Mabe's Pizza
1,035 Reviews
$$
110 E Water St
Decorah, IA 52101
Pizza Online
LARGE Specialty
LG Regular
Sausage, pepperoni and cheese.
LG Garden
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom, Canadian bacon and cheese.
LG Bacon Chzburger
Ketchup and mustard sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, pickle and a blend of cheeses.
LG BBQ
Choice of chicken or beef, our own BBQ sauce and a blend of cheeses.
LG BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
LG Breakfast
Creamy cheese sauce served with scrambled eggs and a blend of cheeses.
LG Chk Bacon Ranch
Homemade ranch sauce, chicken, bacon and a bland of cheeses.
LG Cordon Blue
Diced ham, crispy chicken, bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.
LG Chx Mush Alf
Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushroom, garlic and blend of cheeses.
LG Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese.
LG Four Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef and cheese.
LG Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.
LG Philly Chz
Creamy cheese sauce, tender steak pieces, onion, green pepper and cheese.
LG Taco
Seasoned beef, taco chips, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
LG Taco Supr
Seasoned beef, onion, black olive and cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and taco chips.
LG Veggie
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato and cheese.
LARGE Build Your Own
Food Online
APPETIZERS
12pc Bone-In Wing
Served with your choice of sauce.
6pc Bone-In Wing
Served with your choice of sauce.
Baked Potato
Boneless Wings
Bread Stick
Served with marinara sauce.
Broasted Potato
Cheese Curd
Cheese Stick
Served with marinara sauce.
Cheesebread
Served with marinara sauce.
Combo Basket
Curly Fry
French Fry
Garlic Toast
Served with marinara sauce.
Jalapeno Popper
Nacho Supreme
Cheese nachos topped with tomato, onion, black olive, jalapeños, salsa and your choice of beef or chicken.
Onion Ring
Ranch 2oz
Ranch 4oz
Sweet Fry
Garlic Knots
BURGERS
SANDWICHES
DINNERS
PASTAS
SALADS
Side Salad
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with fresh vegetables, meat and cheese, with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce with tomato, cheddar cheese, black olives, onions, seasoned meat and sour cream. Served over nacho chips.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Your choice of grilled, crispy or buffalo chicken, romaine or iceberg lettuce, shredded Parmesan and a zesty Caesar dressing.
Chicken Bacon Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with fresh vegetables, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing.
CHICKEN
KIDS/SENIORS
Beverages Online
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Having problems placing your order? please give us a call at 563-382-4297
110 E Water St, Decorah, IA 52101