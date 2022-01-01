Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Machete UNION STATION UNION STATION

review star

No reviews yet

1730 WYNKOOP ST

DENVER, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

Arrachera
Pollo Rostizado
Al Pastor

Entradas

Masa Crisps & Salsas

Masa Crisps & Salsas

$6.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

Classic Guacamole includes masa crisps & Salsas

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Flash fried seasoned peppers/ Fresno Aioli

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Asadero cheese/ onions/ Jalapeno/ Mezcal

Ceviche Bandera

Ceviche Bandera

$15.00

Includes 3 Ceviches: Verde: Citrus Cured Fish in Tomatillo-lime Blanco: Fresh Lemon Cured Ahi Tuna Rojo: Citrus Shrimp in Guajillo-lime Sauce served with Jicama

Tacos

Arrachera

Arrachera

$3.00

Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro

Arrachera con chile relleno

Arrachera con chile relleno

$5.75

Sirloin/ Avocado salsa verde/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese

Campechano

Campechano

$5.75

Sirloin/ Red Chorizo/ Oaxaca cheese/ Avocado salsa/ Onions & cilantro

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$5.75

Braised Sirloin in adobo marinated/ melted oaxaca cheese/ onions/ cilantro

Lengua

Lengua

$5.25

Steamed Cooked Beff tongue/ onions & cilantro/ Salsa Chile de arbol/ rPickled Radish

Tripa

Tripa

$5.25

Crispy Beef Tripe/ Salsa Roja/ Onions & Cilantro

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.00

Duroc Roasted Pig in Guajillo chile Marinade/ Pineapple/ Onions & cilantro

Costilla

Costilla

$4.75

Pork Pib Meat/ SAlsa negra/ Caramelized onions/ Smoked Avocado/ Poblano Tortilla

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$5.75

Coloado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla

Pollo Rostizado

Pollo Rostizado

$4.75

Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes

Tinga

Tinga

$3.00

Rotisserie Chiken Braised in Onion Chipotle Adobo & Tomato/ Lettuce/ Crema de Rancho

Pescado

Pescado

$6.25

Grilled Mahi Mahi/ Cole Slaw/ Chili Fresno Aioli/ Squid ink Tortilla

Salmon

Salmon

$6.25

Grilled Salmon/ morita aioli/ mexican truffle/ crispy bacon/ squid ink tortilla

Camaron

Camaron

$6.25

Grilled Shrimp/ Poblano Pesto/ Mango-Pico/ Avocado/ Squid ink Tortilla

Langosta

Langosta

$9.00

Grilled Lobster/ Smoked Avocado/ Corn/ Chile Morita Aioli/ Squid ink tortilla

De la Milpa

De la Milpa

$4.50

Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla

Del Jardin

Del Jardin

$3.00

Grilled Sweet Potato/ Carrots/ Poblaboo Pepper/ Fresh Corn Puree/ Hibiscust Tortilla

Yaca y Champis

Yaca y Champis

$4.50

Mezcal Jackfruit/ Baked Portobello Mushrooms/ Smash Avocado/ Crispy Potatoes/ Salsa Quemada/ Hibiscus Tortilla

Quesadillas

Arrachera quesadilla

Arrachera quesadilla

$12.00

Sirloin/ Habanero mojo/ Crispy onions/ Chile guajillo Tortilla

Shrimp quesadilla

Shrimp quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled shrimp/ Lettuce/ Poblano pesto/ Avocado/ Guajillo tortilla

