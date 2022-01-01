MacDinton's St. Pete imageView gallery
MacDinton's St. Pete

1,148 Reviews

$$

242 1st Ave N

St Petersburg, FL 33701

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
A long-time fixture on the South Tampa bar scene, MacDinton’s is now open for business in Saint Petersburg, FL The beloved Irish bar opened it's doors on Friday December 30,2011 at the Jannus Live entertainment complex.

242 1st Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33701

