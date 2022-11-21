Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Mac 'n Kelly's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

$$$

1560 Lindsay blvd

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Cauliflower Bites

$6.00

Mozzeralla Stix

$7.00
PHD Shareable

PHD Shareable

$17.00

The Dominator Shareable

$17.00

Just like your favorite nachos, but laid over a bed of our Twister french fries!

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Bottled drinks

Rockstar

$3.00

Rockstar Sugar Free

$3.00

Rockstar Recovery

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Brats and Dogs

Beer Brat

$14.00

A real, deliciously prepared Bratwurst right here in Idaho Falls! Guinness boiled with onions, finished on a Charbroiler for that pop a great Brat should have. Served with your choice of side.

Jalapeno Brat

$14.00

Beer and onion boiled jalapeño bratwurst finished on a charbroiler for that fire-grilled casing and pop you expect from a brat!.

Single Hot Dog

$8.00

Just like at a baseball game! Served with your choice of side!

Peg-Leg Corn Dog

$9.00

Enjoy this State-Fair style Foot-Long deep fried deliciousness!

Frank's Double Dirty Dogs

$12.00

Boiled Hebrew national dogs served on toasted buns. Includes your choice of one side.

Burgers

A-FIB Cheeseburger

$16.00

Choice cut 1/3 lb. burger, one egg over medium, an onion ring and bacon! Includes mayo, lettuce tomato, onion, pickles. With your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chili Cheeseburger

$15.00

Choice cut 1/3 lb. burger, includes an onion ring, house made chili and your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

Choice cut 1/3 lb. burger, includes mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. With your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.

Dually Cheeseburger

$16.00

Eagle Rock Turbo Burger

$15.00

Fluffy Cow Bison Burger

$18.00

Amazing 1/2 lb. Bison Burger. Bison is a naturally lean meat and not overly gamey. Includes mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles With your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.

Mac n' Kelly Burger

$16.00

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$15.00

Choice cut 1/3 lb. burger, includes mayo, fresh sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Choice cut 1/3 lb burger, includes an onion ring, bacon, mayo and house-made BBQ sauce. With your choice of cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Our fresh 1/3 lb beef patty, on traditional toasted Rye bread. Served with Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings

PBOJB

$15.00

Desserts

Apple Pie Blossom Ala-mode

$6.00

Irish Bread Pudding

$5.00

Bailey's Irish cream bread pudding baked with chocolate/caramel candies, served with a warm rum sauce and whipped topping. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.

Sundae

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Kids Float

$3.00

Kid's Sundae

$3.00

Bunny Big Van Sand

$3.00

Bunny Cone

$3.00

Bunny Big Bopper Sand

$4.00

Bunny Load'D Bar

$4.00

Early Bird / FN Peach Cobbler

Early Bird / FN Bread Pudd'n

Kids Meals

Mini Mac Burger

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese sandwich, made with American Cheese, served with Fries or Tots

Chicken Tenders (2 only)

$8.00

Chicken Strips, served with Fries or Tots

Kid's Corn Dog

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Samich

$7.00

Off the Bun

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Char Broiled Chicken, Pasta in a home made Alfredo sauce. Inludes garlic bread.

Mac n' Chz Entrée

$9.00

Pulled Pork Cottage Pie

$14.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.00

Fruited Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Steak Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

Char Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated chicken Breast, char broiled to perfection. Served with Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings

Cluck Norris Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

This one has some kick! Charbroiled Chicken goodness, marinated with a Buffalo style hot sauce with a slice of pepper jack cheese and house made pickled Jalapenos for an amazing flavor combo

Patty Melt

$13.00

Our fresh 1/3 lb beef patty, on traditional toasted Rye bread. Served with Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Cod Father Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Mother Clucker Sandwich

$13.00

Sides Alone

Twister Fries

$6.00

Side of our amazing Beer Battered Fries.

Tater Tots

$6.00

Tots, done right!

Onion Rings

$6.00

Deep fried onion ring goodness.

House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Red Onion, Carrots, Croutons, topped with Grape Tomatoes and fresh Bacon Crumbles.

Chili

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$5.00

Made every day from fresh potatos!

Soup

$5.00

Soups and Chili

Chili Cup

$4.00

cup of our amazing homemade Chili.

Chili Bowl

$5.00

big 'ole bowl of our homemade Chili.

Soup Cup

$4.00

cup of our homemade soup.

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Big 'ole bowl of our homemade Soup.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lunch and dinner. Amazing burgers, sandwiches, chicken and brats! Alfredo Mac n' Cheese, salads, and delicious desserts too!

Location

1560 Lindsay blvd, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Directions

