MAAR's Pizza & More
14218 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78247
Drinks Menu
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
The Sour MAARtian
Disaronno Sour
Mexican MAARtini
Frozen Margarita
Flavored Frozen Margarita
Add any flavor of your choice
Margarita on the Rocks
Frozen Jack and Coke
Strawberry Mojito
Just Peachy
Daquiris
Pina Colada
Flavored Pina Colada
Melon Pina Colada
Day on MAAR's
Spiked Peach Tea
Space Nectar
Michilada
Bloody Mary
Spiked Lemonade
Flavored Spiked Lemonade
Cu-Tini
Washington Apple
Liquor on the Rocks
12 oz Margarita
12 oz Flavored Margarita
St. Patty Punch
Jell-O Shot
Draft Beer
Wine by Bottle
Wine by Glass
Food Menu
Appetizers
Full Order Garlic Knots
12 homemade dough baked and topped with a blend of butter, garlic and seasonings
Half Order Garlic Knots
6 homemade dough baked and topped with a blend of butter, garlic and seasonings
Full Order MAAR's Mozz Sticks
Hand cut into eight sticks, we batter and fry mozzarella to order with marinara on the side
Half Order MAAR's Mozz Sticks
Hand cut into four sticks, we batter and fry mozzarella to order with marinara on the side
Cheesy Bread
Our dough is made from scratch and loaded with mozzarella cheese. Comes with 10 pieces and served with marinara sauce on the side
Full Order Onion Strings
Fresh, thin cut onion battered and fried to be crispy with a hint of spice
Half Order Onion Strings
Fresh, thin cut onion battered and fried to be crispy with a hint of spice
Full Order Jalapeno Cheddar Bites
A mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with diced jalapeno, hand battered and fried with ranch on the side
Half Order Jalapeno Cheddar Bites
A mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with diced jalapeno, hand battered and fried with ranch on the side
Full Order Fried Mushrooms
Ten mushrooms halved and hand battered and fried to create a delicious and flaky coating
Half Order Fried Mushrooms
Five mushrooms halved and hand battered and fried to create a delicious and flaky coating
Full Order Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles, hand battered and fried to order, served with ranch on the side
Half Order Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles, hand battered and fried to order, served with ranch on the side
Pasta
Kids Spaghetti
Our spaghetti sauce is made in house with our special blend of Italian seasonings
Medium Spaghetti
Our spaghetti sauce is made in house with our special blend of Italian seasonings
Large Spaghetti
Our spaghetti sauce is made in house with our special blend of Italian seasonings
Kid Alfredo
Made from scratch alfredo sauce is served on top of fettuccine pasta
Medium Alfredo
Made from scratch alfredo sauce is served on top of fettuccine pasta
Large Alfredo
Made from scratch alfredo sauce is served on top of fettuccine pasta
Cheese Lasagna
5 Layers of mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and cottage cheese are seasoned and stacked to make a filling meal
Salads
Mini House Salad
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, eggs, and croutons
Regular House Salad
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, eggs, and croutons
Mini Garden Salad
Spinach and romaine mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, black olives and mushrooms
Regular Garden Salad
Spinach and romaine mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, black olives and mushrooms
Mini Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and croutons with caesar dressing
Regular Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and croutons with caesar dressing
Wings & More
Half Order Wings
These fresh, made from scratch chicken wings are baked to 165F and then fried. Our wings come in 8 different flavors and your choice or ranch or bleu cheese as a dipping sauce
Full Order Wings
These fresh, made from scratch chicken wings are baked to 165F and then fried. Our wings come in 8 different flavors and your choice or ranch or bleu cheese as a dipping sauce
MAAR's Italian Rolls
Two pizza rolls with one topping and cheese
Single Italian Roll
Two pizza rolls with one topping and cheese
Half Moon Calzone
12" Calzone filled with mozzarella, marinara, ricotta, italian spices and two toppings
Mini Moon Calzone
This smaller version of the Half Moon Calzone comes in an 8" size
Meat-eor Ball Sub
Sliced, made from scratch meatballs covered in mozzarella cheese and marinara, served inside our homemade bread and topped with parmesan
Half Meat-eor Ball Sub
Sliced, made from scratch meatballs covered in mozzarella cheese and marinara, served inside our homemade bread and topped with parmesan
12" Stromboli
Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, and your choice of two toppings
8" Pizza
8" Personal Cheese Pizza
4 slices and feeds 1 adult
8" Heavens Brisket Pizza
Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles
8" Solar Meat Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon
8" Moon Pizza
Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices
8" Milky Way Pizza
Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.
8" Galaxy Supreme Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, black olive, green olive, bell pepper, onion and mushroom
8" Area 51 Pizza
Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy
8" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.
8" Four Cheese Pizzza
This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!
8" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella
No Dough Pizza
12" Pizza
12" Medium Cheese Pizza
8 slices and feeds 2 adults
12" Heaven's Brisket Pizza
Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles
12" Solar Meat Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon
12" Four Cheese Pizza
This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!
12" Moon Pizza
Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices
12" Milky Way Pizza
Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.
12" Galaxy Supreme Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, black olive, green olive, bell pepper, onion and mushroom
12" Area 51 Pizza
Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy
12" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.
12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella
14" Pizza
14" Large Cheese Pizza
8 slices and feeds 3 adults
14" Heaven's Brisket Pizza
Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles
14" Solar Meat Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon
14" Moon Pizza
Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices
14" Milky Way Pizza
Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.
14" Galaxy Supreme Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, black olive, green olive, bell pepper, onion and mushroom
14" Area 51 Pizza
Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy
14" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.
14" Four Cheese Pizza
This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!
14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella
16" Pizza
16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza
8 slices and feeds 4 adults
16" Heaven's Brisket Pizza
Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles
16" Solar Meat Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon
16" Moon Pizza
Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices
16" Milky Way Pizza
Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.
16" Galaxy Supreme Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, black olive, green olive, bell pepper, onion and mushroom
16" Area 51 Pizza
Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy
16" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.
16" Four Cheese Pizza
This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!
16" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella
Heart Pizza
8 slices and feeds 4 adults
28" Pizza
28" Party Cheese Pizza
Max 5 toppings, 16 slices and feeds about 10 adults
28" Heaven's Brisket Pizza
Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles
28" Solar Meat Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon
28" Moon Pizza
Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices
28" Milky Way Pizza
Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.
28" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.
28" Four Cheese Pizza
This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!
28" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella
Gluten Free Pizza
10" Broccoli & Cheese Buffalo Chicken Ranch
We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella
10" Broccoli & Cheese Crust Pizza
4 slices and feeds 1 adult - gluten free but this item is prepared in a common kitchen with risk of gluten exposure. We DO NOT recommend this pizza for customers with Celiac disease. Customers with gluten sensitivities should exercise judgement in consuming this pizza
10" Broccoli & Cheese Heaven's Brisket Pizza
Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles
10" Broccoli & Cheese Solar Meat Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon
10" Broccoli & Cheese Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.
10" Gluten Free Area 51 Pizza
Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy
10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Ranch
We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella
10" Gluten Free Four Cheese Pizza
This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!
10" Gluten Free Heaven's Brisket Pizza
Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles
10" Gluten Free Milky Way Pizza
Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.
10" Gluten Free Pizza
4 slices and feeds 1 adult - gluten free but this item is prepared in a common kitchen with risk of gluten exposure. We DO NOT recommend this pizza for customers with Celiac disease. Customers with gluten sensitivities should exercise judgement in consuming this pizza
10" Gluten Free Solar Meat Pizza
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon
10" Gluten Free Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.
By The Slice
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned business putting our heart into the quality and taste of our pizza & more!
14218 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78247