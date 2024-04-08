Bars & Lounges
MacDinton's SoHo
239 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
MacDinton's opened in May 2002 and most of our patrons have frequented the place since then, some becoming part of the furniture!
Location
405 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Gallery