Specials

SEASONAL PARFAIT

$14.00

PINEAPPLE PANCAKES

$13.00

CHEESE BOARD

$16.00

MANGO PORRIDGE

$10.00

Steak Omlt

$22.00

Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

F.T.B SANDO

$17.00

House Specialties

Eggcellent Day

$9.50

Two eggs any style with choice of Country potatoes, potato latkes, cheesy grits or brown rice and biscuit, english muffin, sourdough, rye, whole grain, gluten free bread or corn tortillas

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00+

Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with sausage or mushroom gravy

Hash it Over - Dry

$11.00+

House-brined corned beef with two poached eggs, onions, kale, roasted country potatoes and choice of bread

Hash it Over - Creamed

$12.00+

House-brined corned beef with two poached eggs, creamed country potatoes, onions, and kale with choice of bread

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Fried chicken on buttermilk waffle with maple syrup

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00+

Corn tortillas, two eggs, black beans, cotija, red onion, tomato, avocado, pickled jalapenos, chili-tomatillo sauce and cilantro cream

Poutine

$9.00

Country potatoes with cheddar cheese and sausage or mushroom gravy

Coconut Rice Porridge

$6.00+

Seasonal Porridge

Oatmeal

$5.00+

Seasonal Oatmeal

Test Item

Egg Sandwiches

The Favorite

$16.00

Two eggs, bacon, tomato, red onion, spinach and chili mayo on buttermilk biscuit with choice of side

Simply Delicious

$14.00

Two eggs, havarti, tomato, arugula and dijon aioli on buttermilk biscuit with choice of side

All About Sausage

$16.00

Two eggs, sausage patty, mushrooms, spinach and manchego on buttermilk biscuit with choice of side

Ma' Hogada

$18.00

Two eggs, sausage, arugula, cotija, avocado and pico de gallo on a red sauce soaked biscuit

Burritos

The Classic

$15.00

Three eggs, country potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro cream

Rancheros

$16.00

Three eggs, black beans, cotija, avocado, red onion, tomato, chili-tomatillo sauce and cilantro cream

The Yep

$16.00

Three eggs, corned beef, creamed country potatoes, onions, and kale

Mini Mosas

Mini Eggcellent

$9.00

One egg, country potatoes and bread

Mini Burrito

$7.00

One egg, country potatoes and cheddar

Mini Classic

$10.00

One egg, country potatoes and cheddar

Waffle

$9.00

Buttermilk waffle with maple syrup and fruit

Pancakes

$9.00

Buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup and fruit

Half pancakes

$4.50

Buttermilk pancake with maple syrup and fruit

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, swiss and havarti on sourdough with fruit

1/2 BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough with fruit

Starters

Latke Tots

$10.00+

House made latke tots with chili-ranch dipping sauce

Crispy Chickpeas

$7.00

Crispy chickpeas served with parsley and lemon

Pickle Plate

$8.00

Seasonal house pickled vegetables

Seasonal Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Florets

$13.00

Lunch Classics

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Chef's choice of fish on crispy corn tortillas with slaw and pico de gallo, served with black beans

Tinga Tacos

$16.00

Chipotle chicken tacos with cotija, cilantro, and cilantro cream on crispy corn tortillas, served with black beans

The Staple

$10.00+

Brown rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, red onion, cilantro and roasted garlic sauce

Soup and Salad

Creamy Chk &mush

$5.00+

Soup of the day

Soup and Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Cup of soup and side salad

Oregon Garden Salad

$8.00+

Field greens, seasonal vegetables, sprouts and seeds, served with choice of dressing

Tinga Tostada Salad

$12.00+

Chipotle chicken, jack and cotija cheese, field greens, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro cream atop three corn tortillas

Classic Cobb

$12.00+

Roasted chicken, lardon, boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion and seed with blue cheese dressing

Hot Steak Salad

$12.00+

Grilled flat iron, mixed greens, red onion, caramelized pecans and blue cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, slaw, pickled jalapeno, tomato and chili mayo on brioche bun, served with pasta salad

