Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers
Chicken

Macado's - Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

30 N Main Street

Lexington, VA 24450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Basket of Fries
Wings

🍗 Wings & Tenders

Boneless Wings

$9.25+

Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.

Wings

Wings

$12.85+

Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.

Chicken Tenders

$9.65

Breaded chicken strips, served with either honey mustard or barbecue sauce.

🍟 Fries & Tots

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.25

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.25

Cheese Fries

$8.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries with your choice of dipping sauce.

TATER TOTS

$5.25

BACON CHEESE TOTS

$9.85

TOTCHOS

$10.65

Crispy tater tots topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and ranch for dipping.

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.95

Samuel Adams beer battered shrimp. coated with bang bang sauce, garnished with asian crisp noodles.

Basket of Homemade Chips

$4.95

Basket of Soft Pretzels

$9.65
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.75

Black Bean Con Queso

$8.75

A piping hot crock of zesty cheese, blended with black beans and more cheese, jalapeño peppers, and onions. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.

Salsa Con Queso

$8.65

A crock of zesty cheese, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with a generous portion of nacho chips for dipping.

Cheese Sticks

$9.45

Breaded cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce.

Chips, Dips & Things

Chips, Dips & Things

$12.45

Homemade potato chips, soft pretzels, and taco chips served in a basket with our own onion dip, salsa, and ranch for dipping.

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.45

Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.

Irish Nachos

$11.95

Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.

Nachos

$9.85

Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$11.95

Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.

Potato Skins

$9.85

Bacon & Cheddar

Spicy Potato Skins

$9.75

Onions, jalapeños, black olives and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.25

Spinach, artichoke hearts blended with assorted cheeses served with tortilla chips or flatbread.

Tortilla Chips

$2.95

Quesadillas

Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Bang Bang Quesadilla

$12.45

Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.25

Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.

Diablo Quesadilla

$10.85

Three cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, melted on a tortilla.

Plain Quesadilla

$8.25

Three cheeses melted on a baked tortilla.

Portobello Quesadilla

$9.85

Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.

Southwestern Quesadilla

$10.85

Sliced chicken breast, pico de gallo, crisp bacon, BBQ sauce, three cheeses melted on a tortilla.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.25

Grilled steak, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla.

Stuffed Quesadilla

$8.95

Three cheeses, pico de gallo, black olives, melted on a tortilla.

🍔 Burgers | Grilled Hot Dogs

Burgers are half pound chuck cooked medium to well done. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, pickles and your choice of potato or fruit salad, cole slaw, chips or fries.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.95
Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger

$12.95

Grilled burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, hollandaise, topped off with a fried egg on top.

Blue's Brothers Burger

Blue's Brothers Burger

$12.95

Bleu cheese crumble, smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayonnaise.

Boomer Burger

$12.95

Half lb. burger, sauteed jalapenos, onions, melted nacho cheese, topped off with jalapeno straws.

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Classic Burger

$10.85

Half pound certified Angus beef cooked medium to well done. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, pickle spear on the side and your choice of potato salad, fruit salad, cole slaw, chips or french fries.

Mac & Cheese Burger

Mac & Cheese Burger

$12.95

Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.

Mushroom Burger

$12.95

Grilled portobello mushrooms and onions, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.

Wild Bill Burger

Wild Bill Burger

$12.95

Cheddar cheese, smokehouse bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, topped with beer battered onion rings.

🌭 Build Your Own Hot Dog

$7.25

Grilled hotdog. Add your favorite toppings: chili, onions, slaw or cheese sauce

🥪 Sandwiches

Comes with a pickle and a choice of chips, macaroni salad, potato salad, fruit or cole slaw

Build Your Own Sandwich

$11.25
Annie Oakley

Annie Oakley

$10.85

Mesquite turkey, provolone, canadian bacon, coleslaw, tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.

Babe Ruth

Babe Ruth

$10.85

Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.

