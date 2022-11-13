Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maaribu - South 1st Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1413 S. 1st Street

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blue Majik Oatchata

Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.50

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Golden Spice Sandwich Cookie

$5.00

Bar

Blueberry Crumble Bar

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$5.75

Apple Crumble Bar

$5.75Out of stock

Scone

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Rosemary Parmesan Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Cheddar Dill Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Cranberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Loaf

Lemon Loaf

$9.50

Banana Bread Loaf

$9.50

Date Walnut Pumpkin Loaf

$9.50

Cupcake

Confetti Cupcake

$4.50

Carrot Cupcake

$4.50

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.50

Donut

Cinnamon Pumpkin Donut

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Donut

$3.75Out of stock

COOLER

Cashew Date Bites

$4.50

Matcha Cheesecake

$5.90

Maaribu Water

$3.00

MISC

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Dog Treats

$5.75

Seeded Honey

$8.50

12 oz Rise and Shine

$17.00

12 oz Kickstarter

$17.00

12 oz Low Strung

$17.00

Wellness Beverage

Blue Majik Oatchata

$7.25

Chicory Latte

$6.75+

Chlorophyll Lemonade

$7.25

Golden Sun

$6.25+

Immortality Mocha

$6.75+

Love Spell Elixir

$7.25

Matcha Moringa

$5.65+

Rose Glow

$6.75+

Lavender Miel

$6.50

Espresso, Coffee, Tea

Tea

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai

$5.25+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Cortado

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Steamer

$3.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at our South First Street location, our coffee counter is open for takeaway or to grab a treat while you shop our home decor and bedroom cottage. Serving coffee, wellness lattes, and nourishing baked goods, scratch-made fresh daily in our Guadalupe showroom bakery truck.

Website

Location

1413 S. 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Café No Sé
orange starNo Reviews
1603 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Sushi
orange star4.7 • 359
1716 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
June's All Day
orange starNo Reviews
1722 S Congress Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1303 south congress ave austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Joann's Fine Foods
orange star4.3 • 575
1224 S Congress Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
orange star3.9 • 2,335
1501 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston