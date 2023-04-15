Restaurant header imageView gallery

Machete National City 2325 Highland Avenue

No reviews yet

2325 Highland Avenue

National City, CA 91950

Coffee Bar Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

ColdBrew

$5.50

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso Tonic

$5.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Hammerhead

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Agave Latte

$4.50

Caramel Latte

$4.50

Hazelnut Latte

$4.50

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.50

Lavender Latte

$5.00

CHINGONA

$6.00

CDO Latte

$5.00

Cafe de Olla

$3.50

Mocha

$4.50

Mx Mocha

$5.00

White Mocha

$4.50

Chai

$4.50

Matcha

$4.50

Teas

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

10oz Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Vanilla Steamer

$2.50

Pastries

Tucari Concha

$2.50

Muffin Bread & Cie

$3.50

Croissant Bread & Cie

$4.00

Danish Bread & Cie

$4.25

Scone Bread & Cie

$4.00

Bear Claw Bread & Cie

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll Bread & Cie

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bread & Cie

$1.25

Banana Chocoloate Chip Bread

$3.50

Zucchini Bread

$3.50

Non Coffee Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Mineral Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 am
2325 Highland Avenue, National City, CA 91950