Barnyard

$10.95

Fried chicken filet, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, topped off with a fried egg on sourdough bread.

Betty Boop

$9.85

Mesquite turkey, bacon, melted muenster, mayo, served on toasted rye.

Big City Jazz

Big City Jazz

$11.25

Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.

Big Daddy

Big Daddy

$12.25

Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.

BLT & Mayo on White

$6.95
Bobagger

Bobagger

$10.95

Sliced steak, melted muenster, mayo, onions, lettuce, portabella mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomato on French bread.

Bonnie and Clyde

$10.65

Roast beef, cole slaw, melted cheddar, barbecue sauce on a Kaiser roll.

Bronx Bomber

$10.85

Mesquite turkey, corned beef, Swiss, 1000 island, cole slaw, tomato, all on grilled rye.

Brooklyn Bridge

$11.25

Roast beef, roasted turkey breast, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and Macado sauce, served hot on French bread.

Burlesque

$10.85

Roast beef, roasted turkey breast, Swiss, cole slaw, tomato, and Macado sauce, served on a Kaiser roll.

Captain Hook

$11.25

Crispy Haddock sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce on a sweet sourdough roll.

Carpetbagger

$10.65

Sliced steak, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, and 1000 island served on French Bread.

Chichi's Burrito

$10.25

Firehouse chili with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.

Chicken BLT

$10.75

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sweet sourdough roll.

Chicken Cordon Boo

$10.75

Chicken breast, grilled with ham and swiss, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Coney Island

Coney Island

$9.45

Ham, crisp bacon, melted cheddar, and mayo, served on grilled rye.

Cowpoke

Cowpoke

$10.45

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.

Custer's Last Stand

$9.95

Chicken salad, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato on a croissant.

Diamond Jim

$10.95

Roast beef, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and Macado sauce, on French bread.

Dietrich's Delight

$10.75

Mesquite turkey breast, melted muenster, bacon, mayo, on a toasted bagel.

Dr. Watson

Dr. Watson

$10.85

Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone, Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, all served on a bagel.

Godfather (Serves Four)

$34.95

(Serves Four) French bread, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, prosciutto, banana peppers, onion, tomato, lettuce, and oil & vinegar dressing

Hindenburg (Serves Four)

$34.95

*(serves four) French bread, ham, turkey, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and Macado sauce.

Honeymooner

$10.35

Ham, melted Swiss, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.

Johnee Dee

$10.75

Grilled chicken, melted provolone, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, on a bagel. Comes with a side of ranch dressing.

Julius Caesar

$10.75

Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted provolone, parmesan, on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Little Italy

$10.85

Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, homemade oil & vinegar dressing on French bread

Lone Ranger

$10.65

Corned beef, hot pastrami, with melted Swiss, mustard, cole slaw, served on a toasted bagel.

Macado

Macado

$10.85

Roasted turkey breast, ham, melted muenster cheese, cole slaw, tomato, and mayo, served hot on a Kaiser roll.

Macado Flyer

$10.65

Ham, melted muenster, tomato, portabella mushrooms, onions, mayo, on white bread.

McDuffy

$10.65

Breaded chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss on a sweet sourdough roll.

Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa

$10.85

Salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, balsamic vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, served hot on French bread.

Packard

Packard

$10.45

Roast beef, melted Swiss, bacon, cole slaw, and tomato, on a croissant.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.75

Pendleton

$11.25

Hot pastrami, turkey, melted Swiss, coleslaw, 1000 Island, stuffed with homemade potato chips on rye bread.

Ragtime

$9.65

Rare roast beef, crisp bacon, melted Swiss, Macado sauce served on grilled rye.

Ricochet Rabbit

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, mesquite turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a plain or everything bagel.

Sherlock Holmes

$10.65

Mesquite turkey breast, melted cheddar, cole slaw, 1000 island, on wheat bread.

Stogie

$9.65

Roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, provolone and mayo on toasted rye bread.

Tippecanoe

$10.95

Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mustard, served on French bread.

Titanic

$11.65

Roasted prime rib, melted Swiss cheese with French dip or Steak Sauce for dunking.

Titanic LTM

$12.25

Roasted prime rib, melted Swiss cheese with French dip or Steak Sauce for dunking.

Tonto

$10.65

Breaded chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, honey dijon on sourdough.

Turkey Trot

$11.25

Turkey, melted muenster, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on French bread.

Uncle Harry

$9.25

Grilled chicken, barbecue sauce, cole slaw, served on a Kaiserroll.

Yankee Doodle

$9.25

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sweet sourdough roll.

🥪 Reubens

The Reuben

$11.65

Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$11.65

Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.

Turkey Reuben

$10.95

Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.

🥪 Club Sandwiches

Ziegfield’s Club

Ziegfield’s Club

$11.75

Hot pastrami, corned beef, salami, Swiss, cole slaw, tomato and 1000 island dressing served on three layers of rye.

Macado's Club

Macado's Club

$11.25

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on three layers of white toast.

Tippecanoe and Tyler Too

$11.25

Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on three layers of white toast.

🥪 Grilled Cheese

Dirty Harry

$9.45

Grilled portobello, Muenster, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo on a Kaiser roll.

Gibson Girl

Gibson Girl

$10.75

Melted Swiss, cheddar, Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato on French bread with mayo.

Molly Brown

$10.65

Melted Swiss, Muenster, provolone, topped with olive salad, portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served on rye with mayo.

Speakeasy

$8.95

American cheese, bacon, and tomato on a buttered croissant.

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Choice of any cheese grilled on white.

Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup

$7.99

Choice of any cheese grilled on white.

🌯 Wraps

Crazy Chris Wrap

Crazy Chris Wrap

$10.65

Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Rabbit Wrap

$10.45

Chicken salad, tomato, lettuce, wrapped in a tortilla.

Oriental Wrap

Oriental Wrap

$10.65

Crispy chicken or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, oriental noodles, sesame ginger dressing wrapped in a tortilla.

Kanoder

$10.75

Turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, ranch, wrapped in a tortilla.

Ty Cobb

$10.45

Melted Muenster, mushrooms, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, mayo, wrapped up in a tortilla.

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, provolone, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.

🌮 Tacos

Chicken Teriyaki Tacos

$10.25

Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.

Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos

$10.25

Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.

Fish Tacos

$10.25

Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$10.25

Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.

Entrees

Lasagna Supreme

$12.45

Baked lasagna and tossed salad, served with hot buttered garlic bread.

KC's Chicken Mac & Cheese

$9.45

Macaroni and cheese, grilled chicken ,broccoli, cheddar cheese served with garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.45

Breaded or grilled chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, melted provolone and parmesan. Served with garlic bread and a tossed salad.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.45

Breaded or grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, broccoli florets, provolone, and parmesan cheeses served with garlic bread and tossed salad.

Fish and Chips

$12.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.95

🥗 Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese with a side of caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

$10.25

All white meat chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and toasted cashews.

House Tossed Salad

$5.65

Mixed greens, a slice of cucumber, tomato, bacon bits and croutons.

Macado's Chef Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, ham or turkey, cheese, tomato, bacon bits, and croutons.

Margie's Cashew Chicken

$11.95

Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, portabello mushrooms, cucumbers, boiled eggs, croutons, cashews with choice of grilled or fried chicken.

Oriental Salad

$11.95

Chicken or shrimp glazed with teriyaki sauce served with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, oriental noodles and almonds.

Paitly's Cobb Salad

$11.95

Chopped Romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomato, avocado, chicken breast with crumbled blue cheese.

Southwestern Fiesta Salad

$11.95

Taco shell, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, black olives, choice of grilled/fried chicken or chili, sour cream, jalepno crisps, avocado, and onion. Served with taco chips, your choice of dressing or salsa.

