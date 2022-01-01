Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mac and Walt's

review star

No reviews yet

363 Old Colony Road

Norton, MA 02766

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries
Wings
Kids meals

Specials

Potato chip coated fried chicken with cheddar cheese, bacon jam, coleslaw, fried jalapeños and bbq sauce
Pumpkin burger

$12.50

$12.50

Beef patty with bib lettuce, sweet French fries, candied bacon and pumpkin aioli

Spicy Walts

$11.00

Beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, Cajun fried onions, Cajun fried pickles, lettuce, and chipotle aioli.

Thanksgiving waffle

$16.00

Fish and chip tacos

$8.50Out of stock

Fish and chip tacos (Copy)

$8.50Out of stock

Everyone gets lays

$12.00

NON ALCOHOL BEVERAGES

Can Liquid Death Still water 16.9oz

$3.00

$3.00
Can Liquid Death Sparkling Water 16.9oz

$3.00

$3.00
Btl Mexican Coke

$3.75

$3.75

Made in Maine with all natural ingredients and no high fructose corn syrup

12oz can Woodstock Rootbeer

$3.75

$3.75

All natural root beer hand crafted in Maine. No high fructose corn syrup

Dessert

Our pies are made right down the street at Flaky Crust Pie Company.
S'mores Cheesecake Cup

$8.00

$8.00

House made individual cheesecake. Graham cracker and Oreo crust topped with marshmallow and chocolate sauce. served in a cup.

Apple Pie

$5.75

$5.75

Made in Norton at Flakey Crust Pies.

Appetizers

Soft Pretzels

$6.00

$6.00

made to order and served with whole grain mustard or cheese sauce

Cajun Fried Shrimp

$10.00

$10.00

cajun seasoned, battered and fried, served with coctail sauce.

Wings

$10.00

$10.00

Also available boneless.

Nachos

$11.00

$11.00

tortilla chips topped with house made cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, black beans, jalapenos, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Sliders

$8.50

$8.50

2 Sliders of your choice.

Tacos

$9.00

$9.00

2 Tacos of your choice.

Snacks

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

$5.00
Onion Rings

$5.75

$5.75

served with buttermilk ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$6.50

$6.50

breaded, fried served with cajun aioli

Corn Bread

$4.00

$4.00

served with whipped maple butter

Creamy Cheddar Stone Ground Grits

$6.50Out of stock

$6.50Out of stock
Mac & Walt's Chili

$9.00

$9.00

our own recipe topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos and a dollop of sour cream, served with tortilla chips

Shishito Peppers

$7.75Out of stock

$7.75Out of stock

grilled and tossed in salt, pepper, sesame oil, sesame seeds, served with ponzu and soy sauces for dipping

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

$5.00
Small Caesar Salad

$5.75

$5.75
Small Cobb Salad

$7.50

$7.50
1/2 order fries

$2.50

$2.50
1/2 order sweet fries

$2.75

$2.75
1/2 order onion rings

$3.00

$3.00
Honey Sriracha Fried Green Beans

$6.50Out of stock

$6.50Out of stock

Fresh beans breaded in seasoned flour and fried. tossed in our house made honey sriracha sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing. *contains dairy

Fried Korean brushes sprouts

$7.00

$7.00

Lightly batter then fried and tossed in Korean bbq sauce

Southwestern Arancini

$7.50Out of stock

$7.50Out of stock

Our house smoked pulled pork mixed with roasted peppers and corn. Stuffed inside a mac and cheese ball and coated with bread crumbs. fried and served with a spicy and sweet house made bbq sauce.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

$10.00

romaine lettuce, house made dressing, garlic croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

$14.00

North Country Smokehouse bacon, mixed lettuce, avocado, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles & blue cheese dressing

Garden Salad

$9.50

$9.50

mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, carrots, and black olives

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

$5.00
Small Caesar Salad

$5.75

$5.75
Small Cobb Salad

$7.50

$7.50

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$14.75

$14.75

all natural antibiotic free from Murray's farm buttermilk fried chicken and a malted waffle, served with whipped maple butter and buttermilk ranch tossed greends

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

$11.00

creamy house made cheese sauce tossed with fusilli pasta

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

$19.00

sauteed andouille sausage, Tasso ham, peppers, onions, cooked in a cajun seasoned sauce with gulf shrimp. served over creamy cheddar stone ground grits

Southwestern Rice Bowl

$12.00

Sandwiches

Hand cut fries, sweet potato fries, and onion rings can be added for an extra charge. See Snack menu for options and prices.
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

$8.00

all natural antibiotic-free from Murray's Farm, shredded lettuce, pickles, & mayonnaise served on a Martin's potato roll.

