KALE
SIDE ONION
SIDE SAUTEED ONION
SIDE PARSLEY
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE PICKLED RED ONION
SIDE PICKLED JALAPENO
SIDE PICKLED CABBAGE
SIDE RED ONION
SIDE ROASTED GARLIC
SIDE MUSHROOMS
SIDE SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
SIDE SLAW
SIDE SPROUTS
SIDE FRESH SPINACH
SIDE SEASONAL VEGGIES
SIDE TOMATO
SIDE WILTED GREENS
SIDE WILTED SPINACH
SIDE BEECH MUSHROOMS
SIDE KING TRUMPET MUSHROOMS
SIDE BLACK MOREL MUSHROOM
SIDE BLONDE MOREL MUSHROOM
SIDE PORCINI MUSHROOMS
SIDE MAITAKE MUSHROOMS
SIDE AVOCADO SAUCE
SIDE ABEL/CHILI TOMATILLO SAUCE
SIDE CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE
SIDE CHILI MAYO
SIDE DIJON AIOLI
SIDE ROASTED GARLIC SAUCE
SIDE MA HOGADA RED SAUCE
SIDE TOMATO HORSERADISH AIOLI
SIDE MUSHROOM GRAVY
SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY
SIDE RANCH
SIDE CHILI RANCH
SIDE BALSAMIC
SIDE BLUE CHEESE
SIDE BUTTER
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD
SIDE HOLLANDAISE
SIDE JAM
SIDE PEANUT BUTTER
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE SYRUP
SIDE EARTH BALANCE
SIDE HORSERADISH
SIDE MAYO
SIDE BOTH GRAVIES
SIDE HASH CREAM
SIDE MUSTARD
Side Pesto
SIDE BISCUIT
SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN
SIDE SOURDOUGH
SIDE RYE
SIDE WHOLE WHEAT
SIDE GLUTEN FREE
SIDE PANCAKE
SIDE TORTILLAS
SIDE BRIOCHE BUN
SIDE 1 SLICE GLUTEN FREE
SIDE 1 SLICE RYE
SIDE 1 SLICE SOURDOUGH
SIDE 1 SLICE WHOLE WHEAT
Side Of C Torts
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE FRUIT BOWL
SIDE PASTA SALAD
SIDE COUNTRY POTATOES
SIDE LATKES
SIDE RICE
SIDE GRITS
SIDE SEEDS
SIDE OF WHIP
Side Of Yogurt
Side of Nutritinal Yeast
Secret Menu
Ala Carte Tinga Taco
Chipotle chicken tacos with cotija, cilantro, and cilantro cream on a crispy corn tortilla, served with black beans
BLT
Build a Three Egg Omelette
Build your own three egg omelette
Build a Two Egg Omelette
Build your own two egg omelette
Scramble
Build your own scramble with potatoes and bread
Breakfast Tacos
Build your own tacos served with black beans
Breakfast Tinga Tacos
Three tacos filled with Chipotle chicken, two eggs, avocado, cilantro cream sauce, and cilantro
Tinga Hash
Chipotle chicken with two poached eggs, creamed country potatoes, onions, and kale avocado and cilantro with choice of bread
Tinga Hash - Dry
Chipotle chicken with two poached eggs, creamed country potatoes, onions, and kale avocado and cilantro with choice of bread
Tofu Scramble
Build your own tofu scramble with potatoes and bread
Build a Breakfast Burrito
Build your own breakfast burrito - Large tortilla
Build a Lunch Burrito
Build your own lunch burrito - Large tortilla
Build a Mini Breakfast Burrito
Build your own small breakfast burrito - Half a large tortilla
Build a Mini Lunch Burrito
Build your own small lunch burrito - Half a large tortilla
Chefs Choice Breakfast Tacos
Three tacos filled with two scrambled eggs and chef's choice ingredients and potato choice
Cusom Benedict
Build your own eggs benedict served with choice of potato
Jodi Special