🥣 Soups

Broccoli & Cheddar

$3.45+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.45+Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$3.45+

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.95

Roadhouse Chili

$4.95+

A bowl of chili topped off with melted cheddar cheese and served with nacho chips.

Soup of the Day

$3.45+

Sides & Extras

Au Jous

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$2.95

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cheese Bread

$1.55

Coleslaw

$1.85

Flat Bread

$1.00

Fruit Salad

$2.75

Garlic Bread

$1.55

Honey Mustard

$0.75
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$1.85

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Nacho Cheese Bowl

$1.85

Onion Dip

$0.75

Onion Dip Bowl

$1.50

Pickle Spear

$0.25

Plain Bagel

$1.75
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.85

Ranch

$0.75

Ranch Bowl

$1.50

Salsa

$0.75

Salsa Bowl

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sour Cream Bowl

$1.50

RUFFLES Original Potato Chips

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's BLT

$6.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders Sandwich

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids PB&J

$6.95

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.95

Light-Up Cup

$1.99

🍰 Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.95+

A velvety classic cheesecake filling atop a perfect cookie dough crust. Add some Strawberries & Cream for that extra zing!

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Cookie Shake

$4.95+

Fudge Brownie

$1.75

David's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.95

David's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$0.95

David's Peanut Butter Cookie

$0.95

Berries & Cream Milkshake

$2.95

Butterfinger Crunch Milkshake

$2.95

Chocolate Cookie Dough Milkshake

$2.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$2.95

Cookie Shake

$4.95+

Oreo Goodness Milkshake

$2.95

Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake

$2.95Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$2.95

Beverages

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.65
Coke

Coke

$2.65
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.65
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.65
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.65
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Ginger Ale

$2.65
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.65
Sprite

Sprite

$2.65

Iced Tea - Sweet

$2.65

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.65

Coffee

$1.85

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.85

Homestead Lemonade

$2.65

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.65

Apple Juice

$2.65

Cranberry Juice

$2.65

Orange Juice

$2.65

Pineapple Juice

$2.65

Milk

$2.65

Chocolate Milk

$2.65

Shirley Temple

$2.65

Monster

$4.75Out of stock

Root Beer (Bottled)

$2.85

Kid's Drink

$1.45

Kid's Milkshake

$4.99

Club Soda

$2.35

Red Bull

$3.25

Vanilla Milkshake

$2.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$2.95

Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake

$2.95Out of stock

Butterfinger Crunch Milkshake

$2.95

Oreo Goodness Milkshake

$2.95

Berries & Cream Milkshake

$2.95

Chocolate Cookie Dough Milkshake

$2.95

Root Beer (Bottled)

$2.85

Coke Bottle

$2.65

Sprite Bottle

$2.65

Water Bottle

$2.65

Seasonal Food

Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger

$12.95

Pimento & Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.25

Grilled Pimento Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Retail

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Light-Up Cup

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

See you at the DO's!

Website

Location

30 N Main Street, Lexington, VA 24450

Directions

Gallery
Macado's image
Macado's image
Macado's image
Macado's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Five and Dime Pizza
orange star4.7 • 97
2378 Beech Ave Buena Vista, VA 24416
View restaurantnext
Bacon St Bagels - Rivermont
orange starNo Reviews
306 Rivermont Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
Georgia's Subs Salads More - 915 Main St - Lynchburg VA 24504 - 434 846 3622
orange starNo Reviews
915 Main St Lynchburg, VA 24505
View restaurantnext
Stoney Badger Tavern
orange star4.0 • 377
3009 Old Forest Rd Lynchburg, VA 24501
View restaurantnext
Tasty Eats 'n' Treats
orange starNo Reviews
2207 West Beverley St. Staunton, VA 24401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Southern Inn Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 3,992
37 S Main St Lexington, VA 24450
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston