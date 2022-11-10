Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

MAAK Mount Pleasant

review star

No reviews yet

113 W 3rd St

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Order Again

Sushi Boxes

2-3 Rolls, Discounted, No Modification Boxes. At this time our platform does not support order 2 or more of the same roll on a box.
BYO: Sushi Box

BYO: Sushi Box

Using 2-3 rolls, you can construct your own Custom box!

Starter Pack

Starter Pack

$15.99

Cali, Phili, Spicy Ahi.

Super Fan Pack

Super Fan Pack

$23.99

Round Eye, Dragon, Temptation.

Disaster Pack

Disaster Pack

$21.99

Volcano, Tornado, Typhoon.

Pandoras Box

Pandoras Box

$21.99

Rainbow, Temptation, Katana.

Cowboy Box

Cowboy Box

$21.99

Texan, Polló, Cancun.

Rolls

Pick out some awesome sushi rolls to try! Each roll is 8 Pieces, plus you can modify your roll in countless ways to make it yours!
Cali'

Cali'

$6.89

Shredded Crab, Cucumber & Avocado Topped w/ Sesame Seeds.

Cali'ente

Cali'ente

$6.89

Formally known as the Spicy Cali'. Shredded Crab, Cucumber & Avocado Topped w/ Sesame Seeds.

Spicy Ahi

Spicy Ahi

$6.89

Spicy Tuna, Green Onion, Jalapeño w/ Spicy Mayo & Sriracha.

Phili'

Phili'

$6.89

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Avocado.

Ronin

Ronin

$6.89
Gunslinger

Gunslinger

$6.89

Shredded Crab, Jalapeños, Cucumber and Dynamite Sauce with crunch flakes

Titan

Titan

$6.89

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber & Teriyaki.

7ate9

7ate9

$6.89

Smoked Salmon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese w/ Teriyaki.

Maui

Maui

$6.89

Tuna, Avocado, Mango and Signature Sauce

Fresh Prince

Fresh Prince

$6.89

Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, & Avocado.

Katana

Katana

$6.89

Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Asparagus.

Typhoon

Typhoon

$6.89

Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber w/ Sriracha.

Luau

Luau

$6.89

Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Mango and Signature Sauce

Da Veggie

Da Veggie

$6.89

Carrot, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Green Onion, Asparagus w/ Miso-Ginger Dressing.

Temptation

Temptation

$9.29

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Shredded Crab & Spicy Mayo.

Hero

Hero

$9.29

SECRET MENU ITEM! Tempura Shrimp, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese with Dynamite Sauce and Crunch Flakes!

Inu

Inu

$9.29

Shredded Crab, Avocado, Cucumber w/ Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki & Crunch.

Texan

Texan

$9.29

Grilled Steak, Cream Cheese, Green Onion w/ Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki.

Round Eye

Round Eye

$9.29

Spicy Tuna, Salmon & Avocado w/ Signature Sauce & Sriracha.

Volcano

Volcano

$9.29

Steamed Shrimp, Asparagus, Cucumber w/ Spicy Crab & Sriracha.

Polló

Polló

$9.29

Chicken, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped w/ Teriyaki & Spicy Mayo.

Viper

Viper

$5.49

Eel, Green Onion, Jalapeño w/ Teriyaki & Signature Sauce.

Noble

Noble

$7.00

Fresh Salmon, Crab, Cucumber w/ Spicy Mayo.

Unagi

Unagi

$10.00

Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, w/ Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki.

Knight

Knight

$9.29

Fresh Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber w/ Teriyaki.

Cancun

Cancun

$11.29

Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeños w/ Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki.

Kai-o

Kai-o

$11.29

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Shredded Crab, Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki w/ Crunch.

Tornado

Tornado

$11.29

Tempura Shrimp, Tuna, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo.

Dragon

Dragon

$11.29

Shredded Crab, Cucumber, Eel, Fresh Salmon w/ Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$11.29

Shredded Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna & Steamed Shrimp.

Tejano

Tejano

$11.29

Beef, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki

Shareables

Items to share with a large party like an appetizer
Sea Nachos

Sea Nachos

$7.99

Kiri Chips, Spicy Crab, Jalapeños, Red Cabbage and Signature Sauce

Land Nachos

Land Nachos

$7.99

Kiri Chips, Chicken, Jalapeños, and White Queso with a side of Signature Sauce

Loaded Rama Fries

Loaded Rama Fries

$7.99

Crispy potato fries seasoned with our signature ramen noodle seasoning. Topped with white queso and teriyaki glazed chicken.

Crazy Calamari

Crazy Calamari

$8.99

Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.29

Build Your Own Wok Bowl!

Temptora Bowl

Temptora Bowl

$10.29

Tempura Shrimp, Shredded Crab, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki & Crunch w/ Your Choice of Base.

Nidokai Bowl

Nidokai Bowl

$10.29

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki & Sesame Sauce w/ Your Choice of Base.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Sandwich/Burger Builder

$6.49

Plain Burger? Build a Sandwich the way you want!

Bhutan Bacon Burger

Bhutan Bacon Burger

$9.29

Budda Bean Burger

$9.29
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$6.29

Tempura fried chicken bites

Pork-Boi

$8.29

Sweet Teriyaki marinated Pulled Pork on a sweet Ciabatta Bun with Red Cabbage, with Signature Sauce.

Spicy Pork-Boi

$8.29

Chipotle BBQ marinated Pulled Pork on a sweet Ciabatta Bun with Jalapeños, Romaine Lettuce, and S.B.L. Sauce.

Cheese Griddle

Cheese Griddle

$6.29

An ooey gooey grilled cheese on buttery texas toast!

Hot N Loaded Cheese Griddle

$6.29

Nigiri & Sashimi

Nigiri

Nigiri

Your choice of Protein on a block of Sushi Rice.

Sashimi

Sashimi

The best way to get the protein you enjoy.

Desserts

New York Cheese Cake

$6.99

Sides

Get a taste of our awesome made from scratch sides! For $2.99
Rama Fries

Rama Fries

$4.50

French Fries w/ Spicy Ramen Seasoning.

Fry'd Rice

Fry'd Rice

$4.50

Fried rice, with Peas, Green Onion, Carrot with Egg. (Fry'd Rice contains Gluten, no exceptions)

Noodles

Noodles

$4.50

Stir-fried plain yakisoba noodles. (Contains Gluten)

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Steamed and salted soy bean in husk. Spicy Option available

White Rice

White Rice

$4.50

Steamed white grain rice

Dumplings

Dumplings

$4.50

Your Choice of Fried, Stir-fried, or Steamed Chicken Gyoza Dumplings.

Kiri Chips

Kiri Chips

$4.50

Our signature seasoned wonton chips

Wontons

Wontons

$4.50

Cream Cheese, Crab, Green Onion fried in a dough wrapper

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.50

Fried vegetable spring roll

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$4.50

2 Pieces of Our Fried Tempura Shrimp.

Firesticks

Firesticks

$4.50

3 Jalapeño, Bacon & Cream Cheese Wontons.

Stir-Fry Veggies

Stir-Fry Veggies

$4.50

Stir Fried broccoli, peas, carrots, and corn

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.50

Steamed Brown rice

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.50

Chicken broth and egg whites

Pork Egg Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Drinks

24oz Drink
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.29
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.29
Sprite

Sprite

$3.29
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.29
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.29
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Half n' Half Tea

$3.29
BYO: POP TEA

BYO: POP TEA

$6.99

Customize your Pop Tea with a variety of flavorings, pops and more!

Pop N' Lock

Pop N' Lock

$6.99Out of stock

Taro Root with Yogurt Pops

The Guys Go Too

The Guys Go Too

$6.99

Vanilla Flavoring with Cherry Pops

Kawaii Tea

Kawaii Tea

$6.99Out of stock

Taro Root with Pomegranate Pops

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$6.99Out of stock

Honey Green Tea with Cherry Pops

Summer Snow

Summer Snow

$6.99Out of stock

Vanilla Tea with yogurt Pops

Sauces

Wasabi

Wasabi

A spicy green ball of goodness! Popularly paired with soy sauce to dampen the spice and traditionally served with sushi. Please warn your father that this is not guacamole. Please.

Ginger

Ginger

This delicious pickled ginger is perfect for cleansing the pallet and enhancing the flavors of your meal!

Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce

A flavorful sauce made from ferment soybeans. Popularly paired with wasabi!

Teriyaki/Eel Sauce

Teriyaki/Eel Sauce

$1.00

A sweet and thick sauce with a soy sauce and Kirin base. This sticky sweet sauce pairs great with beef or chicken and is a traditional Japanese glaze.

Spicy Mayo Sauce

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.00

A creamy super sauce that is a staple on our menu! This mayo based sauce with sambal and sriracha is a great mild flavoring to add to any roll or bowl.

Signature Sauce

Signature Sauce

$1.00

This creamy sweet sauce is a fan favorite! Similar to a yum yum sauce, the signature sauce is sure to add the perfect flavors to any dish. A sweet hibachi mayo base and creamy Japanese seasoning make it amazing on everything!

Sriracha Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

This classic chili sauce is sure to make your mouth water! The perfect blend of spicy chili peppers and savory garlic gives you this iconic red sauce! Featured on our Spicy Ahi roll and Volcano!

Dynamite Sauce

Dynamite Sauce

$1.00
Kiri Sauce

Kiri Sauce

$1.00
Sesame Sauce

Sesame Sauce

$1.00

The sesame sauce is one of our lighter flavors and is sugar free! A savory vinaigrette with a signature sesame flavor and toasted sesame seeds. Featured on our Nido roll and can be added to any build your own bowl!

S.B.L. Sauce

S.B.L. Sauce

$1.00

This spicy and creamy sauce is quickly becoming a fan favorite! Our Sweet Burning Love sauce features a sweet hibachi mayo base with just a touch of heat. Featured on our Typhoon roll and Round Eye roll!

Avocado Ranch

Avocado Ranch

$1.00

A creamy avocado flavored ranch dressing

Low-Sodium Soy Sauce

Low-Sodium Soy Sauce

A flavorful sauce made from fermented soybeans. Popularly paired with wasabi!

Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

A soy sauce made with tamari that features a more balanced and less salty taste than traditional soy sauce.

Ketchup

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Utilizing modern cooking setups, easy online and mobile app ordering, top quality fresh fish & ingredients, all served in seconds. Burgers, Sushi, Stir-fry and more! Order from your local MAAK today!

Website

Location

113 W 3rd St, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Directions