Big Latke topped with sausage, sauteed spinach and mushroom, roasted garlic, two poached eggs and parmesean. Choice of bread
Leslie Tacos
Three tacos filled with two scrambled eggs and chef's choice ingredients, no dairy, no abel, no cilantro, pico is ok and potato choice
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Peanut butter and Jelly
The Gritness
Grits, bacon, greens, pickled jalapenos, gorgonzola crumbles and served with bistcuit
Tony Special
Side of vegetables, soy sausage, pico country potatoes, and rye dry with a side of earth balance
Yogurt
Greek yogurt with fruit and granola
French Toast
Employee Meals
SPECIALTY MIMOSAS
SM Apricot Carrot Ginger
SM Blood Orange
SM Blueberry Lemon Ginger
SM Cinnamon Apple
SM Guava Jalapeno
SM Jolly Rancher
SM Mango Raspberry
SM The Metro
SM Peach Tree
SM Pom-Lime
SM Rosemary Lemon Ginger
SM Traditional
SM Special
SM Pineapple Orange
SM Strawberry Mint
SM Ruby Slipper
SM Lavender Lemon Ginger
LG Apricot Carrot Ginger
LG Blood Orange
LG Blueberry Lemon Ginger
LG Cinnamon Apple
LG Guava Jalapeno
LG Jolly Rancher
LG Mango Raspberry
LG The Metro
LG Peach Tree
LG Pom-Lime
LG Rosemary Lemon Ginger
LG Traditional
LG Special
LG Pineapple Orange
LG Strawberry Mint
LG Ruby Slipper
LG Lavender Lemon Ginger
CRF Apricot Carrot Ginger
CRF Blood Orange
CRF Blueberry Lemon Ginger
CRF Cinnamon Apple
CRF Guava Jalapeno
CRF Jolly Rancher
CRF Mango Raspberry
CRF The Metro
CRF Peach Tree
CRF Pom-Lime
CRF Rosemary Lemon Ginger
CRF Traditional
CRF Special
CRF Pineapple Orange
CRF Strawberry Mint
CRF Ruby Slipper
CRF Lavender Lemon Ginger
PIT Apricot Carrot Ginger
PIT Blueberry Lemon Ginger
PIT Blood Orange
PIT Cinnamon Apple
PIT Guava Jalapeno
PIT Jolly Rancher
PIT Mango Raspberry
PIT The Metro
PIT Peach Tree
PIT Rosemary Lemon Ginger
PIT Traditional
PIT Pom - Lime
PIT Special
PIT Pineapple Orange
PIT Strawberry Mint
PIT Ruby Slipper
PIT Lavender Lemon Ginger
OFF MENU MIMOSAS
SM Apricot
SM Cilantro Lime
SM Cranberry Lemon Ginger
SM Habanero Mango
SM Lavendar Lemonade
SM Robert
SM Ruby Slipper
SM Strawberry Lemonade
SM Spiced Fig
LG Apricot
LG Cilantro Lime
LG Cranberry Lemon Ginger
LG Habanero Mango
LG Lavendar Lemonade
LG Ruby Slipper
LG Robert
LG Strawberry Lemonade
LG Spiced Fig
CRF Apricot
CRF Cilantro Lime
CRF Cranberry Lemon Ginger
CRF Habanero Mango
CRF Lavendar Lemonade
CRF Robert
CRF Ruby Slipper
CRF Strawberry Lemonade
CRF Spiced Fig
PIT Robert
PIT Apricot
PIT Cilantro Lime
PIT Cranberry Lemon Ginger
PIT Habanero Mango
PIT Lavendar Lemonade
PIT Ruby Slipper
PIT Strawberry Lemonade
PIT Spiced Fig
VIRGIN MIMOSAS
Virgin SM Apricot
Virgin SM Apricot Carrot Ginger
Virgin SM Blood Orange
Virgin SM Blueberry Lemon Ginger
Virgin SM Cilantro Lime
Virgin SM Cinnamon Apple
Virgin SM Cranberry Lemon Ginger
Virgin SM Guava Jalapeno
Virgin SM Habanero Mango
Virgin SM Jolly Rancher
Virgin SM Lavendar Lemonade
Virgin Sm Mango Raspberry
Virgin SM Metro
Virgin SM Peach Tree
Virgin SM Pom-Lme
Virgin SM Robert
Virgin SM Rosemary Lemon Ginger
Virgin SM Ruby Slipper
Virgin SM Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin SM Traditional
