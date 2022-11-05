Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mac N Choose Westford

No reviews yet

175 Littleton Road

Westford, MA 01886

Loaded Baked Potato
LG Deluxe Burger
SM Bacon Cheddar

Mac Entrees

SM Old School

SM Old School

$8.29

Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.

SM Bacon Cheddar

SM Bacon Cheddar

$10.99

A cheddar lover’s dream! A combination of Cabot Mild and Sharp Cheddar cheeses with the perfect amount of bacon. Topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with MORE bacon because why not!

SM Kickin' Chicken

SM Kickin' Chicken

$10.49

A kickin’ edit on a classic! We use fresh cooked chicken breast seasoned in Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, mixed with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and topped with Cabot Pepper Jack for that extra kick. You choose your side: creamy ranch or bleu cheese. Always served piping hot.

SM Lobster Mac

SM Lobster Mac

$19.99

Our signature Béchamel mixed with a three-cheese blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Swiss and Pecorino Romano. Don’t forget the REAL lobster meat! Finished off with a splash of lemon and baked til golden brown.

SM Philly Cheese Steak

SM Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Freshly sautéed green peppers and onions, mixed with sliced Ribeye steak, topped with Provolone and American cheeses.

SM Wicked Cheesy

SM Wicked Cheesy

$9.99

When we say wicked cheesy, we mean it! A blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Romano, Parmesan, Swiss, American and Muenster makes this mac an instant hit.

SM Pulled Pork

SM Pulled Pork

$11.49

Slow cooked pork, shredded and tossed with Sweet Baby Ray’s Chipotle Citrus BBQ sauce, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Baked in a creamy Béchamel sauce till piping hot.

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Fresh, cooked chicken breast, bacon and Ken’s Ranch dressing take this mac to the next level. Add Cabot Cheddar and Provolone cheeses and we have a classic!

SM Garden Delight

SM Garden Delight

$10.49

Peter Rabbit would love this one! Broccoli, sautéed peppers and onions, tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms, all the fresh ingredients. Mixed with Parmesan and Provolone cheeses and a hint of garlic and oregano.

SM Mac-N-Burger

SM Mac-N-Burger

$10.49

Take our classic Béchamel, add seasoned ground beef, Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and BAM cheeseburger! Who needs a grill?

SM Deluxe Burger

SM Deluxe Burger

$11.49

Take our Mac-N-Burger to an even higher level. Mix in sautéed onions, bacon, pickles, and spicy 1000 Island dressing. Topped with breadcrumbs and more bacon!

SM Fiesta Mac

SM Fiesta Mac

$10.99

You choose, fresh chicken breast or seasoned ground beef and we’ll toss with taco seasoning, salsa, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Topped with tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese shell!

SM Mozzarella Stick

SM Mozzarella Stick

$9.99

What’s better than a Mozzarella stick? A Mozz Mac! Ooey gooey, melty, cheesy goodness goes mac style. Shredded and Fresh-cut mozzarella cheeses seasoned with garlic and oregano. Topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked to golden perfection.

SM Jalapeño Popper

SM Jalapeño Popper

$9.99

This is a hot one. Cabot Cheddar, American, and Muenster cheeses mixed with diced jalapeño peppers baked in a rich Béchamel sauce with a breadcrumb crust.

SM Pizzaroni

SM Pizzaroni

$10.49

Sliced pepperoni, tomatoes, garlic, and seasonings mixed with Marinara sauce, fresh Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Baked to a crispy golden brown and served just like your favorite pizza pie!

SM Chicken Parm

SM Chicken Parm

$10.49

All white-meat chicken breast, blended Italian cheeses, mixed with the perfect seasonings and baked in a tomato cream sauce. Finished off with seasoned breadcrumb topping

SM Shrimp Scampi

SM Shrimp Scampi

$12.49

An Old World Favorite! Take Shredded Parmesan, Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses, add our classic Béchamel sauce, garlic, spices, lemon and shrimp. Voila!

SM Chicken Scampi

SM Chicken Scampi

$10.99

Same great recipe but w/ all white-meat chicken breast. Delicious!

SM Chop Suey *Dairy Free*

SM Chop Suey *Dairy Free*

$9.99

Don’t want cheese? Try our DAIRY FREE Chop Suey! Seasoned ground beef mixed with sautéed peppers and onions combined with marinara sauce and the right amount of spices!

SM Build-Your-Own

$8.29

The choices are endless! YOU CHOOSE two cheeses, choose anything else you would like to add into your mac, and we'll make it to your heart's desire! Yum!

MED Old School

MED Old School

$14.99

Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.

MED Bacon Cheddar

MED Bacon Cheddar

$18.49

A cheddar lover’s dream! A combination of Cabot Mild and Sharp Cheddar cheeses with the perfect amount of bacon. Topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with MORE bacon because why not!

MED Kickin' Chicken

MED Kickin' Chicken

$17.49

A kickin’ edit on a classic! We use fresh cooked chicken breast seasoned in Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, mixed with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and topped with Cabot Pepper Jack for that extra kick. You choose your side: creamy ranch or bleu cheese. Always served piping hot.

MED Lobster Mac

MED Lobster Mac

$29.99

Our signature Béchamel mixed with a three-cheese blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Swiss and Pecorino Romano. Don’t forget the REAL lobster meat! Finished off with a splash of lemon and baked til golden brown.

MED Philly Cheese Steak

MED Philly Cheese Steak

$19.49

Freshly sautéed green peppers and onions, mixed with sliced Ribeye steak, topped with Provolone and American cheeses.

MED Wicked Cheesy

MED Wicked Cheesy

$16.49

When we say wicked cheesy, we mean it! A blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Romano, Parmesan, Swiss, American and Muenster makes this mac an instant hit.

MED Pulled Pork

MED Pulled Pork

$18.99

Slow cooked pork, shredded and tossed with Sweet Baby Ray’s Chipotle Citrus BBQ sauce, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Baked in a creamy Béchamel sauce till piping hot.

MED Chicken Bacon Ranch

MED Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.49

Fresh, cooked chicken breast, bacon and Ken’s Ranch dressing take this mac to the next level. Add Cabot Cheddar and Provolone cheeses and we have a classic!

MED Garden Delight

MED Garden Delight

$17.49

Peter Rabbit would love this one! Broccoli, sautéed peppers and onions, tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms, all the fresh ingredients. Mixed with Parmesan and Provolone cheeses and a hint of garlic and oregano.

MED Mac-N-Burger

MED Mac-N-Burger

$16.99

Take our classic Béchamel, add seasoned ground beef, Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and BAM cheeseburger! Who needs a grill?

MED Deluxe Burger

MED Deluxe Burger

$18.99

Take our Mac-N-Burger to an even higher level. Mix in sautéed onions, bacon, pickles, and spicy 1000 Island dressing. Topped with breadcrumbs and more bacon!

MED Fiesta Mac

MED Fiesta Mac

$18.49

You choose, fresh chicken breast or seasoned ground beef and we’ll toss with taco seasoning, salsa, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Topped with tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese shell!

MED Mozzarella Stick

MED Mozzarella Stick

$16.49

What’s better than a Mozzarella stick? A Mozz Mac! Ooey gooey, melty, cheesy goodness goes mac style. Shredded and Fresh-cut mozzarella cheeses seasoned with garlic and oregano. Topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked to golden perfection.

MED Jalapeño Popper

MED Jalapeño Popper

$16.49

This is a hot one. Cabot Cheddar, American, and Muenster cheeses mixed with diced jalapeño peppers baked in a rich Béchamel sauce with a breadcrumb crust.

MED Pizzaroni

MED Pizzaroni

$17.49

Sliced pepperoni, tomatoes, garlic, and seasonings mixed with Marinara sauce, fresh Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Baked to a crispy golden brown and served just like your favorite pizza pie!

MED Chicken Parm

MED Chicken Parm

$17.49

All white-meat chicken breast, blended Italian cheeses, mixed with the perfect seasonings and baked in a tomato cream sauce. Finished off with seasoned breadcrumb topping

MED Shrimp Scampi

MED Shrimp Scampi

$20.49

An Old World Favorite! Take Shredded Parmesan, Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses, add our classic Béchamel sauce, garlic, spices, lemon and shrimp. Voila!

MED Chicken Scampi

MED Chicken Scampi

$18.49

Same great recipe but w/ all white-meat chicken breast. Delicious!

MED Chop Suey *Dairy Free*

MED Chop Suey *Dairy Free*

$16.49

Don’t want cheese? Try our DAIRY FREE Chop Suey! Seasoned ground beef mixed with sautéed peppers and onions combined with marinara sauce and the right amount of spices!

MED Build-Your-Own

$14.99

The choices are endless! YOU CHOOSE two cheeses, choose anything else you would like to add into your mac, and we'll make it to your heart's desire! Yum!

LG Old School

LG Old School

$22.29

Rich, homemade Béchamel sauce combined with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses that are freshly shredded daily. Mom may get jealous, but it can be our little secret.

LG Bacon Cheddar

LG Bacon Cheddar

$25.99

A cheddar lover’s dream! A combination of Cabot Mild and Sharp Cheddar cheeses with the perfect amount of bacon. Topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with MORE bacon because why not!

LG Kickin' Chicken

LG Kickin' Chicken

$25.49

A kickin’ edit on a classic! We use fresh cooked chicken breast seasoned in Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, mixed with Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and topped with Cabot Pepper Jack for that extra kick. You choose your side: creamy ranch or bleu cheese. Always served piping hot.

LG Lobster Mac

LG Lobster Mac

$40.99

Our signature Béchamel mixed with a three-cheese blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Swiss and Pecorino Romano. Don’t forget the REAL lobster meat! Finished off with a splash of lemon and baked til golden brown.

LG Philly Cheese Steak

LG Philly Cheese Steak

$27.99

Freshly sautéed green peppers and onions, mixed with sliced Ribeye steak, topped with Provolone and American cheeses.

LG Wicked Cheesy

LG Wicked Cheesy

$24.99

When we say wicked cheesy, we mean it! A blend of Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Romano, Parmesan, Swiss, American and Muenster makes this mac an instant hit.

LG Pulled Pork

LG Pulled Pork

$27.49

Slow cooked pork, shredded and tossed with Sweet Baby Ray’s Chipotle Citrus BBQ sauce, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Baked in a creamy Béchamel sauce till piping hot.

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.99

Fresh, cooked chicken breast, bacon and Ken’s Ranch dressing take this mac to the next level. Add Cabot Cheddar and Provolone cheeses and we have a classic!

LG Garden Delight

LG Garden Delight

$25.49

Peter Rabbit would love this one! Broccoli, sautéed peppers and onions, tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms, all the fresh ingredients. Mixed with Parmesan and Provolone cheeses and a hint of garlic and oregano.

LG Mac-N-Burger

LG Mac-N-Burger

$25.49

Take our classic Béchamel, add seasoned ground beef, Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses and BAM cheeseburger! Who needs a grill?

LG Deluxe Burger

LG Deluxe Burger

$27.99

Take our Mac-N-Burger to an even higher level. Mix in sautéed onions, bacon, pickles, and spicy 1000 Island dressing. Topped with breadcrumbs and more bacon!

LG Fiesta Mac

LG Fiesta Mac

$25.99

You choose, fresh chicken breast or seasoned ground beef and we’ll toss with taco seasoning, salsa, and Cabot Cheddar and American cheeses. Topped with tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese shell!

LG Mozzarella Stick

LG Mozzarella Stick

$24.99

What’s better than a Mozzarella stick? A Mozz Mac! Ooey gooey, melty, cheesy goodness goes mac style. Shredded and Fresh-cut mozzarella cheeses seasoned with garlic and oregano. Topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked to golden perfection.

LG Jalapeño Popper

LG Jalapeño Popper

$24.99

This is a hot one. Cabot Cheddar, American, and Muenster cheeses mixed with diced jalapeño peppers baked in a rich Béchamel sauce with a breadcrumb crust.

LG Pizzaroni

LG Pizzaroni

$25.49

Sliced pepperoni, tomatoes, garlic, and seasonings mixed with Marinara sauce, fresh Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Baked to a crispy golden brown and served just like your favorite pizza pie!

LG Chicken Parm

LG Chicken Parm

$25.49

All white-meat chicken breast, blended Italian cheeses, mixed with the perfect seasonings and baked in a tomato cream sauce. Finished off with seasoned breadcrumb topping.

LG Shrimp Scampi

LG Shrimp Scampi

$28.49

An Old World Favorite! Take Shredded Parmesan, Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses, add our classic Béchamel sauce, garlic, spices, lemon and shrimp. Voila!

LG Chicken Scampi

LG Chicken Scampi

$25.99

Same great recipe but w/ all white-meat chicken breast. Delicious!

