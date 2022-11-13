Maaribu - South 1st Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at our South First Street location, our coffee counter is open for takeaway or to grab a treat while you shop our home decor and bedroom cottage. Serving coffee, wellness lattes, and nourishing baked goods, scratch-made fresh daily in our Guadalupe showroom bakery truck.
Location
1413 S. 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant