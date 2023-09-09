- Home
MacDaddy Food Truck & Catering 1868 Riviera Dr
No reviews yet
1868 Riviera Dr
Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
Mac Daddy Food Truck
The Mac & Cheese
Catering
Mac Tray
Crave's Mac Tray
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails' award-winning Mac & Cheese is renowned for its life-changing taste. With a reputation that has earned it recognition in Esquire Magazine as the "Most Life-Changing Mac & Cheese," this dish is a must-try for anyone and everyone. The rich and indulgent flavors of Crave's Mac & Cheese are designed to exceed every guest's expectations and provide a truly memorable dining experience. Tray feeds at least 20-25 people as a side.
Appetizer Trays
Mini quiches Lorraine
Savor the essence of classic French cuisine with Crave's Mini Quiche Lorraine. These bite-sized delights feature flaky pastry filled with velvety egg custard, smoky bacon, sautéed onion, and Swiss cheese. With each bite, experience the harmonious blend of textures and flavors that make this dish a timeless favorite. Perfect for any occasion, these mini quiches are a savory indulgence that captures the heart of French culinary tradition.
Mini quiches Assorted
Crave's Mini Quiche Assorted offers a delightful assortment of bite-sized savory pastries. With a buttery, flaky crust and a variety of rich fillings like spinach and feta, sun-dried tomato and goat cheese, and bacon with cheddar, these mini quiches are perfect for elegant gatherings, brunches, or indulgent snacking. Experience a symphony of flavors in each bite, showcasing the art of gourmet pastry-making.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Indulge in our delectable Stuffed Mushrooms—a perfect harmony of flavors and textures. Hand-stuffed with premium ingredients, these savory bites redefine culinary excellence. At Crave Kitchen & Cocktails, we're dedicated to surpassing every expectation, one delightful dish at a time.
Stuffed Mushroom- Seafood
Whether it's a corporate event, special celebration, or any gathering, our Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms catering tray will surely leave a lasting impression. Elevate your event with this appetizer that perfectly embodies the excellence and innovation that Crave Kitchen & Cocktails is known for
Mini Meatballs
Our mini meatball catering tray is designed not just to meet, but to exceed your expectations. Elevate your event with the taste of excellence and make it a memorable occasion for all."
Pigs In a Blanket
Indulge in a crowd-pleasing favorite with our Pigs in a Blanket catering tray, crafted to delight your guests at any event. Each bite-sized delight features a savory cocktail sausage wrapped in a flaky, golden-brown pastry blanket. Perfectly seasoned and baked to perfection, our Pigs in a Blanket are a delightful blend of flavors and textures that will leave your guests craving for more.
Falafel Bites - VEGAN, NON GMO GLUTEN-FREE
Perfect blend of flavors with our Vegan and Gluten-Free Falafel Bites catering tray. These delectable bites are crafted with care to cater to diverse dietary preferences, making them an ideal choice for all your guests.
Mini Meatballs- VEGAN, NON GMO GLUTEN-FREE
Experience the delectable delight of our Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free Mini Meatballs. Crafted with premium plant-based ingredients, these bite-sized wonders are a guilt-free treat for all. Savor the flavor without compromise
Teriyaki Chicken skewers
our Teriyaki Chicken Skewers Catering Tray - a mouthwatering delight that embodies the excellence of Crave Kitchen & Cocktails Restaurant. Succulent chicken chunks marinated in our signature teriyaki sauce create a symphony of flavors that surpasses expectations. Just like our award-winning Mac & Cheese, these skewers are designed to elevate your dining experience. Perfect for any event, they're a testament to our commitment to excellence and unforgettable taste.
Korean BBQ Beef skewers
Indulge in a mouthwatering journey of flavors with our exquisite Korean BBQ Beef skewers catering tray. Crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, each skewer is a tantalizing blend of tender marinated beef, grilled to perfection, and infused with the rich and savory notes of traditional Korean BBQ marinade.
Hummus & Pita Tray
Our creamy, homemade hummus is crafted from the finest ingredients, ensuring a rich and satisfying taste that's sure to please even the most discerning palates. Paired with freshly baked pita bread, each bite is a harmonious marriage of smooth and savory, crispy and satisfying.
Mediterranean Tray
a delightful Mediterranean experience with our Mediterranean Hummus and Olive Tapenade Pita Tray. This delectable spread includes our signature hummus, expertly crafted with traditional Mediterranean flavors that are sure to please your guests' palates. Complementing the hummus is our rich and flavorful olive tapenade, a perfect pairing that adds a burst of savory goodness to every bite.
Shrimp Cocktail Tray
Delight your guests with our exquisite shrimp cocktail tray! At Crave Kitchen & Cocktails Restaurant, we're known for exceeding expectations, and our shrimp cocktail is no exception. Features: Premium Shrimp: Indulge in succulent, top-quality shrimp. Signature Sauce: Our house-made cocktail sauce elevates every bite. Elegant Presentation: Add sophistication to your event. Flexible Portions: Perfect for any gathering size. Freshness Guaranteed: Experience the peak of flavor.
Mini Crab Cakes
Each bite-sized crab cake is meticulously crafted to perfection, showcasing the finest blend of premium crab meat and a harmonious medley of spices. These mini crab cakes are designed to elevate any event, whether it's an intimate gathering or a grand celebration.
Lunch Trays & Individual Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Caesar Wrap Boxed Lunch: Savor our modern twist on the classic Caesar wrap. Grilled chicken, crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese harmonize in a soft tortilla. Accompanied by our renowned Mac & Cheese, it's a taste of excellence in a convenient box. Caesar Wrap Tray: Elevate gatherings with our Caesar Wrap Tray. Each bite-sized wrap features grilled chicken, romaine, and Caesar dressing in a tortilla. Paired with legendary Mac & Cheese, it's a culinary masterpiece for any event.
Veggie Wrap
Veggie Wrap Boxed Lunch: Savor the freshness of our Veggie Wrap Boxed Lunch. Packed with a colorful mix of crisp veggies and our signature sauce, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. Perfect for a quick and nourishing meal on the go. Veggie Wrap Tray: Add vibrance to your event with our Veggie Wrap Tray. Colorful veggie wraps, rolled to perfection and served with chef's sauces. Elevate your gathering with this delightful, healthy option.
Chicken & Goat Cheese Wrap
Chicken and Goat Cheese Wrap Boxed Lunch: Tender chicken, creamy goat cheese, veggies, and sauces wrapped to perfection. A taste sensation that goes beyond the ordinary. Chicken and Goat Cheese Tray: Succulent chicken paired with rich goat cheese, presented elegantly. Elevate your event with this unforgettable duo. At Crave Kitchen & Cocktails, we're all about exceeding expectations. Try our Chicken and Goat Cheese creations for a culinary experience like no other.
Spinach & Feta Wrap
Perfectly suited for gatherings of all sizes, our Spinach and Feta Wrap Pinwheel Catering Tray is a versatile choice for any occasion. Whether it's a corporate luncheon or a special celebration, these pinwheels are designed to exceed every guest's expectation. Elevate your event with this savory sensation, and experience the Crave difference.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Each pinwheel is meticulously prepared with tender, succulent chicken breast, expertly seasoned and marinated to perfection. This is then generously slathered in our renowned buffalo sauce, striking a harmonious balance between tangy and spicy notes that will tantalize your taste buds.
Salad Trays
Greek Salad Tray
Handcrafted with the freshest, premium ingredients, our Greek Salad Tray is a symphony of flavors and textures. Crisp, garden-fresh lettuce provides the perfect canvas for an array of Mediterranean delights. Juicy tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, briny kalamata olives, and creamy feta cheese come together in perfect harmony, drizzled with our signature Greek dressing that elevates every bite.
Cobb Salad Tray
Experience a classic reimagined with Crave's Cobb Salad. Crisp chopped romaine, savory bacon bits, burst of grape tomatoes, refreshing sliced cucumbers, zing of red onion, fresh shredded cheddar, and the richness of hard-boiled egg come together in delightful harmony.
Mediterranean Salad Tray
Savor the robust flavors of the Mediterranean with our Arugula and Quinoa Salad. Peppery arugula, hearty quinoa, roasted red peppers, tangy feta cheese, briny kalamata olives, crisp cucumbers, and wholesome garbanzo beans come together in perfect harmony.
Crave Salad Tray
Indulge in the crave-worthy flavors of our signature Crave Salad. A delightful ensemble of mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, vibrant corn salsa, wholesome garbanzo beans, and creamy sliced avocado awaits.
Spinach Salad
Indulge in the harmony of our Spinach Salad, showcasing vibrant spinach leaves, creamy goat cheese, toasted pecans, zesty red onion, and crisp Granny Smith apples.
Sweet Potato Chicken Salad Tray
Indulge in a delightful Sweet Potato Chicken Salad at Crave Kitchen & Cocktails. Crispy sweet potato flour fried chicken rests on a bed of mixed greens, accompanied by zesty corn salsa, juicy diced tomatoes, creamy cheddar cheese, and buttery avocado slices.
Beverages
Breakfast Trays
Egg & Cheese Muffin Tray
This sandwich features a scrambled egg patty and a slice of American cheese on a toasted English muffin. Tray Feeds approx 15 people.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin Tray
sandwich contains a sausage patty, a scrambled egg patty, and a slice of American cheese on a buttery English muffin.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin Tray
This sandwich features a scrambled egg patty, Smoked crispy bacon and a slice of American cheese on a toasted English muffin.
Buttermilk Pancakes Tray
Indulge in the classic comfort of our buttermilk pancakes, where every bite is a journey of fluffy perfection. Made with a time-honored recipe, these pancakes are a symphony of rich buttermilk, delicate flour, and just a hint of sweetness.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Full service catering from Crave Kitchen & Cocktails! We offer corporate catering, family-style trays, boxed lunches, and anything else you may need!
1868 Riviera Dr, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464