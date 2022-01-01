Mac and Walt's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
If you have any allergies or dietary restrictions do not use the online ordering system, please call in your order. The number to order is (508) 455-1873. This is so we can personally speak to you about your allergy and/or dietary concerns.
Location
363 Old Colony Road, Norton, MA 02766
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2. Tasty's Bagels - Norton - Tasty's Bagels Norton
No Reviews
103 West Main Street Norton, MA 02766
View restaurant
BlueMoon Thai Cuisine&Bar - 183 Pleasant St
No Reviews
183 Pleasant St Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurant