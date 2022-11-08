  • Home
Maaribu - Bakery Truck 3402 Guadalupe Street

No reviews yet

3402 Guadalupe Street

Austin, TX 78705

Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.50

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.75Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Golden Spice Sandwich Cookie

$5.00

Molasses Cookie

$3.75

Golden Sunshine Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Bar

Blueberry Crumble Bar

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$5.75

Apple Crumble Bar

$5.75

Scone

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Rosemary Parmesan Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Cheddar Dill Scone

$5.00

Orange Cranberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Loaf

Lemon Loaf

$9.50

Banana Bread Loaf

$9.50

Date Walnut Pumpkin Loaf

$9.50

Cupcake

Confetti Cupcake

$4.50

Carrot Cupcake

$4.50

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.50

Donut

Chocolate Donut

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Pumpkin Donut

$3.75Out of stock

Cooler

Cashew Date Bites

$4.50

Misc

Matcha Cheesecake

$5.90

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Dog Treats

$5.75

Seeded Honey

$8.50Out of stock

Beverages

KIN, Light Wave

$4.50Out of stock

Maaribu Water

$3.00

Rebbl Golden Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Rise Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Rise Oat Milk Latte

$4.00

Rise Oat Milk Mocha

$4.00

Rise Oat Milk Vanilla

$4.00

Teatulia Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Teatulia Hibuscus Fusion

$5.00Out of stock

Richard's Rainwater, Sparkling

$3.00

Catering

Mini Crumble Bars, 1 dozen

$15.00

Mini Chocolate Brownies, 1 dozen

$15.00

Mini Golden Spice Cookies, 1 dozen

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Gluten and GMO free baked goods, made from scratch and baked daily!

3402 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78705