LG Chop Suey *Diary Free*

LG Chop Suey *Diary Free*

$24.99

Don’t want cheese? Try our DAIRY FREE Chop Suey! Seasoned ground beef mixed with sautéed peppers and onions combined with marinara sauce and the right amount of spices!

LG Build-Your-Own

$22.29

The choices are endless! YOU CHOOSE two cheeses, choose anything else you would like to add into your mac, and we'll make it to your heart's desire! Yum!

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$3.99

A classic family recipe. All white chicken breast with carrots n’ celery, lightly seasoned in a delicate chicken stock.

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$3.99

This comforting, creamy tomato soup is seasoned to perfection with a hint of basil. Dip to your heart’s desire.

Soup du jour

$3.99

Ask a member of the “Mac Pack” which soup we’re featuring today!

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49

A classic sandwich using only white-meat chicken breast mixed into a seasoned mayo with shredded carrots and celery.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.69

A combination of sliced ham, choice of cheeses, field greens, tomatoes, and mayo.

Tremendous Turkey Sandwich

Tremendous Turkey Sandwich

$8.69

Turkey breast with a combination of mixed field greens, tomatoes, seasoned mayo, and topped with Cabot Cheddar cheese.

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$8.29

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic dressing.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.69

You Choose 2 cheeses & we grill it to satisfy!

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.69

Sliced Ham n’ you choose 2 cheeses. We’ll cook it to golden brown perfection!

Mac-n-Cheese Sandwich

$9.99
Turkey Melt Sandwich

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$8.69

Sliced turkey breast, 1000 Island dressing, n’ you choose the two cheeses...we’ll do the rest.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.69

Perfectly seasoned Ribeye Steak, sautéed peppers and onions, n’ your choice of two cheeses served piping hot.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.29

A fan favorite! Pulled pork, classic Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce with crispy onion straws and your choice of two cheeses.

Garden Delight Sandwich

Garden Delight Sandwich

$8.69

Vegetarian? Not a problem! Try some sautéed peppers and onions with mushrooms, tomatoes, and broccoli, then choose your favorite two cheeses!

Salads

SM House Salad

SM House Salad

$5.99

Tossed field greens, mixed with shredded carrots, red cabbage, and tomatoes. All fresh ingredients! You choose the dressing.

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crisp Romaine tossed in robust Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & Parmesan cheese.

SM Greek Salad

SM Greek Salad

$7.49

Homemade Greek dressing with field greens, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, peppers, and onions.

SM Chef Salad

SM Chef Salad

$8.99

An American Classic! With ham, turkey, American and Cheddar cheese as the foundation this salad is sure to impress!

SM Chicken Salad

SM Chicken Salad

$7.49

A remix of the original house salad topped with our fresh made chicken salad.

SM Kickin' Chicken Salad

SM Kickin' Chicken Salad

$7.49

Add a little kick to your salad! A classic house salad topped with chicken breast and Sweet Baby Rays buffalo sauce on a crisp bed of lettuce. You choose the dressing.

SM Caprese Salad

SM Caprese Salad

$6.99

Homemade Balsamic vinaigrette with fresh-cut Mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, onions over field greens.

SM Fiesta Salad

SM Fiesta Salad

$7.49

All white-meat chicken or ground beef, Cabot Pepper Jack cheese, tortilla strips, onions, peppers mixed with avocado poblano ranch dressing.

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$8.49

Tossed field greens, mixed with shredded carrots, red cabbage, and tomatoes. All fresh ingredients! You choose the dressing.

LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp Romaine tossed in robust Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & Parmesan cheese.

LG Greek Salad

LG Greek Salad

$10.99

Homemade Greek dressing with field greens, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, peppers, and onions.

LG Chef Salad

LG Chef Salad

$11.99

An American Classic! With ham, turkey, American and Cheddar cheese as the foundation this salad is sure to impress!

LG Chicken Salad

LG Chicken Salad

$10.99

A remix of the original house salad topped with our fresh made chicken salad.

LG Kickin' Chicken Salad

LG Kickin' Chicken Salad

$10.99

Add a little kick to your salad! A classic house salad topped with chicken breast and Sweet Baby Rays buffalo sauce on a crisp bed of lettuce. You choose the dressing.

LG Caprese Salad

LG Caprese Salad

$10.49

Homemade Balsamic vinaigrette with fresh-cut Mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, onions over field greens.

