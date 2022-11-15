Restaurant header imageView gallery

MacCheesy

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2202 South Rangeline Road

Joplin, MO 64804

2202 South Rangeline Road
Joplin, MO 64804

Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic Knots
Chicken Parmesan

Mac & Cheese

Traditional

Traditional

American, Cheddar & Panko Crunch

4 Cheese

4 Cheese

Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Parmesan & Panko breadcrumbs

Veggie

Veggie

Provolone • Parmesan • Broccoli • Mushroom • Bell Pepper • Onion • Garlic Seasoning • Panko Breadcrumbs

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Cheddar • Provolone • Chicken • Bacon • Ranch Drizzle • Panko Breadcrumbs

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

Mozzarella • Parmesan • Chicken • Italian Herbs • Garlic Seasoning • Marinara Sauce • Panko Breadcrumbs

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

American, Cheddar, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Drizzle & Panko Breadcrumbs

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

American, Provolone, Chicken, Pesto & Panko Breadcrumbs

BBQ Chicken

Mild Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar, Chicken, BBQ Drizzle & Crispy Onions

Cajun Chicken

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Chicken, Peppers, Tomato, Onions & Cajun Seasoning

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Chicken & Alfredo Seasoning

Taco

Taco

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Taco Meat, Sour Cream Dollop, Tortilla Chip Crunch

Frito Chili

Frito Chili

Mild Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar, Chili, Chili Seasoning, Frito Chips topped with Sour Cream Dollop

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

American, Cheddar, Burger, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle and Potato Stix

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

Mild Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar, Burnt Ends, BBQ Drizzle & Crispy Onions

Bacon Cheddar

Bacon Cheddar

Sharp Cheddar, Mild Cheddar, Bacon & Panko Crunch

Pizza

Pizza

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Italian Herbs & Marinara Sauce

Shrimp My Mac

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shrimp, Alfredo Seasoning & Panko Crunch

Cajun Shrimp

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Shrimp, Peppers, Tomato, Onions & Cajun Seasoning

Build Your Own Mac

SMALL - Feeds 1

$7.99

Add 1 or 2 cheeses, then build your own masterpiece by adding any ingredients, sauces or seasonings you desire.

MEDIUM - Feeds 2-3

$14.99

Add 1 or 2 cheeses, then build your own masterpiece by adding any ingredients, sauces or seasonings you desire.

FAMILY - Feeds 3-5

$24.99

Add 1 or 2 cheeses, then build your own masterpiece by adding any ingredients, sauces or seasonings you desire.

Grilled Cheese

Classic

$6.99

American & Cheddar Cheese

3 Cheese

3 Cheese

$7.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone & Italian Herbs

Bacon Cheddar

$8.99

American, Cheddar & Bacon

BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Chicken & BBQ Sauce

Pesto Chicken
$8.99

$8.99
Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$8.99

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Chicken, Peppers & Chipotle Aioli

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

American, Cheddar, Burger, Ketchup & Mustard

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Cheddar, Provolone, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$9.99

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce

Sides

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.99+

Twisted Bread Knots With Garlic & Parmesan

Tomato Bisque Soup

Tomato Bisque Soup

$0.99+

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmasean, Croutons & Caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$2.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Chicken, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Ranch Dressing, Crispy Onions

Burnt Ends BBQ Salad

Burnt Ends BBQ Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Burnt Ends, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Ranch Dressing, Crispy Onions

Kids

Traditional Mac

$6.99

American and Cheddar cheese. Includes Juice Box

Cheeseburger Mac

$6.99

American, Cheddar, Burger. Includes Juice Box.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with side chips. Includes Juice Box

Drinks

Drinks

Drinks

Shakes & Desserts

Skillet Cookie

Skillet Cookie

$7.99

10 oz cookie

Vanilla Shake
$5.99

$5.99

Chocolate Shake
$5.99

$5.99

Strawberry Shake
$5.99

$5.99
Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$10.95
S'mores Shake

S'mores Shake

$10.95
Swiss Roll Shake

Swiss Roll Shake

$10.95
Strawberry Shortcake Shake

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$10.95

Pumpkin Spice Shake
$10.95

$10.95
Birthday Cake Treat

Birthday Cake Treat

$2.00
S'mores Treat

S’mores Treat

$2.00
Swiss Roll Treat

Swiss Roll Treat

$2.50
Pumpkin Spice Roll

Pumpkin Spice Roll

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're a deluxe Mac & Cheese restaurant offering a wide variety of twists on everyones favorite comfort food. Made fresh, fast and always sure to please!

