Macadangdang

review star

No reviews yet

2580 Kekaa Drive c-1

Lahaina, HI 96761

Order Again

NA Beverages

NA Drink Special

$10.00

New Fashion

$10.00

Orange Dream

$10.00

Cucumber Fresca

$10.00

Tropical Tonic

$10.00

Pauli Punch

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$5.00

Ginger Soda

$7.00

Juice

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Limeade

$7.00

MBC Root Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Ube Colada

$10.00

Self-Serve NA Bev

Vero Still

$6.00

Vero Sparkling

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Sm French Press

$6.00

Lg French Press

$14.00

Genmaicha Tea

$5.00

Mint Tea

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Saramsam

Banga Banga

$45.00

Chef Joey's Six Tasting Menu

Kinilaw na Kampachi

$22.00

Chili Pepper, Lime, Coconut Milk, Avocado

Crab & Shrimp Potstickers

$17.00

Crab, Shrimp, water Chesnuts, garlic, ginger, Swan soy Sarsa

Sisig

$21.00

Pork belly, Pig ear, Chicharon gremolata, Lettuce

Dang Ramen

$22.00

Menma, Nori, Green Onions, Pork Broth

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

Kumu Greens, Walnuts & Goat Cheese

Spiced Cauliflower

$17.00

Chickpea-tomato Salad, Tahini-Miso Emulsion

Tako Inasal

$25.00

Fried Garlic, Achuete oil, Lime

Ramen NO MEAT

$18.00

Duck Risotto

$18.00Out of stock

Grandma's Clams

$20.00Out of stock

Entrees

Dang Ramen

$22.00

Pork Belly Ramen

Salmon Laing

$39.00

Lomi Tomato, panceta, Taro Leaf in coconut milk

Pistachio Wasabi Ahi

$41.00

Sweet Soy Wasabi Emulsion, Cabbage

Pork Lechon

$38.00

Ulu-Potato Puree, Star Anise mang Thomas Demi Glace

Duck Kare Kare

$43.00

Half Duck Cook in Peanut with Azuete, Eggplant, Okra, Long Beans

Bistek

$55.00

10oz. Ribeye Steak, Hamakua Mushroom, Adobo Pepper Sauce

Seafood Bouillabaisse

$45.00

Rice Noodles, Coconut Lobster Broth & Fried Garlic

Kau Kau Tin

$49.00

Daily Insparation of Chef Choice Combination

Half Kampachi

$105.00

Seared Mahi

$38.00Out of stock

Served over Housemade Annatto Spaetzle in Sinigang Butter

Pork Shank

$36.00Out of stock

Braised Kurobuta Pork Shank Roasted Kabocha Squash

RAMEN (No Meat)

$18.00

Sides

Hamakua Mushrooms

$14.00

Sautee in Garlic Butter

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Steamed & Pan Sauteed in garlic, Season in Salt Sugar Spiced

Lolo Gido Garlic Rice

$8.00

Wok Toss with Garlic & Fish Sauce

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed & Season in Salt Sugar Spiced

Extra Crostinis

$1.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side Chili Water

$1.00

Side Teriyaki

$2.00

Side Bagoong

$1.00

Side Patis

$1.00

Side Miso Tahini

$3.50

Side Shrimp Chips

$3.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Side Marunggay Dip with 2 Crostini

$8.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu, Wakame, Green Onions

Squash Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Potato Leek Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

Ube Cheesecake

$10.00

Graham Crackers, Coconut Pastry Cream, Fresh Fruit

Lilikoi Bar

$10.00

White Chocolate, Caramel Sauce & Fresh Fruit

Banana Lumpia

$10.00

Brown Sugar, Caramel Sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Banana, Potato, Rice Bola & Coconut Streusels

Calamansi Sorbet

$5.00

Mango Sorbet

$5.00

Ube Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Coconut Haupia Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Guava Sorbet

$5.00

Kuya CJ's Mahalitos

$10.00

Grilled Fish

Baked Scallops Dynamite

$20.00

over Rice with tobiko and eel sauce

Hamachi Kama

$28.00

grilled served with citrus ponzu sauce

Carmelized Butterfish

$30.00

Salmon Kama

$20.00Out of stock

Keiki

Buttered pasta

$10.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

Ladies Luncheon

$26.73Out of stock

Sushi

Ebi Sushi

$4.50

Shrimp

Hamachi Sushi

$6.50

Yellow Tail

Hotate Sushi

$8.50

Scallops

Ikura Sushi

$6.50

Salmon Roe

Maguro Sushi

$6.50

Tuna

O'toro Sushi

$15.50

Fatty Tuna

Sake Sushi

$5.50

Salmon

Unagi Sushi

$6.50

Fresh Water Eel

Chu-toro Sushi

$11.00Out of stock

Uni Sushi

$17.50

sea Urchin

Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$7.50

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.50

Yellow Tail

Hotate Sashimi

$15.50

Scallops

Ikura Sashimi

$11.50

Salmon Roe

Maguro Sashimi

$11.50

Tuna

O'toro Sashimi

$29.50

Fatty Tuna

Sake Sashimi

$9.50

Salmon

Unagi Sashimi

$11.50

Fresh Water Eel

Uni Sashimi

$33.50

sea Urchin

Chu-toro Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Chef Eima's Combination

Sushi Combo

$38.50Out of stock

6 pieces Nigiri, Miso Soup

Sashimi Combo

$28.00

10 pieces Sashimi

Omakase

$55.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00Out of stock

Omakase Sashimi

$50.00Out of stock

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$16.00

Classic California Roll

Cucumber Avocado

$9.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Hawaiian Poke Roll

$26.00

Ka'anapali Roll

$28.00

Tuna Roll with Hamachi, Jalapeno, Wasabi Aioli & Micro Cilantro

Keka'a Roll

$24.00

Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Cucumber Spicy sauce

Maui No Ka 'Oi Roll

$26.00

Salmon, Cucumber,Avocado, tobiko, Micro, Cilantro, Basil Aioli Sauce, Spicy Sauce

Negitoro Roll

$24.00

Fattru Tuna

Rainbow Roll

$28.00

Crab, Avocado finished with Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$26.00Out of stock

SPECIAL Spicy Tuna Roll

$24.00

Tuna Roll, Tobiko, Habanero Sauce, Micro Greens, and Cucumber

Special TEMPURA Roll

$28.00

Shrimp nTempura, cucumber, Eel sauce

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$16.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Tekkamaki Roll

$13.00

tuna

Unagi Avocado Roll

$18.00

avocado

Vegan Mixed Veggie Roll

$12.00

Raw Bar

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Cucumber, and Sweet Ponzu

Hamachi Carpaccio

$22.00

Hamachi, tomato, Japaleno, Yuzu Ponzu, micro cilantro, Olive Oil

Sushi Sides

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Basil Aioli

$1.00

Side eel sauce

$1.00

Side Ginger

$2.00

Side Habanero Aioli

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side Shiso

$1.00

Side Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Side Wasabi

$1.50

Side Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Sides Tobiko

$4.00

Pau

Pau Sushi

Pau Entrees

Pau Dessert

Health Inspector

HEALTH INSPECTOR IN THE BUILDING

Staff

Chopsticks

$5.00

Coaster

$3.00

BIB apron & straps

$40.00

WAIST apron

$30.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hawaii's Plantation-Style Cuisine at Fairway Shops, Ka'anapali - Maui, Hawaii In celebration of the island's melting pot of Asian and Polynesian flavors, Macadangdang brings you the best blend of traditional and modern dishes.

