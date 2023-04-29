Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mac & Wings Indianapolis - Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

2370 West 86th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46260

Traditional Wings

Tastier wings come with a side of gourmet three-cheese mac.
5 wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

5 wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

$9.95

Choose one of our Chef's signature sauce & rub combinations for your wings. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

10 wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

10 wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

$14.75

Choose one of our Chef's signature sauce & rub combinations for your wings. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

15 wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

15 wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

$21.95

Choose one of our Chef's signature sauce & rub combinations for your wings. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

20 wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

20 wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

$25.95

Choose one of our Chef's signature sauce & rub combinations for your wings. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

5 wings & mac (Create your flavor)

5 wings & mac (Create your flavor)

$9.95

Create your own sauce & rub combination. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

10 wings & mac (Create your flavor)

10 wings & mac (Create your flavor)

$14.75

Create your own sauce & rub combination. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

15 wings & mac (Create your flavor)

15 wings & mac (Create your flavor)

$21.95

Create your own sauce & rub combination. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

20 wings & mac (Create your flavor)

20 wings & mac (Create your flavor)

$25.95

Create your own sauce & rub combination. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

Boneless Wings

5 boneless wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

5 boneless wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

$8.95

Choose one of our Chef's signature sauce & rub combinations for your wings. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

10 boneless wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

10 boneless wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

$12.95

Choose one of our Chef's signature sauce & rub combinations for your wings. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

15 boneless wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

15 boneless wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

$17.99

Choose one of our Chef's signature sauce & rub combinations for your wings. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

20 boneless wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

20 boneless wings & mac (Chef's flavors)

$23.99

Choose one of our Chef's signature sauce & rub combinations for your wings. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

5 boneless wings & mac (Create your flavor)

5 boneless wings & mac (Create your flavor)

$8.95

Create your own sauce & rub combinations. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

10 boneless wings & mac (Create your flavor)

10 boneless wings & mac (Create your flavor)

$12.95

Create your own sauce & rub combination. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

15 boneless wings & mac (Create your flavor)

15 boneless wings & mac (Create your flavor)

$17.99

Create your own sauce & rub combination. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

20 boneless wings & mac (Create your flavor)

20 boneless wings & mac (Create your flavor)

$23.99

Create your own sauce & rub combination. All wing orders include a side of gourmet mac & cheese, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch.

Vegetarian Wings

Baby Baker-Potato Wings (Chef's flavors)

Baby Baker-Potato Wings (Chef's flavors)

$8.95

Five mini baker potatoes fried and flavored with a side of gourmet three-cheese mac, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch dip.

Baby Baker-Potato Wings (Create your flavor)

Baby Baker-Potato Wings (Create your flavor)

$8.95

Five mini baker potatoes fried and flavored with a side of gourmet three-cheese mac, celery sticks, and blue cheese or ranch dip.

Plant Based Wings (Chef's flavors)

Plant Based Wings (Chef's flavors)

$9.59

100% vegan wings with one of Chef's favorite rub & sauce combinations. Includes celery sticks, a side of mac, and blue cheese or ranch for dipping.

Plant Based Wings (Create your flavor)

Plant Based Wings (Create your flavor)

$9.59

Five vegan wings, plus celery sticks.

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.99

Gourmet three-cheese mac topped with five Buffalo-flavored boneless wings and extra cheddar cheese.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Mac

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.99

Gourmet three-cheese mac topped with five spicy-Buffalo-flavored boneless wings and extra cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Mac

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Mac

$12.99

Gourmet three-cheese mac topped with grilled chicken and broccoli and extra Colby cheese.

Crispy Bacon Mac

Crispy Bacon Mac

$12.99

Gourmet three-cheese mac topped with a generous portion of crispy bacon.

Pulled Pork Mac

Pulled Pork Mac

$12.99

Gourmet three-cheese mac topped with pulled bbq pork.

Original Three-Cheese Mac (side)

Original Three-Cheese Mac (side)

$3.59

4 ozs of our original gourmet mac.

Original Three-Cheese Mac (large side)

Original Three-Cheese Mac (large side)

$5.99

8 ozs of our original gourmet mac.

Original Three-Cheese Mac (entree)

Original Three-Cheese Mac (entree)

$10.99

Thirteen ounces of our original gourmet mac.

Giant Bavarian Pretzels

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$19.95

Comes with spicy brown mustard, dark ale mustard, and homemade cheese sauce.

Giant Bavarian Pretzel Party Platter

Giant Bavarian Pretzel Party Platter

$49.95

We load up our Giant Bavarian Pretzel with ten traditional, ten boneless wings and a large order of fries. You choose your wings' flavors!

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99

Made right here, our NY-style cheesecake has a sugar cookie crust and is as good as you'll find anywhere.

Blueberry Pie Cheesecake

Blueberry Pie Cheesecake

$6.49

Made right here, our NY-style cheesecake has fresh blueberry pie filling swirled throughout and drizzled on top. With a sugar cookie crust, it might be the best cheesecake you ever tasted!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Made from scratch in our kitchens, these oversized cookies have an outstanding balance of sweet and salty flavors.

Black Magic Cake

Black Magic Cake

$5.25

Ultra-rich chocolate cake inspired by Hershey's original recipe.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.69

Our version of this classic calls for white cake, fresh strawberries and glaze, and whipped topping.

Beverages

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.09+

Famously crisp, freshly brewed black tea. Choose unsweet or sweet.

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.09+

Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mug Root Beer, or Sierra Mist.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
All we do is Mac & Wings, Wings, Wings, no matter what!

Website

Location

2370 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260

Directions

