MAAK Mount Pleasant
113 W 3rd St
Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
Sushi Boxes
Rolls
Cali'
Shredded Crab, Cucumber & Avocado Topped w/ Sesame Seeds.
Cali'ente
Formally known as the Spicy Cali'. Shredded Crab, Cucumber & Avocado Topped w/ Sesame Seeds.
Spicy Ahi
Spicy Tuna, Green Onion, Jalapeño w/ Spicy Mayo & Sriracha.
Phili'
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Avocado.
Ronin
Gunslinger
Shredded Crab, Jalapeños, Cucumber and Dynamite Sauce with crunch flakes
Titan
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber & Teriyaki.
7ate9
Smoked Salmon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese w/ Teriyaki.
Maui
Tuna, Avocado, Mango and Signature Sauce
Fresh Prince
Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, & Avocado.
Katana
Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Asparagus.
Typhoon
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber w/ Sriracha.
Luau
Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Mango and Signature Sauce
Da Veggie
Carrot, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Green Onion, Asparagus w/ Miso-Ginger Dressing.
Temptation
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Shredded Crab & Spicy Mayo.
Hero
SECRET MENU ITEM! Tempura Shrimp, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese with Dynamite Sauce and Crunch Flakes!
Inu
Shredded Crab, Avocado, Cucumber w/ Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki & Crunch.
Texan
Grilled Steak, Cream Cheese, Green Onion w/ Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki.
Round Eye
Spicy Tuna, Salmon & Avocado w/ Signature Sauce & Sriracha.
Volcano
Steamed Shrimp, Asparagus, Cucumber w/ Spicy Crab & Sriracha.
Polló
Chicken, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped w/ Teriyaki & Spicy Mayo.
Viper
Eel, Green Onion, Jalapeño w/ Teriyaki & Signature Sauce.
Noble
Fresh Salmon, Crab, Cucumber w/ Spicy Mayo.
Unagi
Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, w/ Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki.
Knight
Fresh Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber w/ Teriyaki.
Cancun
Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeños w/ Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki.
Kai-o
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Shredded Crab, Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki w/ Crunch.
Tornado
Tempura Shrimp, Tuna, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo.
Dragon
Shredded Crab, Cucumber, Eel, Fresh Salmon w/ Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki.
Rainbow
Shredded Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna & Steamed Shrimp.
Tejano
Beef, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki
Shareables
Sea Nachos
Kiri Chips, Spicy Crab, Jalapeños, Red Cabbage and Signature Sauce
Land Nachos
Kiri Chips, Chicken, Jalapeños, and White Queso with a side of Signature Sauce
Loaded Rama Fries
Crispy potato fries seasoned with our signature ramen noodle seasoning. Topped with white queso and teriyaki glazed chicken.
Crazy Calamari
Bowls
Burgers & Sandwiches
Sandwich/Burger Builder
Plain Burger? Build a Sandwich the way you want!
Bhutan Bacon Burger
Budda Bean Burger
Chicken Bites
Tempura fried chicken bites
Pork-Boi
Sweet Teriyaki marinated Pulled Pork on a sweet Ciabatta Bun with Red Cabbage, with Signature Sauce.
Spicy Pork-Boi
Chipotle BBQ marinated Pulled Pork on a sweet Ciabatta Bun with Jalapeños, Romaine Lettuce, and S.B.L. Sauce.
Cheese Griddle
An ooey gooey grilled cheese on buttery texas toast!
Hot N Loaded Cheese Griddle
Nigiri & Sashimi
Desserts
Sides
Rama Fries
French Fries w/ Spicy Ramen Seasoning.
Fry'd Rice
Fried rice, with Peas, Green Onion, Carrot with Egg. (Fry'd Rice contains Gluten, no exceptions)
Noodles
Stir-fried plain yakisoba noodles. (Contains Gluten)
Edamame
Steamed and salted soy bean in husk. Spicy Option available
White Rice
Steamed white grain rice
Dumplings
Your Choice of Fried, Stir-fried, or Steamed Chicken Gyoza Dumplings.
Kiri Chips
Our signature seasoned wonton chips
Wontons
Cream Cheese, Crab, Green Onion fried in a dough wrapper
Spring Rolls
Fried vegetable spring roll
Tempura Shrimp
2 Pieces of Our Fried Tempura Shrimp.
Firesticks
3 Jalapeño, Bacon & Cream Cheese Wontons.
Stir-Fry Veggies
Stir Fried broccoli, peas, carrots, and corn
Brown Rice
Steamed Brown rice
Egg Drop Soup
Chicken broth and egg whites
Pork Egg Roll
Drinks
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half n' Half Tea
BYO: POP TEA
Customize your Pop Tea with a variety of flavorings, pops and more!
Pop N' Lock
Taro Root with Yogurt Pops
The Guys Go Too
Vanilla Flavoring with Cherry Pops
Kawaii Tea
Taro Root with Pomegranate Pops
Cherry Blossom
Honey Green Tea with Cherry Pops
Summer Snow
Vanilla Tea with yogurt Pops
Sauces
Wasabi
A spicy green ball of goodness! Popularly paired with soy sauce to dampen the spice and traditionally served with sushi. Please warn your father that this is not guacamole. Please.
Ginger
This delicious pickled ginger is perfect for cleansing the pallet and enhancing the flavors of your meal!
Soy Sauce
A flavorful sauce made from ferment soybeans. Popularly paired with wasabi!
Teriyaki/Eel Sauce
A sweet and thick sauce with a soy sauce and Kirin base. This sticky sweet sauce pairs great with beef or chicken and is a traditional Japanese glaze.
Spicy Mayo Sauce
A creamy super sauce that is a staple on our menu! This mayo based sauce with sambal and sriracha is a great mild flavoring to add to any roll or bowl.
Signature Sauce
This creamy sweet sauce is a fan favorite! Similar to a yum yum sauce, the signature sauce is sure to add the perfect flavors to any dish. A sweet hibachi mayo base and creamy Japanese seasoning make it amazing on everything!
Sriracha Sauce
This classic chili sauce is sure to make your mouth water! The perfect blend of spicy chili peppers and savory garlic gives you this iconic red sauce! Featured on our Spicy Ahi roll and Volcano!
Dynamite Sauce
Kiri Sauce
Sesame Sauce
The sesame sauce is one of our lighter flavors and is sugar free! A savory vinaigrette with a signature sesame flavor and toasted sesame seeds. Featured on our Nido roll and can be added to any build your own bowl!
S.B.L. Sauce
This spicy and creamy sauce is quickly becoming a fan favorite! Our Sweet Burning Love sauce features a sweet hibachi mayo base with just a touch of heat. Featured on our Typhoon roll and Round Eye roll!
Avocado Ranch
A creamy avocado flavored ranch dressing
Low-Sodium Soy Sauce
A flavorful sauce made from fermented soybeans. Popularly paired with wasabi!
Gluten-Free Soy Sauce
A soy sauce made with tamari that features a more balanced and less salty taste than traditional soy sauce.
Ketchup
Mayonnaise
Sauces & Toppings
Crunch Flakes
Diced Jalapeños
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Utilizing modern cooking setups, easy online and mobile app ordering, top quality fresh fish & ingredients, all served in seconds. Burgers, Sushi, Stir-fry and more! Order from your local MAAK today!
113 W 3rd St, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455