Pollo Rostizado quesadilla

Pollo Rostizado quesadilla

$12.00

Rotisserie chiken/ Blue corn tortilla/ Salsa verde

Tinga quesadilla

Tinga quesadilla

$12.00

Rotisserie chicken braised in onion chipotle adobo & tomato/ Lettuce/ Sour cream

Mundo Verde quesadilla

Mundo Verde quesadilla

$12.00

Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Tortilla

Huitlacoche quesadilla

Huitlacoche quesadilla

$13.00

Huitlacoche/ Shitake mushrooms/ Roasted corn/ Salsa Roja/ poblano Tortilla

Gringa Quesadilla

Gringa Quesadilla

$12.00

Pastor/ Pineapple/ Onions/cilantro/ Flour Tortilla

cheese quesadilla

$9.00

Fuertes

El Perro del Machete

El Perro del Machete

$10.00

Bacon wrapped Beef Hot Dog Topped with Frijoles Puercos/ Grilled onions/ Cabbage/ Pico de Gallo/ Machete Mayo

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Poblano pepper/ oaxaca cheese/ Tomato epazote/ Mexican Rice & frijoles puercos on the side

Calma Borrachos

Calma Borrachos

$20.00

Alambre with Sirloin/ Al Pastor meat/ Bacon/ Mushrooms/ Onions/ Cheese/ Guacamole/ jalapeno & fresno salsa/ Tortillas on the side

Dos Pistolas

Dos Pistolas

$17.00

Grilled shrimp/ Sirloin/ Black beans/ Avocado/ Queso Fresco/ Habanero salsa/ Two handmade corn tortillas/ served with esquites

Enchiladas Divorciadas

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$17.00

House-Made Rolled Tortita Filled with Chicken and Covered with Red and Green Sauce, Served with Frijoles Puercos and Rice

Enchiladas Con Langosta

Enchiladas Con Langosta

$25.00

Lobster Rolled Tortita Smothered with Rich White Sauce served with Frijoles Puercos and Rice

Salads

De la Casa

De la Casa

$11.00

Chopped mixed greens/ Cherry Tomaoes/ Cucumber/ Roasted pumpkin seeds/ Cotija cheese/ Cilantro Agave vinaigrette

Sides and Extras

Rice

$5.00

Frijoles Puercos

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Three fresh Tortillas

$1.50

refried beans

$5.00Out of stock

Jars

Salsa Gringo Jar

$8.00

Salsa Rustica Jar

$8.00

Salsa Fresno Jar

$8.00

Salsa Jalapeno Jar

$8.00

Salsa Habanero Jar

$8.00

Margaritas

Machete

$11.00

Cuervo traditional reposadso/ cointrea/ fresh ime/ agave

Machete con Mezcal

Machete con Mezcal

$12.00

Cuervo traditional plata/ Fidencio Mezcal/ Cointreau/ fresh lime/ Agave

Skinny

Skinny

$8.00

Cuervo traditional reposado/ fresh ime/ agave

Skinny Silver

Skinny Silver

$10.00

Casamigos silver/ fresh lime/ agave

Skinny Repo

Skinny Repo

$13.00

Casamigos reposado/ fresh lime/ agave

Cadillac

Cadillac

$14.00

Our Machete margarita with a Grand Marnier floater

Cadillac Repo

Cadillac Repo

$14.00

Casa noble Reposado/ cointreau/ fresh lime/ agave

Cadillac Anejo

Cadillac Anejo

$17.00

Casa noble Anejo/ Cointreau/ Fresh lime/ agave

Coin Purse

$10.00

Cuervo traditional reposado/ fresh lime/ cointreau

Coin purse Silver

Coin purse Silver

$12.00

Fortaleza silver/ Cointreau/ fresh lime

Coin purse repo

Coin purse repo

$14.00

Fortaleza reposado/ cointreau/ fresh lime

Lucky one

Lucky one

$9.00

Suerte Silver/ splash of lime/ agave

Lucky one repo

Lucky one repo

$12.00

Suerte repo/ splash lime/ agave

Lucky anejo

Lucky anejo

$14.00

Suerte anejo/ splash of lime/ agave

A Day in Tulum

A Day in Tulum

$11.00

Casamigos silver/ muddled cucumber & mint/ fresh lime/ agave

Blood orange

Blood orange

$9.00

Cuervo traditional plata/ Blood orange/ fresh lime/ agave

Blood orange Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio Silver/ Blood orange/ lime juice/ agave

Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$9.00

House infused pineapple tequila/ hibiscus tea/ mint simple syrup/ fresh lime juice

Spicy Rico

Spicy Rico

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante/ Cointreau/ fresh jalapenos/ cilantro & lime muddled and shaken/ agave

Kona

Kona

$10.00

House- infused pineapple & coconut Tequila/ Cointreau/ fresh lime/ agave

Strawberry

Strawberry

$10.00

House infused strawberry tequila/ cointreau/ fresh lime/ agave

Raspberry

Raspberry

$10.00

House infused raspberry tequila/ cointreau/ fresh lime/ agave

Oaxacan

Oaxacan

$11.00

Fidencio mexcal/ Muddled pineapple & orange/ fresh lime/ agave

Sayulita

Sayulita

$11.00

Casamigos silver/ Minced habanero/ muddled cucumber & orange/ fresh lime/ agave

Hot Mess

$10.00

Cuervo traditional Plata/ Hot Mess infused tequila/ cointreau/ lime juice/ agave

Tamarind

Tamarind

$9.00

Cuervo Traditional Plata/ Tamarind/ Chile de Arbol/ Fresh Lime/ agave

Blackberry Smash

Blackberry Smash

$10.00Out of stock

El Rey Zapoteco Mezcal/ Muddled Blackberry/ fresh Lime/ Agave

Negroni Azteca

Negroni Azteca

$10.00

El Rey Zapoteca Mezcal/ Cappelletti/ Sweet Vermouth/ Aztec Chocolate Bitters

Mexican Standards

Pineapple shot

$5.00

chilled house-infused pineapple tequiula

Paloma

Paloma

$9.00

Cuervo traditional Plata/ fresh squeezed grapefruit/ fresh lime

Paloma con Mezcal

$11.00

Fidencio Mexcal/ frersh squeezed grapefruit/ fresh lime

Bloody Maria

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Cuervo traditional Plata/ house made blackened fresno blody mix

Michelada

Michelada

$8.00

tecate can/ house made blackened fresno blody mix/ carne seca

Sangria

Sangria

$8.00

Spanish wine/ Cinnamon infused tequila/ orange juice/ agave/ fresh lime

Mojito

$11.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negro Modelo

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Cerebral

$7.00

Pacifico bottle

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate

$10.00+

Coors

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Guinness

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$6.00

Modelo Especial Can

$5.00

Liters

Liters of Margaritas TOGO
Machete Bottle

Machete Bottle

$55.00

Skinny Bottle

$50.00

Kona Bottle

$55.00

Strawberry Bottle

$55.00

Raspberry Bottle

$55.00

Hot Mess Bottle

$55.00

Blood Orange Bottle

$55.00

Casamigos Skinny Bottle

$65.00

Don Julio Skinny Bottle

$75.00

Sangria Bottle

$42.00

Day in Tulum Bottle

$70.00

Spicy Rico Bottle

$65.00

Sayulita Bottle

$70.00

Oaxacan Bottle

$70.00

Coin Bottle

$50.00

Non Alcohol

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Energy Drink

$4.50

Energy Drink sugar Free

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

kids

Chicken Quesadilla kids

$9.00

on flour tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla kids

Cheese Quesadilla kids

$8.00

on flour tortilla

Steak Quesadilla kids

$9.00

on flour tortilla

Chicken Taquitos crispy kids

$9.00

Crispy rolled corn tortilla with chicken, sour cream on the side

Chicken Tacos kids

$9.00

2 tacos: Chicken and cheese on flour tortilla

Steak Tacos kids

Steak Tacos kids

$9.00

2 Steak and cheese tacos on flour tortilla

Chicken and Steak Tacos kids

$9.00

1 Chicken and cheese, 1 Steak and cheese taco on flour tortilla

Salchipulpos

Salchipulpos

$9.00

Refried Beans with Cheese and flour tortilla

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER, CO 80202

Machete UNION STATION image
Machete UNION STATION image
Machete UNION STATION image