Virgin LG Apricot
Virgin LG Apricot Carrot Ginger
Virgin LG Blood Orange
Virgin LG Blueberry Lemon Ginger
Virgin LG Cilantro Lime
Virgin LG Cinnamon Apple
Virgin LG Cranberry Lemon Ginger
Virgin LG Guava Jalapeno
Virgin LG Habanero Mango
Virgin LG Jolly Rancher
Virgin LG Lavendar Lemonade
Virgin LG Mango Raspberry
Virgin LG Peach Tree
Virgin LG Pom - Lime
Virgin LG Robert
Virgin LG Rosemary Lemon Ginger
Virgin LG Ruby Slipper
Virgin LG Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin LG Traditional
Virgin CRF Apricot
Virgin CRF Apricot Carrot Ginger
Virgin CRF Blueberry Lemon Ginger
Virgin CRF Blood Orange
Virgin CRF Cilantro Lime
Virgin CRF Cinnamon Apple
Virgin CRF Cranberry Lemon Ginger
Virgin CRF Guava Jalapeno
Virgin CRF Habanero Mango
Virgin CRF Jolly Rancher
Virgin CRF Lavendar Lemonade
Virgin CRF Mango Raspberry
Virgin CRF The Metro
Virgin CRF Peach Tree
Virgin CRF Pom-Lime
Virgin CRF Robert
Virgin CRF Rosemary Lemon Ginger
Virgin CRF Ruby Slipper
Virgin CRF Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin CRF Traditional
Virgin PIT Apricot
Virgin PIT Apricot Carrot Ginger
Virgin PIT Blueberry Lemon Ginger
Virgin PIT Blood Orange
Virgin PIT Cilantro Lime
Virgin PIT Cinnamon Apple
Virgin PIT Cranberry Lemon Ginger
Virgin PIT Guava Jalapeno
Virgin PIT Habanero Mango
Virgin PIT Jolly Rancher
Virgin PIT Lavendar Lemonade
Virgin PIT Mango Raspberry
Virgin PIT The Metro
Virgin PIT Peach Tree
Virgin PIT Pom-Lime
Virgin PIT Robert
Virgin PIT Rosemary Lemon Ginger
Virgin PIT Ruby Slipper
Virgin PIT Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin PIT Traditional
Coffee / Tea
Soda
Juice
Cocktails
Apricot Rose Sour
Baileys and Coffee
Black Russian
Blood Orange Driver
Blueberry Hard Lemonade
Bourbon Hot Chocolate
Caiparinia
Cure
Dark 'N Stormy
Gin Martini
Greyhound
Hard Lemonade
Honey Bee
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kahlua and Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Oregon Coffee
Peach Bourbon
Prickly Mule
Rum and Coke
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Vodka Kerns
Vodka Martini
Vodka Pom
Vodka Soda
Whiskey Coke
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
ZION Spec
Signature Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Ma Mosa Sunrise
Spiced Fig Bourbon Sour
Apple Cider Margarita
Bourbon Hot Chocolate
Seasonal Kombucha Mule
Snickerdoodle Coffee
Harvest Pear
Salinity Dawg
Chipotle Mango Margarita
Rosemary Apricot Sour
Berry Vodka Lemonade
RUBY-RITA
Lavender Fields
Strawberry Basil Margarita
ICED snickerdoodle
Lychee Sour
12oz Beer
16oz Beer
Pitcher
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch / Bourbon
Liqueurs / Cordials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
We serve up local, natural, organic, or non-GMO always! If our local farmers have it, we go there first, otherwise we source your food with as much detail and love as we give to prepare it. Ma Mosa’s is a from-scratch kitchen, providing the bounty from our valley with food you can feel good about eating.
118 NW E St, Grants Pass, OR 97526