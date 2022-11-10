Restaurant header imageView gallery

MacGregor's Book Nook Espresso

3 Reviews

202 N Main St

Yreka, CA 96097

Popular Items

Oregon Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Chai Freeze

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.45+

Dark Canyon Coffee

Americano

$2.45+

Espresso and water

Espresso

$1.95

Dark Canyon Espresso

Red Eye

$2.95+

Espresso and coffee

Cappuccino

$2.95+

Espresso and milk foam

Traditional Macchiato

$1.95+

Cubano

$1.95+

Sweetened shot of espresso.

Latte

$3.95+

Espresso and half and half

Breve

$3.95+

Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso with milk and chocolate sauce

White Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso with milk and white chocolate sauce

Tuxedo

$3.95+

Espresso with milk, chocolate & white chocolate sauces

Mexi Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso with milk, chocolate sauce, cinnamon, and nutmeg

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Espresso with milk and caramel sauce

Oregon Chai Latte

$3.95+

Oregon Chai Tea with foam

Hot Cocoa

$2.45+

Hot Chocolate and milk

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$2.95+

24 hour cold brew coffee

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Espresso with half & half, and ice.

Iced Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso, dark chocolate, milk and ice.

Iced White Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso, white chocolate, milk and ice.

Iced Tuxedo

$4.45+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Espresso, milk, caramel sauce, and ice.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.45+

Oregon Chai Tea and ice.

Italian Soda

$2.95+

Your choice of flavor syrup and carbonation.

Lemonade

$2.45+

Mocha Freeze

$4.95+

Espresso, milk, chocolate sauce, and ice.

White Mocha Freeze

$4.95+

Espresso, milk, white chocolate sauce, and ice.

Tuxedo Freeze

$4.95+

Mexi Mocha Freeze

$5.45+

Espresso, milk, chocolate sauce, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ice.

Caramel Frappé

$4.95+

Espresso, milk, caramel sauce, and ice.

Chai Freeze

$4.45+

Oregon Chai Tea and ice.

Cremosa

$3.95+

Creamy milkshake style drink with your choice of flavor.

Iced Energy

Blue Sci-Fi

$4.95+

Energy drink, blueberry, blackberry, vanilla, blended or over ice.

Cherry Bomb

$4.95+

Energy drink, cherry, lime, vanilla, cream, blended or over ice.

Chicken Fart

$4.95+

Energy drink, strawberry, mango, cream, blended or over ice.

Clockwork Orange

$4.95+

Energy drink, orange, piña colada, vanilla, cream, blended or over ice.

Coconut Winter Chicken

$4.95+

Energy drink, coconut, huckleberry, cream, blended or over ice.

Cool as a Cucumber

$4.95+

Fandango Mango

$4.95+

Energy drink, mango, orange, piña colada, cream, blended or over ice.

Huckleberry Finn

$4.95+

Energy drink, huckleberry, raspberry, blackberry, blended or over ice.

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

$4.95+

Energy drink with coconut, vanilla, blended or over ice.

Interview with a Vampire

$4.95+

Energy drink, strawberry, pomegranate, blended or over ice.

Island of the Blue Dolphins

$4.95+

Energy drink, blue raspberry, watermelon, blended or over ice.

James and the Giant Peach

$4.95+

Energy drink, peach, mango, piña colada, cream, blended or over ice.

Johnny Apple Read

$4.95+

Energy drink, apple, peach, vanilla, cream, blended or over ice.

Lemony Snicket

$4.95+

Energy drink, lemonade, raspberry, French vanilla, blended or over ice.

Ponyboy

$4.95+

Raspberry Romance

$4.95+

Energy drink, raspberry, piña colada, watermelon, cream, blended or over ice.

Rose Madder

$4.95+

Energy drink, raspberry, peach, cream, blended or over ice.

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.95+

Energy drink, strawberry, kiwi, cream, blended or over ice.

The Patriot

$4.95+

Energy drink, blueberry, raspberry, coconut, blended or over ice.

