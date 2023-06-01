Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Mabe's Pizza

1,035 Reviews

$$

110 E Water St

Decorah, IA 52101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

LG Regular

$21.25

Sausage, pepperoni and cheese.

LG Garden

$23.65

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom, Canadian bacon and cheese.

LG BYO

$21.25

Pizza Online

LARGE Specialty

LG Regular

$21.25

Sausage, pepperoni and cheese.

LG Garden

$23.65

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom, Canadian bacon and cheese.

LG Bacon Chzburger

$24.95

Ketchup and mustard sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, pickle and a blend of cheeses.

LG BBQ

$23.65

Choice of chicken or beef, our own BBQ sauce and a blend of cheeses.

LG BLT

$24.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

LG Breakfast

$25.85

Creamy cheese sauce served with scrambled eggs and a blend of cheeses.

LG Chk Bacon Ranch

$24.95

Homemade ranch sauce, chicken, bacon and a bland of cheeses.

LG Cordon Blue

$25.85

Diced ham, crispy chicken, bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.

LG Chx Mush Alf

$24.65

Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushroom, garlic and blend of cheeses.

LG Deluxe

$22.45

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese.

LG Four Meat

$23.65

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and cheese.

LG Hawaiian

$21.25

Canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.

LG Philly Chz

$26.15

Creamy cheese sauce, tender steak pieces, onion, green pepper and cheese.

LG Taco

$23.65

Seasoned beef, taco chips, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

LG Taco Supr

$26.15

Seasoned beef, onion, black olive and cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and taco chips.

LG Veggie

$22.45

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato and cheese.

LARGE Build Your Own

LG BYO

$21.25

LG Half & Half

MEDIUM Specialty

MED Regular

$17.60

Sausage, pepperoni and cheese.

MED Garden

$19.80

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom, Canadian bacon and cheese.

MED Bacon Chzburger

$20.95

Ketchup and mustard sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, pickle and a blend of cheeses.

MED BBQ

$19.80

Choice of chicken or beef, our own BBQ sauce and a blend of cheeses.

MED BLT

$20.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

MED Breakfast

$21.75

Creamy cheese sauce served with scrambled eggs and a blend of cheeses.

MED Chk Bacon Ranch

$20.95

Homemade ranch sauce, chicken, bacon and a bland of cheeses.

MED Cordon Bleu

$21.75

Diced ham, crispy chicken, bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.

MED Chx Mush Alf

$20.70

Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushroom, garlic and blend of cheeses.

MED Deluxe

$18.70

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese.

MED Four Meat

$19.80

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and cheese.

MED Hawaiian

$17.60

Canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.

MED Philly Chz

$22.00

Creamy cheese sauce, tender steak pieces, onion, green pepper and cheese.

MED Taco

$19.80

Seasoned beef, taco chips, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

MED Taco Supr

$22.00

Seasoned beef, onion, black olive and cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and taco chips.

MED Veggie

$18.70

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato and cheese.

MEDIUM Build Your Own

MED BYO

$17.60

Med Half & Half

SMALL Specialty

SM Regular

$13.50

Sausage, pepperoni and cheese.

SM Garden

$15.30

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom, Canadian bacon and cheese.

SM Bacon Chzburger

$16.20

Ketchup and mustard sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, pickle and a blend of cheeses.

SM BBQ

$15.30

Choice of chicken or beef, our own BBQ sauce and a blend of cheeses.

SM BLT

$16.20

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

SM Breakfast

$16.90

Creamy cheese sauce served with scrambled eggs and a blend of cheeses.

SM Chk Bacon Ranch

$16.20

Homemade ranch sauce, chicken, bacon and a bland of cheeses.

SM Cordon Bleu

$16.90

Diced ham, crispy chicken, bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.

SM Chx Mush Alf

$16.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushroom, garlic and blend of cheeses.

SM Deluxe

$14.40

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese.

SM Four Meat

$15.30

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and cheese.

SM Hawaiian

$13.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.

SM Philly Chz

$17.10

Creamy cheese sauce, tender steak pieces, onion, green pepper and cheese.

SM Taco

$15.30

Seasoned beef, taco chips, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

SM Taco Supr

$17.10

Seasoned beef, onion, black olive and cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and taco chips.

SM Veggie

$14.40

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato and cheese.

SMALL Build Your Own

SM BYO

$13.50

SM Half & Half

SPECIAL Specialty

SPEC Regular

$9.35

Sausage, pepperoni and cheese.

SPEC Garden

$11.00

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom, Canadian bacon and cheese.

SPEC Bacon Chzburger

$11.75

Ketchup and mustard sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, pickle and a blend of cheeses.

SPEC BBQ

$11.00

Choice of chicken or beef, our own BBQ sauce and a blend of cheeses.

SPEC BLT

$11.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

SPEC Breakfast

$12.45

Creamy cheese sauce served with scrambled eggs and a blend of cheeses.

SPEC Chk Bacon Ranch

$11.75

Homemade ranch sauce, chicken, bacon and a blend of cheeses.

SPEC Cordon Bleu

$12.45

Diced ham, crispy chicken, bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.

SPEC Chx Mush Alf

$11.75

Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushroom, garlic and blend of cheeses.

SPEC Deluxe

$10.15

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese.

SPEC Four Meat

$11.00

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and cheese.

SPEC Hawaiian

$9.35

Canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.

SPEC Philly Chz

$12.60

Creamy cheese sauce, tender steak pieces, onion, green pepper and cheese.

SPEC Taco

$11.00

Seasoned beef, taco chips, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

SPEC Taco Supr

$12.60

Seasoned beef, onion, black olive and cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and taco chips.

SPEC Veggie

$10.15

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato and cheese.

SPECIAL Build Your Own

SPEC BYO

$9.35

SPEC Half & Half

Food Online

APPETIZERS

12pc Bone-In Wing

$18.50

Served with your choice of sauce.

6pc Bone-In Wing

$9.50

Served with your choice of sauce.

Baked Potato

$2.75

Boneless Wings

$8.10

Bread Stick

$4.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Broasted Potato

$2.75

Cheese Curd

$7.80

Cheese Stick

$7.80

Served with marinara sauce.

Cheesebread

$6.30

Served with marinara sauce.

Combo Basket

$9.80

Curly Fry

$2.75

French Fry

$2.75

Garlic Toast

$4.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Jalapeno Popper

$7.80

Nacho Supreme

$11.20

Cheese nachos topped with tomato, onion, black olive, jalapeños, salsa and your choice of beef or chicken.

Onion Ring

$5.95

Ranch 2oz

$0.60

Ranch 4oz

$1.20

Sweet Fry

$2.75

Garlic Knots

$6.75

BURGERS

One-third pound, hand formed and cooked to perfection. All burgers served with choice of side on a toasted bun.

Hamburger Deluxe

$8.95

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.45

Swiss Burger

$9.95

Mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.90

Melted cheese and crisp bacon.

Western Burger

$10.90

Covered with bacon, sautéed onions, pepper-jack cheese and our own BBQ sauce.

SANDWICHES

Served with a choice of side.

Chicken Breast

$9.25

Four ounce broiled chicken, topped with mushroom and cheese. Served on garlic toast.

Chicken Fillet

$9.25

Four ounce tender breaded chicken served on a toasted bun.

DINNERS

Dinners include lettuce salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese; choice of side and rolls with butter.

1/4 Broasted Chicken

$9.90

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$12.50

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Fish Bites Dinner

$11.95Out of stock

Lent Shrimp Special

$11.95Out of stock

PASTAS

Pasta dinners include your choice of lettuce salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese and garlic toast.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.25

Creamy rich Alfredo sauce served over fettuccine noodles.

Lasagna

$10.25

Rich meat sauce blended with assorted cheeses and pasta.

Spaghetti

$9.50

Your choice of marinara, meat sauce or meat balls with marinara.

SALADS

Side Salad

$2.75

Coleslaw

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Chef Salad

$9.75

Iceberg lettuce topped with fresh vegetables, meat and cheese, with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$9.95

Shredded lettuce with tomato, cheddar cheese, black olives, onions, seasoned meat and sour cream. Served over nacho chips.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Your choice of grilled, crispy or buffalo chicken, romaine or iceberg lettuce, shredded Parmesan and a zesty Caesar dressing.

Chicken Bacon Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce topped with fresh vegetables, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing.

CHICKEN

Large Tub Chicken

$36.99

18 piece bucket.

Small Tub Chicken

$26.75

12 piece bucket.

Leg

$2.95

Breast

$4.10

Wing

$2.55

Thigh

$3.70

KIDS/SENIORS

Boneless Wings

$8.10

Kids Spaghetti

$5.15

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.25

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.10

DINNER ALA CART

1/2 Chicken Ala

$9.75

1/4 Chicken Ala

$7.30

Chicken Strips Ala

$6.85

Beverages Online

Beverage Item Online

Psuedo Sue

$5.61

King Sue

$6.54

Beer Bottle

$3.51

Bottle Of Soda

$3.00

Bottle Of Wine

$26.00

Root Beer Jug

$13.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Root Beer Can

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Having problems placing your order? please give us a call at 563-382-4297

Website

Location

110 E Water St, Decorah, IA 52101

Directions

Gallery
Mabe's Pizza image
Main pic

Map
