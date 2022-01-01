Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mabel Gray

1,124 Reviews

$$$

23825 John R Rd

Hazel Park, MI 48030

Wagyu Double Cheeseburger
House Cut Cajun Fries
Cheesecake

Wagyu Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

2 Wagyu beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, onion, pickle, iceberg lettuce.

House Cut Cajun Fries

$6.00

House cut french fries tossed with cajun spice. Served with house remoulade.

Manila Clam "Aqua Pazza" Pasta

$28.00

Fresh Fettuccine. Spicy Seafood & Tomato Stew. Garlic Breadcrumb. Spinach.

Cheesecake

$15.00

Basque style, white chocolate, Idyll Farms goat cheese, raspberry rose sauce, pine nut, sumac.

"Le Petit Salvard" Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$22.00

Fragrant Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley.

Paolo Scavino 'Vin Rosso' Blend 2020

$20.00

Piedmontese red blend of Nebbiolo, Barbera and Merlot.

House Manhattan

$14.00

Old Forester 86, Cynar, House Blended Vermouth, Angostura, Orange Bitters. Chill and enjoy "up" in a cocktail glass, or just pour over ice.

Margarita

$15.00

Pour over ice in a glass with a salted rim, and enjoy.

Hazel Park and Parcel

$14.00

Luksusowa Vodka, Aperol, Campari, Lime, Grapefruit.

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A restaurant embracing the history of Detroit's industrial reach. The cinder block building that housed neighborhood fare for decades has received new life to further the tradition of hand-made, thought-out food and beverage. Expect personal service, handwritten menus, and a fresh, comfortable atmosphere. Food and beverage selections rotate with the seasons and availability of local farm products, with no set menu. Everything is handmade from scratch, with fresh, ethical ingredients from Chef Rigato’s extensive network of farms, butchers and foragers.

Location

23825 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030

Directions

