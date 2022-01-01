Mabel Gray
1,124 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A restaurant embracing the history of Detroit's industrial reach. The cinder block building that housed neighborhood fare for decades has received new life to further the tradition of hand-made, thought-out food and beverage. Expect personal service, handwritten menus, and a fresh, comfortable atmosphere. Food and beverage selections rotate with the seasons and availability of local farm products, with no set menu. Everything is handmade from scratch, with fresh, ethical ingredients from Chef Rigato’s extensive network of farms, butchers and foragers.
Location
23825 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Hazel Park
More near Hazel Park