Beet - Strami

$15.00

Cured and roasted beets, swiss, pickled cabbage, arugula and dijon aioli on rye bread, served with pasta salad

Ma's BBT

$17.00

Bacon, brie, tomato, spinach and pesto on toasted sourdough, served with pasta salad

REUBEN

$17.00

Corned beef, swiss, pickled cabbage, arugula, and tomato horseradish aioli on rye, served with pasta salad

Desserts

Gluten and dairy free cookie

$3.00

Organic gluten free and dairy free cookie served warm.

PEACH BAR

$8.00Out of stock

Spiced Walnut Bar

$8.00

Sides

Dog Bowl

$1.50+

Corned beef, and Rice

SIDE BACON

$6.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.50

SIDE SOY SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE TINGA

$4.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

SIDE FRIED CHICKEN

$4.50

SIDE STEAK

$8.00

SIDE FISH

$9.00

SIDE BLACKENED FISH

$9.50

SIDE CORNED BEEF

$4.50

SIDE TOFU

$2.50

SIDE 1 EGG

$2.50

SIDE 2 EGG

$5.00

SIDE 3 EGG

$7.50

SIDE 4 EGG

$10.00

1 PC Bacon

$2.00

SIDE CHEDDAR

$1.00

SIDE JACK

$1.00

SIDE HAVARTI

$1.00

SIDE MANCHEGO

$1.50

SIDE BRIE

$1.50

SIDE SWISS

$1.00

SIDE COTIJA

$1.00

SIDE BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.00

SIDE PARMESAN

$1.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.50

SIDE ARUGULA

$1.50

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$2.00

SIDE CILANTRO

$0.50

SIDE FIELD GREENS

$2.00

SIDE GARLIC

$0.25

SIDE FRESH JALAPENO

$0.50

SIDE LIME

$1.00

SIDE KALE

$2.00

SIDE ONION

$0.50

SIDE SAUTEED ONION

$0.75

SIDE PARSLEY

$0.25

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

SIDE PICKLED RED ONION

$0.75

SIDE PICKLED JALAPENO

$0.75

SIDE PICKLED CABBAGE

$0.50

SIDE RED ONION

$0.50

SIDE ROASTED GARLIC

$1.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$1.50

SIDE SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$2.00

SIDE SLAW

$2.00

SIDE SPROUTS

$1.50

SIDE FRESH SPINACH

$1.50

SIDE SEASONAL VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE TOMATO

$0.50

SIDE WILTED GREENS

$4.00

SIDE WILTED SPINACH

$4.00

SIDE BEECH MUSHROOMS

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE KING TRUMPET MUSHROOMS

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE BLACK MOREL MUSHROOM

$8.00

SIDE BLONDE MOREL MUSHROOM

$10.00Out of stock

SIDE PORCINI MUSHROOMS

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE MAITAKE MUSHROOMS

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE AVOCADO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE ABEL/CHILI TOMATILLO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE CILANTRO CREAM SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE CHILI MAYO

$1.00

SIDE DIJON AIOLI

$1.00

SIDE ROASTED GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE MA HOGADA RED SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE TOMATO HORSERADISH AIOLI

$1.00

SIDE MUSHROOM GRAVY

$2.50

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.50

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE CHILI RANCH

$1.00

SIDE BALSAMIC

$1.00

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE BUTTER

$1.00

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$2.00

SIDE JAM

$1.50

SIDE PEANUT BUTTER

$1.50

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE SYRUP

$1.00

SIDE EARTH BALANCE

$1.00

SIDE HORSERADISH

$0.50

SIDE MAYO

$0.50

SIDE BOTH GRAVIES

$2.50

SIDE HASH CREAM

$2.50

SIDE MUSTARD

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

SIDE BISCUIT

$4.00

SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

SIDE SOURDOUGH

$3.00

SIDE RYE

$3.50

SIDE WHOLE WHEAT

$3.00

SIDE GLUTEN FREE

$4.00

SIDE PANCAKE

$4.00

SIDE TORTILLAS

$1.50

SIDE BRIOCHE BUN

$3.50

SIDE 1 SLICE GLUTEN FREE

$2.00

SIDE 1 SLICE RYE

$1.75

SIDE 1 SLICE SOURDOUGH

$1.50

SIDE 1 SLICE WHOLE WHEAT

$1.50

Side Of C Torts

$2.00

SIDE FRUIT

$5.00

SIDE FRUIT BOWL

$8.00

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$2.50

SIDE COUNTRY POTATOES

$2.50

SIDE LATKES

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$2.50

SIDE GRITS

$2.50

SIDE SEEDS

$1.75

SIDE OF WHIP

$1.00

Side Of Yogurt

$5.00

Side of Nutritinal Yeast

$1.00

Secret Menu

Ala Carte Tinga Taco

$4.00

Chipotle chicken tacos with cotija, cilantro, and cilantro cream on a crispy corn tortilla, served with black beans

BLT

$13.00

Build a Three Egg Omelette

$9.50

Build your own three egg omelette

Build a Two Egg Omelette

$8.00

Build your own two egg omelette

Scramble

$8.50

Build your own scramble with potatoes and bread

Breakfast Tacos

$8.50

Build your own tacos served with black beans

Breakfast Tinga Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos filled with Chipotle chicken, two eggs, avocado, cilantro cream sauce, and cilantro

Tinga Hash

$13.00+

Chipotle chicken with two poached eggs, creamed country potatoes, onions, and kale avocado and cilantro with choice of bread

Tinga Hash - Dry

$13.00+

Chipotle chicken with two poached eggs, creamed country potatoes, onions, and kale avocado and cilantro with choice of bread

Tofu Scramble

$9.50

Build your own tofu scramble with potatoes and bread

Build a Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Build your own breakfast burrito - Large tortilla

Build a Lunch Burrito

$7.00

Build your own lunch burrito - Large tortilla

Build a Mini Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Build your own small breakfast burrito - Half a large tortilla

Build a Mini Lunch Burrito

$7.00

Build your own small lunch burrito - Half a large tortilla

Chefs Choice Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos filled with two scrambled eggs and chef's choice ingredients and potato choice

Cusom Benedict

$11.50

Build your own eggs benedict served with choice of potato

Jodi Special

$16.00

Big Latke topped with sausage, sauteed spinach and mushroom, roasted garlic, two poached eggs and parmesean. Choice of bread

Leslie Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos filled with two scrambled eggs and chef's choice ingredients, no dairy, no abel, no cilantro, pico is ok and potato choice

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.00

Peanut butter and Jelly

The Gritness

$16.00

Grits, bacon, greens, pickled jalapenos, gorgonzola crumbles and served with bistcuit

Tony Special

$15.00

Side of vegetables, soy sausage, pico country potatoes, and rye dry with a side of earth balance

Yogurt

$8.50

Greek yogurt with fruit and granola

French Toast

Employee Meals

EMP 1/2 Staple

Emp 2 Tinga Taco

Emp. BLT

Emp M. Burrito

SPECIALTY MIMOSAS

SM Apricot Carrot Ginger

$11.00

SM Blood Orange

$10.00

SM Blueberry Lemon Ginger

$11.00

SM Cinnamon Apple

$10.00

SM Guava Jalapeno

$11.00

SM Jolly Rancher

$11.00

SM Mango Raspberry

$10.00

SM The Metro

$10.00

SM Peach Tree

$10.00

SM Pom-Lime

$10.00

SM Rosemary Lemon Ginger

$11.00

SM Traditional

$10.00

SM Special

$11.00

SM Pineapple Orange

$10.00

SM Strawberry Mint

$11.00

SM Ruby Slipper

$11.00

SM Lavender Lemon Ginger

$11.00

LG Apricot Carrot Ginger

$14.00

LG Blood Orange

$13.00

LG Blueberry Lemon Ginger

$14.00

LG Cinnamon Apple

$13.00

LG Guava Jalapeno

$14.00

LG Jolly Rancher

$14.00

LG Mango Raspberry

$13.00

LG The Metro

$13.00

LG Peach Tree

$13.00

LG Pom-Lime

$13.00

LG Rosemary Lemon Ginger

$14.00

LG Traditional

$13.00

LG Special

$14.00

LG Pineapple Orange

$13.00Out of stock

LG Strawberry Mint

$14.00

LG Ruby Slipper

$14.00

LG Lavender Lemon Ginger

$14.00

CRF Apricot Carrot Ginger

$25.00

CRF Blood Orange

$24.00

CRF Blueberry Lemon Ginger

$25.00

CRF Cinnamon Apple

$24.00

CRF Guava Jalapeno

$25.00

CRF Jolly Rancher

$25.00

CRF Mango Raspberry

$24.00

CRF The Metro

$24.00

CRF Peach Tree

$24.00

CRF Pom-Lime

$24.00

CRF Rosemary Lemon Ginger

$25.00

CRF Traditional

$24.00

CRF Special

$25.00

CRF Pineapple Orange

$24.00

CRF Strawberry Mint

$25.00

CRF Ruby Slipper

$25.00

CRF Lavender Lemon Ginger

$25.00

PIT Apricot Carrot Ginger

$32.00

PIT Blueberry Lemon Ginger

$32.00

PIT Blood Orange

$30.00

PIT Cinnamon Apple

$32.00

PIT Guava Jalapeno

$32.00

PIT Jolly Rancher

$32.00

PIT Mango Raspberry

$30.00

PIT The Metro

$30.00

PIT Peach Tree

$30.00

PIT Rosemary Lemon Ginger

$32.00

PIT Traditional

$30.00

PIT Pom - Lime

$30.00

PIT Special

$32.00

PIT Pineapple Orange

$30.00

PIT Strawberry Mint

$32.00

PIT Ruby Slipper

$32.00

PIT Lavender Lemon Ginger

$32.00

OFF MENU MIMOSAS

SM Apricot

$10.00

SM Cilantro Lime

$10.00

SM Cranberry Lemon Ginger

$11.00

SM Habanero Mango

$11.00

SM Lavendar Lemonade

$10.00

SM Robert

$11.00

SM Ruby Slipper

$11.00

SM Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

SM Spiced Fig

$11.00

LG Apricot

$13.00

LG Cilantro Lime

$13.00

LG Cranberry Lemon Ginger

$14.00

LG Habanero Mango

$14.00

LG Lavendar Lemonade

$13.00

LG Ruby Slipper

$14.00

LG Robert

$14.00

LG Strawberry Lemonade

$14.00

LG Spiced Fig

$14.00

CRF Apricot

$24.00

CRF Cilantro Lime

$24.00

CRF Cranberry Lemon Ginger

$25.00

CRF Habanero Mango

$25.00

CRF Lavendar Lemonade

$24.00

CRF Robert

$25.00

CRF Ruby Slipper

$25.00

CRF Strawberry Lemonade

$25.00

CRF Spiced Fig

$25.00

PIT Robert

$32.00

PIT Apricot

$30.00

PIT Cilantro Lime

$30.00

PIT Cranberry Lemon Ginger

$32.00

PIT Habanero Mango

$32.00

PIT Lavendar Lemonade

$30.00

PIT Ruby Slipper

$32.00

PIT Strawberry Lemonade

$32.00

PIT Spiced Fig

$32.00

VIRGIN MIMOSAS

Virgin SM Apricot

$7.00

Virgin SM Apricot Carrot Ginger

$8.00

Virgin SM Blood Orange

$7.00

Virgin SM Blueberry Lemon Ginger

$8.00

Virgin SM Cilantro Lime

$7.00

Virgin SM Cinnamon Apple

$7.00

Virgin SM Cranberry Lemon Ginger

$8.00

Virgin SM Guava Jalapeno

$8.00

Virgin SM Habanero Mango

$8.00

Virgin SM Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Virgin SM Lavendar Lemonade

$7.00

Virgin Sm Mango Raspberry

$7.00

Virgin SM Metro

$7.00

Virgin SM Peach Tree

$7.00

Virgin SM Pom-Lme

$7.00

Virgin SM Robert

$8.00

Virgin SM Rosemary Lemon Ginger

$8.00

Virgin SM Ruby Slipper

$8.00

Virgin SM Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Virgin SM Traditional

$7.00

Virgin LG Apricot

$10.00

Virgin LG Apricot Carrot Ginger

$11.00

Virgin LG Blood Orange

$10.00

Virgin LG Blueberry Lemon Ginger

$11.00

Virgin LG Cilantro Lime

$10.00

Virgin LG Cinnamon Apple

$10.00

Virgin LG Cranberry Lemon Ginger

$11.00

Virgin LG Guava Jalapeno

$11.00

Virgin LG Habanero Mango

$11.00

Virgin LG Jolly Rancher

$11.00

Virgin LG Lavendar Lemonade

$10.00

Virgin LG Mango Raspberry

$10.00

Virgin LG Peach Tree

$10.00

Virgin LG Pom - Lime

$10.00

Virgin LG Robert

$11.00

Virgin LG Rosemary Lemon Ginger

$11.00

Virgin LG Ruby Slipper

$11.00

Virgin LG Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Virgin LG Traditional

$10.00

Virgin CRF Apricot

$21.00

Virgin CRF Apricot Carrot Ginger

$22.00

Virgin CRF Blueberry Lemon Ginger

$22.00

Virgin CRF Blood Orange

$21.00

Virgin CRF Cilantro Lime

$21.00

Virgin CRF Cinnamon Apple

$21.00

Virgin CRF Cranberry Lemon Ginger

$22.00

Virgin CRF Guava Jalapeno

$22.00

Virgin CRF Habanero Mango

$22.00

Virgin CRF Jolly Rancher

$22.00

Virgin CRF Lavendar Lemonade

$21.00

Virgin CRF Mango Raspberry

$21.00

Virgin CRF The Metro

$21.00

Virgin CRF Peach Tree

$21.00

Virgin CRF Pom-Lime

$21.00

Virgin CRF Robert

$22.00

Virgin CRF Rosemary Lemon Ginger

$22.00

Virgin CRF Ruby Slipper

$22.00

Virgin CRF Strawberry Lemonade

$22.00

Virgin CRF Traditional

$21.00

Virgin PIT Apricot

$28.00

Virgin PIT Apricot Carrot Ginger

$29.00

Virgin PIT Blueberry Lemon Ginger

$29.00

Virgin PIT Blood Orange

$28.00

Virgin PIT Cilantro Lime

$28.00

Virgin PIT Cinnamon Apple

$28.00

Virgin PIT Cranberry Lemon Ginger

$29.00

Virgin PIT Guava Jalapeno

$29.00

Virgin PIT Habanero Mango

$29.00

Virgin PIT Jolly Rancher

$29.00

Virgin PIT Lavendar Lemonade

$28.00

Virgin PIT Mango Raspberry

$28.00

Virgin PIT The Metro

$28.00

Virgin PIT Peach Tree

$28.00

Virgin PIT Pom-Lime

$28.00

Virgin PIT Robert

$29.00

Virgin PIT Rosemary Lemon Ginger

$29.00

Virgin PIT Ruby Slipper

$29.00

Virgin PIT Strawberry Lemonade

$29.00

Virgin PIT Traditional

$28.00

Coffee / Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Mug Of Hot Water

Soda

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Sparkling Apple Cider

$4.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Izzy

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Grapefruit

$4.00+

1/2 Grapefruit 1/2 OJ

$4.00+

Kerns Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$5.50+

Milk

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+Out of stock

Oat Milk

$3.00+

Mocktails

Basil Lemonade

$7.00

Mock jito

$7.00

Mock Mary

$7.00

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Cocktails

Apricot Rose Sour

$11.00

Baileys and Coffee

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blood Orange Driver

$10.00

Blueberry Hard Lemonade

$10.00

Bourbon Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Caiparinia

$10.00

Cure

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hard Lemonade

$11.00

Honey Bee

$10.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kahlua and Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Oregon Coffee