Specials

Berry in Love Sparkling Lemonade

$2.45+

Blueberry Iced Tea

$3.45+

Campfire Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Candy Bar Crush

$4.95+

Blend your choice of candy bar, milk, chocolate sauce, and ice.

Cin in the Dark

$3.45+

Cinnamon infused Red Eye.

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.45+

Crème Brûlatte

$4.45+

Day at the Beach

$2.45+

Day at the Beach with a Kick

$4.95+

Italian soda with energy drink.

Dragon Fruit Cucumber Sparkler

$2.45+

German Chocolate Mocha

$4.45+

Golden Breve

$3.95+

London Fog

$2.45+

MacGroggor

$4.45+

Espresso with half and half, chocolate powder, vanilla flavor, caramel sauce, and marshmallows.

Misty Dawn

$3.95+

Hot chocolate with white chocolate & chocolate powder, half & half, shot of flavor, and marshmallows.

Peppermint Mocha

$3.95+

Piña Colada Cremosa

$3.45+

Rose Lemonade

$2.45+

Steamer

$1.45+

Steamed milk with flavor shots.

The Sun Burn

$5.45+

Strawberry smoothie with aloe juice.

Vanilla Bubbie

$2.95+

Steamed milk with brown sugar and vanilla extract. Powdered vanilla sprinkled on top.

White Christmas

$4.45+

Whole Fruit Smoothies

Made from scratch using real fruit and local honey to boost antihistamines to help fight regional allergies.

Mango Smoothie

$5.95+

Made from scratch using real fruit and local honey to boost antihistamines to help fight regional allergies.

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.95+

Made from scratch using real fruit and local honey to boost antihistamines to help fight regional allergies.

Peach Smoothie

$5.95+

Made from scratch using real fruit and local honey to boost antihistamines to help fight regional allergies.

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95+

Made from scratch using real fruit and local honey to boost antihistamines to help fight regional allergies.

Can Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.95

Orange Juice

$1.95

Water

$0.95

Coke

$1.45

Diet Coke

$1.45

Mountain Dew

$1.45

Root Beer

$1.45

Sprite

$1.45

Monster

$1.95

Mango Loco Monster

$1.95

Ultra Blue Monster

$1.95

Ultra Red Monster

$1.95

Lo-Carb Monster

$1.95

Zero Ultra Monster

$1.95

Red Bull

$2.95

Blueberry Red Bull

$2.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.95

Rockstar

$1.95

Hardcore Apple Rockstar

$1.95

Lemonade Rockstar

$1.95

Orange Rockstar

$1.95

Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

$3.45

Tea

Individual Tea Bag

$1.50

English Breakfast (Black)

$2.45+

Tazo Tea

Calm Chamomile (Herbal)

$2.45+

Tazo Tea

Earl Grey (Black)

$2.45+

Tazo Tea

Refresh Mint/Menthe (Herbal

$2.45+

Tazo Tea

Zen (Green)

$2.45+

Tazo Tea

London Fog

$2.45+

Coffee & Pastry

12 oz. coffee and donut special

12 oz. Coffee & Donut

$3.00

12 oz. Coffee & Mexican Pastry

$4.00

Candy

Butterfingers

$1.45

Heath

$1.45

Kit Kat

$1.45

M & M's

$1.45

Reese's Take 5

$1.45

Rolo

$1.45

Snickers

$1.45

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$1.95

Almond & Coconut Kind Bar

$2.45

Caramel Almond & Sea Salt Kind Bar

$2.45

Dark Chocolate Almond Coconut Kind Bar

$2.45

Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew Kind Bar

$2.45

Dark Chocolate Mocha Almond Kind Bar

$2.45

Peanut Butter Kind Bar

$2.45
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

202 N Main St, Yreka, CA 96097

Directions

Gallery
MacGregor's Book Nook Espresso image
MacGregor's Book Nook Espresso image

Map
