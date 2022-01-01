Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
American

Mac City - Franklin

1,166 Reviews

$$

13 west central Street

Franklin, MA 02038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Classic Mac
Barbecue Mac
Buffalo Mac

The Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99+

French Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$6.49

Cheezy Fries

$5.99

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

$9.99

Buffalo Fried Mac Balls

$9.99

Buffalo Flavored Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

Chicken Fingers

$9.50+

Samosa

$3.99+

Deep Fried Pastry Filled With Seasoned Potatoes, Served with House Blended Smokey BBQ Sauce

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95+

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$8.95

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Garlic Naans

$2.99+

Chicken Finger & Fries

$9.00

Ultimate Fries

$8.99

Bonless Wings

$9.00+

Boneless Wings & Fries

$10.00+

The Macs

All Our Macs Are Made Fresh Everyday! Get it Cooked or Cook at Home! Ready under 4 Minutes when you want it! Hot and Fresh Always!

Classic Mac

$7.99+

CBR Mac

$9.99+

Pizza Mac

$8.50+

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozerella and Basil

Barbecue Mac

$8.50+

Buffalo Mac

$8.50+

Alfredo Mac

$8.99+

Cheese Blend, Alfredo & Signature Cheese Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan

Chicken Parm Mac

$8.99+

Original Mac, Crispy Chicken, Marinara, Parmesan and Provolone

Carbonara Mac

$8.50+

Chicken Tikka Masala Mac&Cheese

$10.50+

Mac Daddy

$8.50+

Steak n'Cheese Mac

$8.50+

Taco Mac

$8.50+

Frank Mac

$8.50+

Grilled Hot Dog, Crumbled Bacon, Onions, Signature Cheese Sauce

Lobsta Mac

$16.00+

Ultimate Bufflo Mac

$9.99+

Original Cheese Blend, Crispy Chicken Buffalo Sauce, Crispy Crumbled Bacon On Top, Scallions and Blue Cheese

Ultimate BBQ Mac

$9.99+

Original Cheese Blend, BBQ Sauce, Choice of Crispy Chicken Or Pulled Pork, Crispy Crumbled Bacon On Top

Ultimate Mac Daddy

$9.99+

Original Cheese Blend, Ground Beef, Onions, Crispy Crumbled Bacon On Top

Ultimate Steak Mac

$9.99+

Original Cheese Blend, Steak, Onions, Peppers and Crispy Crumbled Bacon on Top

Shrimp Mac

$12.99+

Shrimps, Original Cheese Blend, House Made Garlic Butter Sauce With Seasoning

Mac Manzo

$10.95+

Ground Beef Special Garlic Cheese Sauce, Parmesan and Three Cheese Blend, Topped with Golden Brown Breadcrumbs.

Nashville Hot Mac

$11.50+

Catering Macs

Classic Mac Catering

$55.00

Buffalo Mac Catering

$65.00

BBQ Mac Catering

$65.00

Chicken Parm Mac Catering

$65.00

Pizza Mac Catering

$65.00

Mac Daddy Mc Catering

$65.00

Steak Mac Catering

$65.00

Carbonara Mac Catering

$65.00

Frank Mac Catering

$65.00

Ultimate Mac Catering

$75.00

The Shake

Standard Vanilla

$5.95

Standard Chocolate

$5.95

Standard Cookies and Cream

$5.95

Standard Strawberry

$5.95Out of stock

Standard Coffee

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$5.95

Drinks & Snacks

Water

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.33

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Honest Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Snapple Ice Tea

$2.75

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$2.25

Fried Oreos

$8.95

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.95
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13 west central Street, Franklin, MA 02038

Directions

