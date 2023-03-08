Restaurant header imageView gallery

MAAR's Pizza & More

review star

No reviews yet

14218 Nacogdoches Road

San Antonio, TX 78247

Popular Items

16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza
14" Large Cheese Pizza
12" Medium Cheese Pizza

Drinks Menu

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Tea

$2.49

Bottled Drinks

$2.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.99

MAAR's Smoothies

$4.99

2 Liter Drinks

$3.49

Bottled Beer

Bottled Budweiser

$3.25

Bottled Bud Light

$3.25

Bottled Coors Light

$3.50

Bottled Corona

$4.25

Bottled Corona Premier

$3.50

Bottled Dos Equis

$4.75

Bottled Miller Lite

$3.50

Bottled Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bottled Pacifico

$4.00

Whiteclaw Can

$3.50

Ranch Water Can

$3.50

Cocktails

The Sour MAARtian

$11.00

Disaronno Sour

$8.00

Mexican MAARtini

$7.00

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Flavored Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Add any flavor of your choice

Margarita on the Rocks

$9.50

Frozen Jack and Coke

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Just Peachy

$9.50

Daquiris

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Flavored Pina Colada

$9.00

Melon Pina Colada

$9.00

Day on MAAR's

$7.00

Spiked Peach Tea

$7.00

Space Nectar

$9.50

Michilada

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Spiked Lemonade

$7.00

Flavored Spiked Lemonade

$8.00

Cu-Tini

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Liquor on the Rocks

$7.00

12 oz Margarita

$6.00

12 oz Flavored Margarita

$7.00

St. Patty Punch

$4.00

Jell-O Shot

$1.75

Draft Beer

Beer Flight

$9.00

Pint

25 oz

Pitcher

Wine by Bottle

Cabernet BTL

$18.00

Merlot BTL

$18.00

Chardonnay BTL

$18.00

Moscato BTL

$18.00

Reisling BTL

$18.00

White Zinfandel BTL

$18.00

Wine by Glass

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Reisling

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Food Menu

Appetizers

Full Order Garlic Knots

$5.49

12 homemade dough baked and topped with a blend of butter, garlic and seasonings

Half Order Garlic Knots

$2.75

6 homemade dough baked and topped with a blend of butter, garlic and seasonings

Full Order MAAR's Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Hand cut into eight sticks, we batter and fry mozzarella to order with marinara on the side

Half Order MAAR's Mozz Sticks

$3.50

Hand cut into four sticks, we batter and fry mozzarella to order with marinara on the side

Cheesy Bread

$10.49

Our dough is made from scratch and loaded with mozzarella cheese. Comes with 10 pieces and served with marinara sauce on the side

Full Order Onion Strings

$5.99

Fresh, thin cut onion battered and fried to be crispy with a hint of spice

Half Order Onion Strings

$3.00

Fresh, thin cut onion battered and fried to be crispy with a hint of spice

Full Order Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

$5.99

A mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with diced jalapeno, hand battered and fried with ranch on the side

Half Order Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

$3.00

A mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with diced jalapeno, hand battered and fried with ranch on the side

Full Order Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Ten mushrooms halved and hand battered and fried to create a delicious and flaky coating

Half Order Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Five mushrooms halved and hand battered and fried to create a delicious and flaky coating

Full Order Fried Pickles

$5.99

Sliced pickles, hand battered and fried to order, served with ranch on the side

Half Order Fried Pickles

$3.00

Sliced pickles, hand battered and fried to order, served with ranch on the side

Pasta

Kids Spaghetti

$3.49

Our spaghetti sauce is made in house with our special blend of Italian seasonings

Medium Spaghetti

$6.99

Our spaghetti sauce is made in house with our special blend of Italian seasonings

Large Spaghetti

$8.99

Our spaghetti sauce is made in house with our special blend of Italian seasonings

Kid Alfredo

$3.49

Made from scratch alfredo sauce is served on top of fettuccine pasta

Medium Alfredo

$7.99

Made from scratch alfredo sauce is served on top of fettuccine pasta

Large Alfredo

$10.99

Made from scratch alfredo sauce is served on top of fettuccine pasta

Cheese Lasagna

$9.99

5 Layers of mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and cottage cheese are seasoned and stacked to make a filling meal

Salads

Mini House Salad

$4.49

Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, eggs, and croutons

Regular House Salad

$7.49

Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, eggs, and croutons

Mini Garden Salad

$4.49

Spinach and romaine mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, black olives and mushrooms

Regular Garden Salad

$7.49

Spinach and romaine mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, black olives and mushrooms

Mini Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and croutons with caesar dressing

Regular Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and croutons with caesar dressing

Wings & More

Half Order Wings

$10.49

These fresh, made from scratch chicken wings are baked to 165F and then fried. Our wings come in 8 different flavors and your choice or ranch or bleu cheese as a dipping sauce

Full Order Wings

$20.99

These fresh, made from scratch chicken wings are baked to 165F and then fried. Our wings come in 8 different flavors and your choice or ranch or bleu cheese as a dipping sauce

MAAR's Italian Rolls

$6.99

Two pizza rolls with one topping and cheese

Single Italian Roll

$3.49

Two pizza rolls with one topping and cheese

Half Moon Calzone

$11.99

12" Calzone filled with mozzarella, marinara, ricotta, italian spices and two toppings

Mini Moon Calzone

$6.99

This smaller version of the Half Moon Calzone comes in an 8" size

Meat-eor Ball Sub

$9.99

Sliced, made from scratch meatballs covered in mozzarella cheese and marinara, served inside our homemade bread and topped with parmesan

Half Meat-eor Ball Sub

$5.99

Sliced, made from scratch meatballs covered in mozzarella cheese and marinara, served inside our homemade bread and topped with parmesan

12" Stromboli

$9.99

Light pizza sauce, mozzarella, and your choice of two toppings

8" Pizza

8" Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.99

4 slices and feeds 1 adult

8" Heavens Brisket Pizza

$13.19

Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles

8" Solar Meat Pizza

$11.24

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon

8" Moon Pizza

$8.99

Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices

8" Milky Way Pizza

$8.99

Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.

8" Galaxy Supreme Pizza

$14.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, black olive, green olive, bell pepper, onion and mushroom

8" Area 51 Pizza

$8.99

Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy

8" Veggie Pizza

$10.99

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.

8" Four Cheese Pizzza

$8.99

This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!

8" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$10.24

We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella

No Dough Pizza

$5.79

12" Pizza

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.49

8 slices and feeds 2 adults

12" Heaven's Brisket Pizza

$19.99

Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles

12" Solar Meat Pizza

$16.58

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon

12" Four Cheese Pizza

$13.94

This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!

12" Moon Pizza

$13.94

Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices

12" Milky Way Pizza

$13.94

Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.

12" Galaxy Supreme Pizza

$20.84

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, black olive, green olive, bell pepper, onion and mushroom

12" Area 51 Pizza

$13.94

Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy

12" Veggie Pizza

$16.24

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.

12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.43

We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella

14" Pizza

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

8 slices and feeds 3 adults

14" Heaven's Brisket Pizza

$24.99

Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles

14" Solar Meat Pizza

$20.74

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon

14" Moon Pizza

$17.74

Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices

14" Milky Way Pizza

$17.74

Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.

14" Galaxy Supreme Pizza

$25.24

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, black olive, green olive, bell pepper, onion and mushroom

14" Area 51 Pizza

$17.74

Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.24

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.

14" Four Cheese Pizza

$17.74

This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!

14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.49

We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella

16" Pizza

16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$16.49

8 slices and feeds 4 adults

16" Heaven's Brisket Pizza

$29.99

Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles

16" Solar Meat Pizza

$24.48

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon

16" Moon Pizza

$20.99

Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices

16" Milky Way Pizza

$20.99

Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.

16" Galaxy Supreme Pizza

$29.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, black olive, green olive, bell pepper, onion and mushroom

16" Area 51 Pizza

$20.99

Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.99

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.

16" Four Cheese Pizza

$20.99

This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!

16" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$22.98

We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella

Heart Pizza

$19.99

8 slices and feeds 4 adults

28" Pizza

28" Party Cheese Pizza

$42.99

Max 5 toppings, 16 slices and feeds about 10 adults

28" Heaven's Brisket Pizza

$79.99

Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles

28" Solar Meat Pizza

$69.93

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon

28" Moon Pizza

$57.96

Olive oil base, sliced tomato and MAAR's special herbs and spices

28" Milky Way Pizza

$57.96

Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.

28" Veggie Pizza

$67.94

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.

28" Four Cheese Pizza

$57.96

This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!

28" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$64.95

We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella

Gluten Free Pizza

10" Broccoli & Cheese Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$16.24

We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella

10" Broccoli & Cheese Crust Pizza

$13.99

4 slices and feeds 1 adult - gluten free but this item is prepared in a common kitchen with risk of gluten exposure. We DO NOT recommend this pizza for customers with Celiac disease. Customers with gluten sensitivities should exercise judgement in consuming this pizza

10" Broccoli & Cheese Heaven's Brisket Pizza

$19.99

Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles

10" Broccoli & Cheese Solar Meat Pizza

$17.24

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon

10" Broccoli & Cheese Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.

10" Gluten Free Area 51 Pizza

$14.99

Double pepperoni, jalapeno juice, olive oil and light cheese on a thin crust. This pizza has the pepperoni on top of the cheese to make them nice and crispy

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$16.24

We kick it up a notch by adding Frank's Red Hot and ranch drizzle on top of chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella

10" Gluten Free Four Cheese Pizza

$14.99

This is a cheese lovers paradise! We top this pizza asiago, cheddar, feta and mozzarella cheeses!

10" Gluten Free Heaven's Brisket Pizza

$19.99

Smoked brisket with our signature home made BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and served with a side of pickles

10" Gluten Free Milky Way Pizza

$14.99

Alfredo sauce base instead of pizza sauce. Prices are for cheese and alfredo only.

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

4 slices and feeds 1 adult - gluten free but this item is prepared in a common kitchen with risk of gluten exposure. We DO NOT recommend this pizza for customers with Celiac disease. Customers with gluten sensitivities should exercise judgement in consuming this pizza

10" Gluten Free Solar Meat Pizza

$17.24

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon

10" Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Mushroom, black olive, green olive, white onion, and bell pepper. Vegan cheese is available upon request for no additional charge.

By The Slice

1 Topping Slice

$3.50

4 slices and feeds 1 adult

Desserts

MAARsapillas

$3.99

Fried dough covered with cinnamon, sugar and honey

Half MAARsapillas

$2.00

Cinna Stars

$3.99

Fried dough covered with cinnamon, sugar and icing

Half Cinna Stars

$2.00

Sides

Side of Sauces

Side of Toppings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned business putting our heart into the quality and taste of our pizza & more!

Website

Location

14218 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78247

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

