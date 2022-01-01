  • Home
  Longwood
  Sushi - Small plates - Noodles - Rice
• Sushi • Small plates • Noodles • Rice

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008

Longwood, FL 32750

SHIBUYA
Spicy Tuna Roll
Thai Iced Tea

SOUP

Miso

$3.00

Tofu, Seaweed, Scallions

Spicy Miso Soup

$6.00

Spicy** Shrimp, Krab, Cilantro, Tomato, Tofu, Seaweed, Scallions

HOT STARTERS

Ma-Se Mussels

$12.00

Dynamite krab on top.

Edamame |Salt

$5.00

Edamame |Spicy garlic

$5.00

Rock Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken kara-age

$8.00

Ika Kara-age

$9.00

Shishito Peppers

$5.00

COLD STARTERS

Yellowtail Salsa

$14.00

Yellowtail, Red Onion, Cilantro and Scallions.

Ceviche

$15.00

Assorted of seafood, Tomato, Jalapeno, Red Onion.

Salmon Truffle

$15.00Out of stock

Carpaccio

$15.00

Yellowtail Serrano

$14.00
Ma-Se Bite

$14.00

Crispy rice top with Spicy Tuna, Masago, Spicy mayo.

Tuna Sabi

$14.00

Tuna, Krab Salad, Avocado and creamy wasabi sauce on top.

Naruto

$14.00
Nachos

$15.00

Tuna, Krab, Masago, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Tomato and tempura flakes.

Side salad

$3.00

House salad-Tuna

$14.00

House Salad-Salmon

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$15.00
Spicy Conch & Octopus

$14.00

Conch & Octopus, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Tomato, Scallions, Cilantro and Masago.

Seaweed salad

$4.00

NIGIRI 2pc

Tuna Sushi

$6.00

Salmon Sushi

$6.00
Salmon belly Sushi

$10.00

Hamachi Sushi

$7.00

Hamachi Belly Sushi

$10.00

Mackerel Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

Fluke (Flounder) Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Eel Sushi

$5.00

Ebi Sushi

$5.00

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi

$10.00

Ikura Sushi

$6.00

Scallop Sushi

$6.00

Masago Sushi

$5.00

Tobiko Sushi

$5.00

Tamago Sushi

$5.00

Kani Sushi

$4.00

Conch Sushi

$5.00

Octopus Sushi

$5.00

Squid Sushi

$5.00

Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Sushi

$5.00

Striped bass Sushi

$8.00Out of stock
Uni Sushi (1Pc)

$9.00

Kanpachi Sushi

$8.50Out of stock

Hiramasa Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Shima Aji Sushi

$9.50Out of stock

Salmon Suke Sushi

$8.00

Octopus suke Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Tuna sas

$8.00

Salmon sas

$8.00

Yellowtail Belly sas

$14.00

Mackerel sas

$6.50Out of stock

Eel sas

$6.50

Amaebi sas

$14.00

Ikura (1pc) sas

$4.00

Scallop sas

$8.00

Masago (1Pc) sas

$3.00

Tobiko (1Pc) sas

$3.00

Tamago sas

$6.50

Kani sas

$5.00

Uni Sas (1pc)

$9.00

Kanpachi Sas

$12.00

Madai Snapper sas

$12.50

Shima Aji Sashimi

$12.00

Temaki (H/R)

Tuna H/R

$6.00

Salmon H/R

$6.00

Yellowtail H/R

$7.00

Spicy Tuna H/R

$6.50

Spicy Crab H/R

$6.50

Soft Shell Crab H/R (2Pcs)

$12.00

Chef's Selection

Sashimi App 9pc

$25.00

Nigiri App 9pc

$25.00

Sashimi Dinner

$40.00

BOWL

Aburi Salmon Don

$16.00

Kaisen Don

$20.00
Poke Tuna Don

$16.00

Tuna, Avocado, Seaweed Salad and Crispy seaweed.

Tekka Don

$16.00

Unagi Don

$16.00

Chirashi Don

$20.00

Salmon mayo Don

$16.00

ROLLS

Avo/Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

California Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Dynamite crab Roll

$12.00

Eel Roll

$7.00

JB Roll

$7.00

Rainbow Dragon

$16.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura Roll

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spider Roll

$13.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

SPECIAL ROLLS

Fireball

$16.00

GIN ZA

$18.00

KANITO

$15.00

Kutzoo

$16.00

LOBSTER BOMBY

$25.00
MA SE Roll

$17.00

Yellowtail, fried asparagus, Avocado, Cilantro top with Spicy Tuna and Fried shallots.

Mag-in-torched

$16.00
SAMURAI

$16.00

Spicy** Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro Top with Serrano and torched Yellowtail.

