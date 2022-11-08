Mac N Choose Westford
440 Middlesex Road
Tyngsboro, MA 01879
Popular Items
Mac Entrees
SM Old School
Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.
SM Bacon Cheddar
A cheddar lover’s dream! A combination of Cabot Mild and Sharp Cheddar cheeses with the perfect amount of bacon. Topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with MORE bacon because why not!
SM Kickin' Chicken
A kickin’ edit on a classic! We use fresh cooked chicken breast seasoned in Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, mixed with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and topped with Cabot Pepper Jack for that extra kick. You choose your side: creamy ranch or bleu cheese. Always served piping hot.
SM Lobster Mac
Our signature Béchamel mixed with a three-cheese blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Swiss and Pecorino Romano. Don’t forget the REAL lobster meat! Finished off with a splash of lemon and baked til golden brown.
SM Philly Cheese Steak
Freshly sautéed green peppers and onions, mixed with sliced Ribeye steak, topped with Provolone and American cheeses.
SM Wicked Cheesy
When we say wicked cheesy, we mean it! A blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Romano, Parmesan, Swiss, American and Muenster makes this mac an instant hit.
SM Pulled Pork
Slow cooked pork, shredded and tossed with Sweet Baby Ray’s Chipotle Citrus BBQ sauce, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Baked in a creamy Béchamel sauce till piping hot.
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh, cooked chicken breast, bacon and Ken’s Ranch dressing take this mac to the next level. Add Cabot Cheddar and Provolone cheeses and we have a classic!
SM Garden Delight
Peter Rabbit would love this one! Broccoli, sautéed peppers and onions, tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms, all the fresh ingredients. Mixed with Parmesan and Provolone cheeses and a hint of garlic and oregano.
SM Mac-N-Burger
Take our classic Béchamel, add seasoned ground beef, Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and BAM cheeseburger! Who needs a grill?
SM Deluxe Burger
Take our Mac-N-Burger to an even higher level. Mix in sautéed onions, bacon, pickles, and spicy 1000 Island dressing. Topped with breadcrumbs and more bacon!
SM Fiesta Mac
You choose, fresh chicken breast or seasoned ground beef and we’ll toss with taco seasoning, salsa, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Topped with tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese shell!
SM Mozzarella Stick
What’s better than a Mozzarella stick? A Mozz Mac! Ooey gooey, melty, cheesy goodness goes mac style. Shredded and Fresh-cut mozzarella cheeses seasoned with garlic and oregano. Topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked to golden perfection.
SM Jalapeño Popper
This is a hot one. Cabot Cheddar, American, and Muenster cheeses mixed with diced jalapeño peppers baked in a rich Béchamel sauce with a breadcrumb crust.
SM Pizzaroni
Sliced pepperoni, tomatoes, garlic, and seasonings mixed with Marinara sauce, fresh Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Baked to a crispy golden brown and served just like your favorite pizza pie!
SM Chicken Parm
All white-meat chicken breast, blended Italian cheeses, mixed with the perfect seasonings and baked in a tomato cream sauce. Finished off with seasoned breadcrumb topping
SM Shrimp Scampi
An Old World Favorite! Take Shredded Parmesan, Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses, add our classic Béchamel sauce, garlic, spices, lemon and shrimp. Voila!
SM Chicken Scampi
Same great recipe but w/ all white-meat chicken breast. Delicious!
SM Chop Suey *Dairy Free*
Don’t want cheese? Try our DAIRY FREE Chop Suey! Seasoned ground beef mixed with sautéed peppers and onions combined with marinara sauce and the right amount of spices!
SM Build-Your-Own
The choices are endless! YOU CHOOSE two cheeses, choose anything else you would like to add into your mac, and we'll make it to your heart's desire! Yum!
Soups
Chicken Noodle
A classic family recipe. All white chicken breast with carrots n’ celery, lightly seasoned in a delicate chicken stock.
Tomato Basil
This comforting, creamy tomato soup is seasoned to perfection with a hint of basil. Dip to your heart’s desire.
Soup du jour
Ask a member of the “Mac Pack” which soup we’re featuring today!
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
A classic sandwich using only white-meat chicken breast mixed into a seasoned mayo with shredded carrots and celery.
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
A combination of sliced ham, choice of cheeses, field greens, tomatoes, and mayo.
Tremendous Turkey Sandwich
Turkey breast with a combination of mixed field greens, tomatoes, seasoned mayo, and topped with Cabot Cheddar cheese.
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic dressing.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
You Choose 2 cheeses & we grill it to satisfy!
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced Ham n’ you choose 2 cheeses. We’ll cook it to golden brown perfection!
Mac-n-Cheese Sandwich
Turkey Melt Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, 1000 Island dressing, n’ you choose the two cheeses...we’ll do the rest.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned Ribeye Steak, sautéed peppers and onions, n’ your choice of two cheeses served piping hot.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
A fan favorite! Pulled pork, classic Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce with crispy onion straws and your choice of two cheeses.
Garden Delight Sandwich
Vegetarian? Not a problem! Try some sautéed peppers and onions with mushrooms, tomatoes, and broccoli, then choose your favorite two cheeses!
Salads
SM House Salad
Tossed field greens, mixed with shredded carrots, red cabbage, and tomatoes. All fresh ingredients! You choose the dressing.
SM Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed in robust Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & Parmesan cheese.
SM Chef Salad
An American Classic! With ham, turkey, American and Cheddar cheese as the foundation this salad is sure to impress!
SM Greek Salad
Homemade Greek dressing with field greens, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, peppers, and onions.
SM Chicken Salad
A remix of the original house salad topped with our fresh made chicken salad.
SM Kickin' Chicken Salad
Add a little kick to your salad! A classic house salad topped with chicken breast and Sweet Baby Rays buffalo sauce on a crisp bed of lettuce. You choose the dressing.
SM Caprese Salad
Homemade Balsamic vinaigrette with fresh-cut Mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, onions over field greens.
SM Fiesta Salad
All white-meat chicken or ground beef, Cabot Pepper Jack cheese, tortilla strips, onions, peppers mixed with avocado poblano ranch dressing.
Mac Salads
SM Original Mac Salad
Classic and tasty! Barilla elbows mixed with our seasoned mayo, red onions, peppers, and fresh shredded carrots. Topped with a sprinkle of parsley.
SM Greek Mac Salad
A combination of Barilla Elbows with diced red onions, tomatoes, and peppers tossed in Greek Dressing and topped with fresh Feta cheese. Delicious Kalamata Olives complete this Mediterranean delight!
SM Caprese Mac Salad
A lighter take on your favorite side. Fresh Mozzarella cheese cubes with diced red onions, tomatoes, sprinkled with parmesan and pecorino cheese. Tossed gently in a delicious Balsamic Dressing.
SM Lobster Mac Salad
Who doesn’t love lobster and pasta? Try our Lobster Mac Salad! Barilla elbows mixed with REAL lobster meat, fresh diced peppers, and red onions. Like everything at Mac-n-Choose you get to choose the dressing: a seasoned mayo or the tangy oil and vinegar mix.
SM Build-Your-Own Mac Salad
The choices are endless. YOU CHOOSE the dressings, choose two fresh vegetables, and choose anything else you would like. Create your delicious masterpiece any way you’d like!
Specials
Desserts
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Jumbo, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookie that is baked fresh every day!
Whoopie Pie
Two soft rounds of chocolate cake filled with vanilla buttercream frosting and marshmallow fluff. Yum!
Fudge Brownie
The best brownies ever! Made with cocoa powder and chocolate chips, these brownies are fudgy, gooey, and super chocolaty!
Gluten Free CC Cookie
David's Cookies Uses Only Fresh, Premium Ingredients. Gluten, nut, & dairy free.
Gluten Free Fudge Brownie
Certified gluten-free brownies.