Bars & Lounges
MacDinton's St. Pete
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
A long-time fixture on the South Tampa bar scene, MacDinton’s is now open for business in Saint Petersburg, FL The beloved Irish bar opened it's doors on Friday December 30,2011 at the Jannus Live entertainment complex.
242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33701
