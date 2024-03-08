Restaurant info

We’re more than fresh fish at Mac’s Market & Kitchen Eastham. We’ve expanded out takeout menu to include Mac’s famous poke bowls, appetizers, grilled fish plates, fresh salads with a selection of toppers and new sandwich options, along with classic favorites like fish tacos, lobster rolls, gluten free fried seafood, oysters on the half shell, clam chowder and lobster clambakes. Pair it with a glass of wine or bottle of ice cold beer.

