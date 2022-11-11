Mabuhay Asian Cafe 206 South 1st Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
MABUHAY! - WELCOME! Our food is made to order, and is best enjoyed in our dining room where we can make sure you are taken care of. As a convenience to our guests, we offer takeout when available or curbside service. Please check your order before taking your food away. Salamat Po!
Location
206 South 1st Street, Owensville, MO 65066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Muddy Banks Brewing Co - 725 Acid Mine Road
No Reviews
725 Acid Mine Road Sullivan, MO 63080
View restaurant