SHIBUYA

$17.00

Yellowtail, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro Top with torched Salmon and garlic flakes.

Spider-mite

$16.00

Soft Shell crab tempura, Asparagus, Avocado, Masago top with Dynamite krab.

SURF&TURF

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro Top with torched wagyu steak.

Unagi San

$15.00

Weekend Special

Wagyu & Egg Sushi (1pc)

$8.00
Uni Sushi (1Pc)

$9.00

Sea urchin

Shima Aji Sushi

$9.50

Shima Aji Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon Suke Sushi

$8.00

Salmon Suke Sashimi

$11.00

Tako Wasabi

$5.00

Tako Wasabi

Special Albacore

$14.00Out of stock

Hamachi Kama

$13.00

Salmon Kama

$8.00Out of stock

Green tea parfait

$7.00Out of stock
Ma Se Wings

$10.00

Kanpachi Sushi

$8.50

Kanpachi Sashimi

$11.50

Fluke Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Fluke Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock
White Fish Garlic Carpaccio

$16.00

O Toro Sushi (2pcs)

$18.00Out of stock

O Toro SAS (3pcs)

$20.00Out of stock

Pig ears (app)

$6.00

Madai Snapper Sushi

$9.00

Madai Snapper Sashimi

$12.50

Special Yellowtail

$14.00

Itoyori Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Itoyori Sas

$13.50Out of stock
Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Pork belly, fungus mushrooms, pickled ginger, Bok choy, Scallions, Bamboo shoot

White fish chili crudo

$16.00
Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

*Pork Bone Broth* Pork belly, fungus mushrooms, pickled ginger, Bok choy, Scallions, Bamboo shoot

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Shishito peppers

$5.00

Side order

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Side Egg fried rice

$4.00

Side steamed vegetables

$3.00

App

Tom Yum Goong Soup

$5.00

Tom Kha Kai Soup

$5.00

Spring rolls

$5.00

Fried* Vegetable Spring rolls

Satay Kai

$8.00
Potstickers

$8.00

Pork gyoza with mild curry sauce and fried onion on top. Vegan option available** please mention!

Larb Kai

$10.00
Beef Salad

$12.00

Chili, Red Onion, Tomato, Mint, Scallion.

Tofu Chicken Sauce

$8.00

Ma Se Chicken Wings

$10.00

Main

Ka pow Chicken

$13.00

Mild Thai Basil Sauce serving with Jasmine rice.

Ka pow Pork

$13.00

Mild Thai Basil Sauce serving with Jasmine rice.

Shy Chicken

$13.00

Chicken kara age (fried) tossed with sweet ginger & Kaffir lime leaves Sauce, Serving with Jasmine rice.

Choo-chee

$16.00

Battered fish with mild curry sauce, serving with Jasmine rice.

Soft Shell crab black Pepper

$17.00

Soft shell crab tempura tossed with black pepper sauce, carrot, bells pepper, onion, scallions and serving with Jasmine rice.

Chili curry

$17.00

Scallop, Mussels, Shrimp with sauté creamy chili curry, egg, bells pepper, onion, carrot and scallions serving with Jasmine rice.

Yaki Soba

Flour noodles, Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Mushroom and Scallion.

Kee Mao Soba

Flour Noodle, Basil, Bells pepper, Chili, Garlic, Onion, Mushrooms and Scallion.

Lad nar

MA SE Noodles

Wheat noodles, Egg, Cabbage, Onion, Scallions, Chinese Broccoli, Mushrooms, Chili and Cilantro on top

Pad Thai

Fried Rice

Crab Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Dungeness Crab, Egg, Onion, Scallion with Cucumber and Cilantro on the side.

Salmon Fried Rice

$16.00

Side order

Side white rice

$2.00

Drink

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ramune

$3.50

Iced tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Cha ma-now (Thai lemon tea)

$3.50

Oliang (Thai Iced Coffee without milk)

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Water

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Milk (Chocolate)

$2.50

Milk (Vanilla)

$2.50

Milk (Strawberry)

$2.50

Iced Blue butterfly pea

$3.00

Desserts

Thai Tea Creme Brulee

$5.00

Tofu Choco Mousse

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Basque cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Green tea parfait

$7.00

Red Bean Iced cream

$4.00

Green tea iced cream

$4.00

House Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot grigio

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot noir

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Brut Rosé, Barefoot

$5.00

High Noon (Can)

$4.50

Plum wine (glass)

$5.00
Plum wine (bottle)

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
"Cooking with love and passion" Enjoy the unique dishes from small plates to main courses with modern Thai and Sushi.

Website

Location

182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008, Longwood, FL 32750

Directions

