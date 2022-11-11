Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mac Shack

21 Reviews

6530 West Happy Valley Road Suite 116b

Glendale, AZ 85310

Regular build your own
Loaded Mac

Build Your Own

green hatch chilli

Regular build your own

$10.00

Large build your own

$15.00

If you can think it we can make it! Indulge in your favorite macaroni & cheese!! Name a better duo we dare you!

Dessert

Assorted Marshmallow Cereal Bars

$4.00

Family Favorites

$9.00+

Traditional Baked Mac & Cheese Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce. 6 Blend Cheese , Breadcrumbs

Caprese

$13.00+

Short Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil

Happy Valley

$15.00+

Orecchiette Pasta, Roasted Garlic oil, Sundried tomatoes, Artichokes, Capers, Fresh Basil, Spinach, Green olives, finished with Parmesan Cheese.

Loaded Mac

$15.00+

Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Blend, Green Onions, Topped with Ranch Dressing and Crumbled Cheetos

Buffalo Mac

$14.00+

Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Celery, Maytag Blue Cheese, Bread Crumbs

CheesyMac's BBQ

$15.00+

Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese Blend, Green Onions, Ritz Cracker Crumbs and Barbecue Drizzle

Dog House Mac

$14.00+

Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Hot Dogs, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Yellow Cheddar Cheese and Dorito Crumbs

Italian Sausage Mac

$14.00+

Rigatoni Pasta, Roasted Garlic and Oil, Butter, Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Red Pepper Flake

Macibertos

$14.00+

Elbow Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Chorizo Sausage, White Cheddar, Diced Onions, topped with Fresh Cilantro and Dorito Crumbs

Cheese Burger Mac

$14.00+

Rigatoni Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef, Onions, Six Cheese Blend, Topped with Pickles in Secret Sauce

Northeastern Mac

$22.00+

Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Lobster, Gouda Cheese, Gruyere Cheese, Ritz Crackers

Bubba Shrimp

$15.00+

Short Spaghetti, Alfredo Sauce, Shrimp, Spinach, Roasted Mushrooms, Gouda, Topped with Breadcrumbs

Kids Meals

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Elbow Pasta with Cheese Sauce

Kids Mac With Butter

$4.00

Elbow Pasta, Butter, and Parmesan Cheese

Kids Spaghetti Marina

$4.00

Short Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

Kids Alfredo With Shells

$4.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

coke, diet coke, dr. pepper, orange, Sprite,lemonade,lemonade, tea

Salad

Caesar salad

$8.00+

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Caprese salad

$9.00+

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic and Oil, Fresh Basil, Balsamic glaze

Mac's Cobb salad

$12.00+

Spinach and Romaine Lettuce Topped with Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Yellow Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Topped With Ranch Dressing

Sides

Ext Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Marinara

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Buttered Bread

$4.00

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks / One Size

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Btld soda

glass btld soda

$3.00

monster energy drinks

$4.25

can/bottle soda

$2.00

coffee drinks

$3.00

T-Shirts

S T-Shirt

$20.00

M T-Shirt

$20.00

L T-Shirt

$20.00

XL T-Shirt

$20.00

XXL T-Shirt

$20.00

Half pans

Classic Mac Base

$45.00

Classic Alfredo Base

$45.00

Classic Marinara Base

$40.00

Classic Creamy pesto base

$45.00

Classic pesto base

$45.00

Classic Roasted Garlic butter base

$40.00

Full pans

Classic Mac Base

$90.00

Classic Alfredo Base

$90.00

Classic Marinara Base

$80.00

Classic Creamy Pest Base

$90.00

Classic Pesto Base

$90.00

Classic Roasted Garlic Base

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

6530 West Happy Valley Road Suite 116b, Glendale, AZ 85310

Directions

