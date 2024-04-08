Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

MacDinton's SoHo

239 Reviews

$

405 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HH VODKA

HH NEW AMSTERDAM

HH Well Vodka

$4.25

HH CIROC

HH DEEP EDDY

HH GREY GOOSE

HH Ketel 1

$5.00

HH STOLICHNAYA

HH Tito's

$6.50

RUM

Well Rum

$4.00

Kraken

$5.00

Heavenly Shot

$4.00

BACARDI

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$4.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Milagro Repo

$6.50

Cazadores Blanco

$5.50

Cazadores Repo

$5.50

1800 Coconut

$5.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$6.00

CASAMIGOS

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Patron Silver

$6.50

HH WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$4.00

HH CROWN ROYAL

Fireball

$5.00

HH JACK DANIELS

Makers Mark

$6.00

Old Forester Signature

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Angels Envy

$6.00

IRISH WHISKEY

Proper no.12

$6.00

Tully

$6.00

Tullamore Dew 14 Year

$8.00

Teeling

$6.00

Paddys

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

GIN

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Damrak

$5.00

Hendrick's

$6.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Waterloo

$5.00

Well Gin

$4.00

SCOTCH

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

CORDIALS

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Sour

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

BUTTERSCOTCH

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

McGuires Irish Cream

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Raspberry Schnapps

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

St. Germain

$5.00

Watermelon

$4.00

SHOTS

3 Wisemen

$6.00

4 Horsemen

$6.00

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Birthday Cake

$5.00

Blonde Slut

$6.00

Blowjob

$5.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Car Bomb

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Girlscout Cookie

$5.00

Grape Gatorade

$4.00

GREEN TEA

Gummi Bear

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Johnnie Vegas

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

Kamakazi

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.00

Mexican A**Hole

$5.00

MEXICAN TEA

Mind Eraser

$4.00

Orange Gatorade

$5.00

PB&J

$5.00

Pineapple Upsidedown

$4.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Porn Star

$4.00

Raz Kamakazi

$4.00

Raz Lemon Drop

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Royal Flush

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$4.00

Starry Night

$4.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.00

Thin Mint

$5.00

Tic tac

$5.00

UFO

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Wasington Apple

$6.00

Water Mocason

$6.00

WHITE TEA

Y Bomb

$8.00

CHAMPAGNE

House Champagne

$25.00

Moet Imperial

$75.00

Moet Rose

$95.00

House Champagne Rose

$25.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Mimosa Refill

BEER

Blue Moon Draft

$5.50

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.25

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Guinness Draft

$6.75

Jai Alai Draft

$6.75

Stella Artois Draft

$5.00

Angry Orchard Draft

$6.75

Elysian Space Dust Draft

$6.75

Mango Cart Draft

$6.75

Heineken Draft

$6.75

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Bud Light Next Can

$3.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.25

Caddy's Ale

$3.00

Coors Light Btl

$5.25

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Miller Lite Btl

$5.25

PBR Can

$3.00

Rolling Rock Can

$5.25

Yuengling Flight Btl

$5.25

DOMESTIC BUCKET

Corona Light

$6.50

Loaded Corona

$8.00

DosXX

$5.00

DosXX Bucket

$25.00

Heineken Btl

$6.00

Heineken Lt Btl

$6.00

Magners Cider

$6.25

Mango Cart Can

$6.25

Modelo Bottle

$6.25

Stella Btl

$6.25

IMPORT BUCKET

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

HIGH NOON

WHITE CLAW

TRULY

NUTRL

BL SELTZER

REY AZUL

HN Bucket

Truly Bucket

ONDA Bucket

BL Seltzer Bucket

WC Bucket

VIZZY

$5.50

WINE

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Sangria

$6.00

House Prosecco

$6.00

Moet Imperial-Btl

$150.00

Wycliff Rose-Btl

$30.00

Wycliff Champagne-Btl

$30.00

COCKTAILS

Frz Cuervo Margarita

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Creamsickle

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Long Island-Well

$9.00

Long Island-Top Shelf

$12.00

Margarita-Top Shelf

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Irish Trash Can

$16.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

SHOTS

Jello Shot

$2.00

Stoli Split

$5.00

Jager Split

$5.00

Syringe Jello Shot

$5.00

Bacardi Blood Bag

$6.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Four Horsemen

$13.00

GREEN TEA

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Johnny Vegas

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemondrop Shot

Liquid Cocaine

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Mexican Tea

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

PainKiller Shot

$10.00

Pineapple Upside-down

$9.00

Pink Starburst

$9.00

Raspberry Kamikaze

$8.00

Raspberry Lemon-drop Shot

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Sweet Tart

$10.00

Thin Mint

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Water Mocassin

$10.00

WHITE TEA

Y Bomb

$12.00

Panty Dropper

$8.00

HAPPY HOUR DOOR

$10 General Admission

$10.00

$30 General Admission

$30.00

$40 General Admission

$40.00

VIP Express Door

$50.00

$10 General Admission

$10.00

$5 Halloween Door

$5.00

$10 Halloween Door

$10.00

$20 Halloween Door

$20.00

CHAMPAGNE

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Moet Imperial

$200.00

Veuve Cliquot Btl

$275.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

DON JULIO 1942 BOTTLE

$600.00

BIRTHDAY COMP BOTTLE

$25.00

MISC

Tip Charge

$0.01

Red Bull Regular

$5.25

Beer Of The Month

NUTRL

Retail

R/W/B Camo Tee

$30.00

MacDintons's Tee

$25.00

Macdintons Female Tank Top

$25.00

MacDinton's Hat

$20.00

MacDintons Lightning T

$20.00

MacDintons's Hoodie

$45.00

Macdintons Football Jersey

$40.00

MacDinton's Soccer Jersey

$50.00

Mamba Vape 2500

$20.00

MacDinton's Beer Stein

$25.00

MacDintons Long Sleeve Tee

$35.00

MacDintons Bottle Opener

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

MacDinton's opened in May 2002 and most of our patrons have frequented the place since then, some becoming part of the furniture!

Website

Location

405 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Luv Child
orange starNo Reviews
516 S Howard Avenue Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Soho Saloon
orange star2.5 • 109
410 S HOWARD AVE TAMPA, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Grove Soho
orange star3.7 • 47
406 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Bar HWRD
orange star3.3 • 134
302 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The Patio - 421 South MacDill Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
421 South MacDill Ave. Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
OLIVIA
orange star4.8 • 190
3601 W SWANN AVE Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 1,989
930 S HOWARD AVE TAMPA, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Water + Flour
orange star4.4 • 1,670
1015 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Sweet Soul - Sweet Soul
orange star4.6 • 527
1101 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Deck Pizza
orange star4.8 • 24
2202 W Platt Street Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
International
review star
No reviews yet
Seminole Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown Tampa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Ybor City
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
USF
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Busch Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Tampa
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West Tampa
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston