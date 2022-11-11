Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mabuhay Asian Cafe 206 South 1st Street

review star

No reviews yet

206 South 1st Street

Owensville, MO 65066

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon (x3)
Build Your Own Fried Rice (16-24oz)
Pork Eggroll

Drink Special

Delicious and refreshing slices of ginger steeped with fresh brewed orange peko tea, then sweetened with locally sourced honey.

Orange Tea W/Turmeric

$3.50Out of stock

Appetizers

Lumpia (x3)

Lumpia (x3)

$5.00

A Filipino's answer to the eggroll. This tightly wrapped treat is mostly meat with tiny bits of vegetables, garlic, onion, and a great blend of seasonings, fried crispy until golden brown.

Pork Eggroll

Pork Eggroll

$5.00

Traditional style Chinese eggroll recipe with cabbage, pork, and vegetables combine with a tasty blend of seasonings, then fried crispy until golden brown. (Either 3-2oz or 2-3oz eggrolls depending on availability)

Crab Rangoon (x3)

Crab Rangoon (x3)

$5.00

Hand-made in the kitchen, these delicious snacks are filled with cream cheese, crabmeat, garlic, wrapped in a wonton, then fried crunchy and golden brown.

Appetizer Sampler Platter (3ea)

$13.00

Three crab rangoon, three lumpia, and three pork eggrolls that can be shared with the whole group.

Gyoza (x3)

Gyoza (x3)

$5.00

Potstickers, a light dough wrapper filled with pork, then steamed in broth, and lightly fried until it has a light golden skin.

Super Sampler (3ea)

$15.00

Three of each of the appetizers: Eggrolls, Crab Rangoon, Lumpia, and Gyoza. A total of 12

Fried Shrimp Appetizer

$5.00

Three of our crunchy, breaded, butterfly shrimp served with our delicious sweet & sour sauce.

Super Sampler PLUS

Super Sampler PLUS

$18.00

3 Lumpia, 3 Crab Rangoon, 3 Eggroll, 3 Gyoza, and 3 Shrimp. Almost enough for the whole crew!

Specials

Bento Box

Bento Box

$14.00

Your choice of Pork or Chicken Adobo, choice of Steamed Jasmine White Rice or Garlic Fried Rice, Kimchi, Cucumber Salad, Pork Eggroll, Crab Rangoon, and our delicious Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Vietnamese Eggroll (3)

Vietnamese Eggroll (3)

$6.00

Ground pork, shrimp, carrots, noodles, and a garden of spices all wrapped up neatly in a light springroll wrapper, then fried until golden brown. Comes with a delicious sweet & sour sauce.

Shrimp Toast

Shrimp Toast

$7.00

Minced Gulf Shrimp, spread on sliced Sourdough Bread, then fried and topped with a Sriracha Aioli, and garnished with chopped green onion.

Mung Bean Soup

Mung Bean Soup

$10.00

Probably one of the healthiest meals available, this Mung Bean Soup is flavored with bite size pieces of pork, then garnished with green onion, and Pork Rinds (Chicharon). Comes with a either Steamed Jasmine White Rice, or Garlic Fried Rice.

Chicken

Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$10.00

Tender pieces of chicken thighs with bone, and juicy breast meat slow-simmered in a soy sauce, and vinegar reduction with a good base of garlic and onion, seasoned with pepper corns, bay-leaf, and hints of ginger.

Chicken & Bok Choy Stir Fry

Chicken & Bok Choy Stir Fry

$10.00

Tender pieces of chicken breast meat, stir fried with tiny Bok Choy cabbages.

Chicken & Seasonal Vegetable Stir Fry

Chicken & Seasonal Vegetable Stir Fry

$12.00

Tender pieces of chicken breast, stir fried with garlic, onion and still firm broccoli and seasonal vegetables in a slightly sweet and savory sauce served with rice.

Pork

Pork Adobo

Pork Adobo

$10.00

The national dish of the Philippines, this is a vinegar and soy sauce reduction with tender pieces of pork shoulder with thin layers of fat. Goes best with white rice.

Pork & Pepper Stir Fry

Pork & Pepper Stir Fry

$11.00

Locally raised pork stir fried with garlic, onion, green & red bell peppers.

Noodles

Pancit Bihon (Small Noodle)

Pancit Bihon (Small Noodle)

$9.00

Pancit Bihon (small noodles) stir fried with a light complement of your choice of meat and vegetables.

Pancit Canton (Lo-Mein Noodle)

Pancit Canton (Lo-Mein Noodle)

$9.00

Pancit Canton (Lo-mein noodle), stir fried with a light complement of your choice of meat, and vegetables.

Curry

Chicken Coconut Curry

Chicken Coconut Curry

$11.00

Tender pieces of chicken, tossed in our delicious house made coconut curry sauce with a few vegetables for flavor, and texture. Choose your heat level: Yellow (Mild), Red (Spicy), Green (Very Spicy).

Shrimp Coconut Curry

Shrimp Coconut Curry

$13.00

Tender pieces of shrimp, tossed in our delicious house made coconut curry sauce with a few vegetables for flavor, and texture. Choose your heat level: Yellow (Mild), Red (Spicy), Green (Very Spicy).

Rice

Fried Rice (16oz)

Fried Rice (16oz)

$4.00

Long grain rice, stir fried in the wok with fresh, minced garlic.

Jasmine Rice (16oz)

Jasmine Rice (16oz)

$3.00

A 16 ounce portion of extra jasmine rice.

Build Your Own Fried Rice (16-24oz)

Build Your Own Fried Rice (16-24oz)

$4.00

Starts with rice, then you can add in your own ingredients. Only pay for what you select, and select as much as you like!

Beef

Beef & Seasonal Vegetable Stir Fry

Beef & Seasonal Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.00

Tender pieces of thinly cut beef, stir fried with seasonal vegetables, garlic, and onion. Made with Black Angus Beef from Moondance Farm, right here in Owensville!

Beef & Broccoli Stir Fry

Beef & Broccoli Stir Fry

$13.00

Thin slices of beef, stir fried with onion and still firm broccoli in a uniquely Asian stir-fry sauce. Made with Black Angus Beef from Moondance Farm, right here in Owensville!

Beef & Pepper Stir Fry

Beef & Pepper Stir Fry

$13.00

Locally raised Black Angus Beef, stir fried with green and red bell peppers, along with onion and garlic.

Dutchman Stir Fry

Dutchman Stir Fry

$13.00

This is an Owensville inspired dish, made with Moon Dance Farm Black Angus Beef, black beans, and carrots. Stir fried, and served with your choice of rice.

Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi

$13.00

Beef Bulgogi is made of thin, marinated slices of Black Angus beef raised right here in Owensville at Moon Dance Farm, and is stir-fried in our wok at a high heat so it gets kissed by the flames, to give it that fire roasted flavor.

Chinese

Springfield Chicken

Springfield Chicken

$11.00

The chicken that made David Leong, from Springfield, Missouri famous. Breaded and fried chicken served with cashews, and a light/savory sauce over the top. Comes with white, or fried rice.

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$10.00

Chicken pieces, breaded and fried, tossed in a sweet and savory sauce with tastes of soy and hoisin, just the way the General liked it!

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$10.00

Crispy pieces of breaded chicken stir fried in a homemade orange sauce (made with real oranges, and juice) then sprinkled with sesame seed.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.00

Succulent pieces of breaded fried chicken stir fried with a house-made sweet and sour sauce.

Chinese Chicken & Cabbage Stir Fry

Chinese Chicken & Cabbage Stir Fry

$10.00

Chinese style chicken, stir fried with cabbage. Crunchy, sweet, and spicy sauce, then stir fried with cabbage from Countryside Farm + Market in Owensville.

Chinese Chicken No Sauce

$10.00

Tender and juicy chunks of breast meat, breaded and fried with no sauce. Choice of rice.

Shrimp

Shrimp & Broccoli Stir Fry

Shrimp & Broccoli Stir Fry

$13.00

Delicious and tender whole saltwater shrimp, stir fried with onion, garlic, soy sauce, and still firm broccoli and a few carrots for color and flavor.

Shrimp & Seasonal Vegetable Stir Fry

Shrimp & Seasonal Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.00

Tender pieces of white ocean shrimp, stir fried in the wok with tender shoots of asparagus.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Breaded and fried white saltwater shrimp, comes with sweet and sour sauce.

Vegetarian

Stir Fry Vegetable

$6.75

Stir Fried Vegetables, based on what is in season at the markets currently

Desserts

Ube Roll Cake

Ube Roll Cake

$6.00Out of stock

This unique cake is made from the Asian Sweet Purple Potato, then rolled with a layer of light cream cheese frosting.

Mango Roll Cake

Mango Roll Cake

$6.00Out of stock

A cake, rolled into a beautiful spiral with tasty bites of mango, then frosted with a light cream cheese and mascarpone frosting which also has pieces of mango!

Pandan Roll Cake

Pandan Roll Cake

$6.00

This cake is made with pandan, a tropical plant with fragrant leaves which are used widely for flavoring in the cuisines of Southeast Asia.

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.00

Natural Light

$2.50

PBR

$2.50

Stag

$2.50

Asahi

$4.50

Charro

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$4.50

Guinness Extra Stout

$4.50

Kirin

$4.50

Red Horse

$4.50

San Mig Light

$4.50

San Miguel

$4.50

San Miguel Apple

$4.50

Sapporo (Bottle)

$4.50

Sapporo (Can)

$6.50

German Beer

$3.50

Big Piney River IPA

$3.50

Float Trip

$3.50

Old Tom Porter

$3.50Out of stock

Missouri Mule

$3.50

Bronzeback Pale Ale

$3.50

Mother's Helper

$3.50

Zwickel

$4.50

Lil Sump'n

$4.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MABUHAY! - WELCOME! Our food is made to order, and is best enjoyed in our dining room where we can make sure you are taken care of. As a convenience to our guests, we offer takeout when available or curbside service. Please check your order before taking your food away. Salamat Po!

206 South 1st Street, Owensville, MO 65066