Tennessee Hot Chicken

$9.00

$9.00

all natural antibiotic-free from Murray's farm, fried then dipped in our own honey hot sauce topped with pickles served on a martins potato roll.

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

$9.00

panko crusted fried chicken topped with Japanese inspired house made katsu sauce, with rice wine and sesame pickled cucumbers and shredded cabbage.

Rueben

$8.25

$8.25

sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

$9.00

grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, teriyaki glaze, american cheese & mayo served on a Martin's potato roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.25

$9.25

our house made pulled pork is smoked for over 10 hours, topped with jicama slaw and carolina mustard sauce served on a Martin's potato roll

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.50

$9.50

cajun battered and fried gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, louisiana remoulade on a torpedo roll.

BBQ Chicken Melt

$10.25

$10.25

BBQ tossed fried chicken with melted cheddar, bacon and braised onions all on toasted rye

Srircha Peanut Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

$9.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in sriracha peanut sauce, topped with bib lettuce, sliced cucumber, sliced carrot, and cilantro served on a Martin's potato roll

Steak bomb

Steak bomb

$10.00Out of stock

Shaved steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese served in grilled brioche roll

Build Your Own

The sky is the limit on what moth watering creation you can make. If you would like to add Hand cut fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings to your order please see the Snack menu for options and prices.

Build Your Own

$8.00

Burgers

We grind all our fresh beef daily. Burgers are prepared smash style med well. All burgers except for the Mac, Baby Got Mac, and the Patty Melt are served on Martin's potato rolls. Fries, Sweet potato fries and onion rings can be added for an extra charge. See Snack menu for options and prices.
Classic

$8.00

$8.00

shredded lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayo

Classic with Cheese

$9.00

$9.00

shredded lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayoand cheddar cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

$11.75

North Country Smokehouse maple smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, pickles, and house special sauce and cheddar cheese

Smothered

$9.75

$9.75

sauteed onions, shishito peppers, and mushrooms, ketchup, mayo and swiss cheese

The Mac

$15.50

$15.50

chili, sauteed cherry peppers, andouille sausage, beer braised onions, hand cut french fries, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese. served without a bun- knife and fork required on this one

The Walt

$9.75

$9.75

fried onion rings, fried pickles, shredded lettuce, bourbon maple glaze

Patty Melt

$9.25

$9.25

beer braised onions and swiss, served on buttered and toasted rye bread.

Pen & Pasture

$11.75

$11.75

housemade pulled pork, carolina mustard sauce, jicama slaw and cheddar cheese over a beef patty

Doubled Stack

$17.50

$17.50

two patties with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, braises onions and house special sauce.

Where's the Beef?

$9.00

$9.00

housemade black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, and pepper jack cheese

Hunka Burnin Love

$11.25

$11.25

banana, applewood smoked bacon & creamy peanut butter

Oklahoma Double

$17.00

$17.00

Two patties smashed onto thin sliced grilled onion and topped with American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Baby Got Mac

$12.75

$12.75

candied bacon, onion rings with topped with an ale cheese sauce. All sandwiched between mac & cheese buns. fork & knife burger

Poutine Burger

$10.25

$10.25

cheese curds, french fries, brown gravy

Southern Special

$11.75

$11.75

pimento cheese, jalapenos, bacon jam, bibb lettuce, sliced tomato and ketchup

Spicy Shroom

$12.00

$12.00

Sautéed mushroom, jalapeño and bacon smothered with cheese sauce

The Crispy Jam

$11.25

$11.25
Smokehouse single

Smokehouse single

$14.00

like its big brother the smokehouse double but made with one patty instead of two.

Smokehouse Double

$20.00

$20.00

2 patties with pimento cheese, candied andouille sausage, maple smoked bacon, grilled red onion, bib lettuce, sliced tomato. topped with a smoky house made burger sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids meals

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

If you have any allergies or dietary restrictions do not use the online ordering system, please call in your order. The number to order is (508) 455-1873. This is so we can personally speak to you about your allergy and/or dietary concerns.

Location

363 Old Colony Road, Norton, MA 02766

Directions