$9.00

Peach Bourbon

$11.00

Prickly Mule

$9.00

Rum and Coke

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Vodka Kerns

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Vodka Pom

$9.00

Vodka Soda

$8.00

Whiskey Coke

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

ZION Spec

$11.00

Signature Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Ma Mosa Sunrise

$10.00

Spiced Fig Bourbon Sour

$12.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$12.00

Bourbon Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Seasonal Kombucha Mule

$11.00

Snickerdoodle Coffee

$10.00

Harvest Pear

$11.00

Salinity Dawg

$10.00

Chipotle Mango Margarita

$11.00

Rosemary Apricot Sour

$11.00

Berry Vodka Lemonade

$11.00

RUBY-RITA

$11.00

Lavender Fields

$10.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$12.00

ICED snickerdoodle

$10.00Out of stock

Lychee Sour

$11.00

To-Go Mix

Mimosa Juice Mixer

$8.00

Mary Mixer

$10.00

12oz Beer

Glass Arch Rock Lager

$4.00

Glass Mosa Monkey

$5.00

Glass Rising Sun

$6.50

GLASS Ashland Amber

$4.00

GLASS Incline White Peach Cider

$4.00

GLASS Breakside IPA

$4.00

16oz Beer

Pint Arch Rock Lager

$5.00

Pint Mosa Monkey

$6.00

Pint Rising Sun

$8.00

PINT Ashland Amber

$5.00

PINT Incline White Peach Cider

$5.00

PINT Breakside IPA

$5.00

Pitcher

PIT Arch Rock Lager

$17.00

PIT Mosa Monkey

$18.00

PIT Rising Sun

$20.00

PIT Ashland Amber

$17.00

PIT Incline White Peach Cider

$17.00

PIT Breakside IPA

$17.00

Seltzers

San Juan Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

$4.00

Huckleberry Seltzer

$4.00

Wine

House Red

$8.00

House White

$8.00

House Rose

$12.00

GLS Ma's Champagne

$6.00

BTL Ma's Champagne

$13.00

Vodka

Double

$6.00

Crater Lake

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Horseradish Infused

$6.50

DBL Crater Lake

$14.00

DBL Horseradish Infused

$13.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

Gin

Double

$6.00

Aria

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Aria

$14.00

Rum

Double

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Novo Fogo Aged

$7.00

Novo Fogo Silver

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Novo Fogo Aged

$14.00

DBL Novo Fogo Silver

$14.00

Tequila

Double

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Top Tequilla

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Top Tequilla

$16.00

Whiskey

Double

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Pendelton

$8.00

1910 Rye

$9.00

DBL 1910 Rye

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Pendelton

$16.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Double

$6.00

Scotch top

$9.00

DBL Scotch top

$18.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Baileys

$7.00

Fernet

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

DBL Baileys

$14.00

DBL Fernet

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

Retail

Pennington Farms Jam

$4.00

Local Jam

Aardvark

Hot Sauce

Salinity Salts

$16.00

Salinity Salts

Uber Herbal

$20.00

GLUTEN FREE LOAF OF BREAD

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve up local, natural, organic, or non-GMO always! If our local farmers have it, we go there first, otherwise we source your food with as much detail and love as we give to prepare it. Ma Mosa’s is a from-scratch kitchen, providing the bounty from our valley with food you can feel good about eating.

Website

Location

118 NW E St, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

