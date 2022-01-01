- Home
Machete CHERRY CREEK
No reviews yet
2817 E 3rd Ave #f
Denver, CO 80206
Popular Items
Entradas
Masa Crisps & Salsas
Guacamole
Classic Guacamole includes masa crisps & Salsas
Shishito Peppers
Flash fried seasoned peppers/ Fresno Aioli
Queso Fundido
Asadero cheese/ onions/ Jalapeno/ Mezcal
Ceviche Bandera
Includes 3 Ceviches: Verde: Citrus Cured White Fish in Tomatillo- lime Blanco: Fresh Lemon Cured Ahi Tuna Rojo: Citrus Shrimp in Guajillo- Lime sauce, served with Jicama !!!
Tacos
Arrachera
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
Arrachera Con Chile Relleno
Sirloin/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese
Campechano
Sirloin/ Red Chorizo/ Oaxaca cheese/ Avocado salsa/ Onions & cilantro
Lengua
Steamed Cooked Beff tongue/ onions & cilantro/ Salsa Chile de arbol/ Radish
Tripa
Crispy Beef Tripe/ Salsa Roja/ Onions & Cilantro
Al Pastor
Duroc Roasted Pig in Guajillo chile Marinade/ Pineapple/ Onions & cilantro
Costilla
Pork Pib Meat/ SAlsa negra/ Caramelized onions/ Smoked Avocado/ Poblano Tortilla
Quesabirria
Braised Sirloin in adobo marinated/ melted oaxaca cheese/ onions/cilantro
Barbacoa
Coloado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
Pollo Rostizado
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
Tinga
Rotisserie Chiken Braised in Onion Chipotle Adobo & Tomato/ Lettuce/ Crema de Rancho
Pescado
Grilled Mahi Mahi/ Cole Slaw/ Machete Aioli/ Squid ink Tortilla
Camaron
Grilled Shrimp/ Poblano Pesto/ Avocado/ Mango-Pico/ Squid ink Tortilla
Salmon
Grilled Salmon/ morita aioli/ mexican truflee/ crispy bacon/ squid ink tortilla
Langosta
Grilled Lobster/ Smoked Avocado/ Corn/ Chile Morita Aioli/ Squid ink tortilla
De la Milpa
Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla
Del Jardin
Grilled Sweet Potato/ Carrots/ Poblaboo Pepper/ Fresh Corn Puree/ Hibiscust Tortilla
Yaca y Champis
Mezcal Jackfruit/ Baked Portobello Mushroom/ Smash Avocado/ Crispy Potatoes/ Salsa Quemada/ Hibiscus Tortilla
Quesadillas
Arrachera Quesadilla
Sirloin/ Habanero mojo/ Crispy onions/ Chile guajillo Tortilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp/ Lettuce/ Poblano pesto/ Avocado/ Guajillo tortilla
Pollo Rostizado Quesadilla
Rotisserie chiken/ Blue corn tortilla/ Salsa verde
Tinga Quesadilla
Rotisserie chicken braised in onion chipotle adobo & tomato/ Lettuce/ Sour cream
Mundo Verde Quesadilla
Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Tortilla
Huitlacoche Quesadilla
Huitlacoche/ Shitake mushrooms/ Roasted corn/ Salsa Roja/ poblano Tortilla
Gringa Quesadilla
Pastor/ Pinneapple/ onions/cilantro/ Flour Tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Fuertes
El Perro del Machete
Bacon wrapped Beef hot dog topped with Frijoles Puercos/ Grilled Onions/ Cabbage/ Pico de Gallo/ Machete Mayo
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper/ oaxaca cheesed/ Tomato epazote/ Mexican Rice & frijoles puercos on the side
Dos Pistolas
Grilled shrimp/ Sirloin/ Black beans/ Avocado/ Queso Fresco/ Habanero salsa/ Two handmade corn tortillas/ served with esquites
Calma Borrachos
Alambre with Sirloin/ Al Pastor meat/ Bacon/ Mushrooms/ Onions/ Cheese/ Guacamole/ jalapeno & fresno salsa/ Tortillas on the side
Enchiladas Divorciadas
2 House-made Rolled Tortitas filled with Chicken and Covered with Red and Green Sauce, served with Frijoles Puercos and Rice
Enchiladas Con Langosta
Lobster Rolled Tortilla Smothered with Rich White Sauce Served with Frijoles Puercos and Rice
Salads
Margaritas
Machete
Cuervo traditional reposado/ cointrea/ fresh lime/ agave
Skinny
Cuervo traditional reposado/ fresh ime/ agave
Coin Purse
Cuervo traditional reposado/ fresh lime/ cointreau
Machete con Mezcal
Cuervo traditional plata/ Fidencio Mezcal/ Cointreau/ fresh lime/ Agave
Skinny Silver
Casamigos silver/ fresh lime/ agave
Skinny Repo
Casamigos reposado/ fresh lime/ agave
Kona
House- infused pineapple & coconut Tequila/ Cointreau/ fresh lime/ agave
Raspberry
House infused raspberry tequila/ cointreau/ fresh lime/ agave
Strawberry
House infused rstrawberry tequila/ cointreao/ fresh lime/ agave
Coin Purse Silver
Fortaleza silver/ Cointreau/ fresh lime
Coin Purse Repo
Fortaleza reposado/ cointreau/ fresh lime
Cadillac
Our Machete margarita with a Grand Marnier floater
Cadillac Repo
Casa noble Reposado/ cointreau/ fresh lime/ agave
Cadillac Anejo
Casa noble Anejo/ Cointreau/ Fresh lime/ agave
Lucky One
Suerte Silver/ splash of lime/ agave
Lucky One Repo
Suerte repo/ splash lime/ agave
Lucky One Anejo
Suerte anejo/ splash of lime/ agave
A Day in Tulum
Casamigos silver/ muddled cucumber & mint/ fresh lime/ agave
Spicy Rico
Maestro Dobel Diamante/ Cointreau/ fresh jalapenos/ cilantro & lime muddled and shaken/ agave
Blood Orange
Cuervo traditional plata/ Blood orange/ fresh lime/ agave
Blood Orange Don Julio
Don Julio Silver/ Blood orange/ lime juice/ agave
Sayulita
Casamigos silver/ Minced habanero/ muddled cucumber & orange/ fresh lime/ agave
Hibiscus
House infused pineapple tequila/ hibiscus tea/ mint simple syrup/ fresh lime juice
Oaxacan
Fidencio mexcal/ Muddled pineapple & orange/ fresh lime/ agave
Hot Mess
Cuervo traditional Plata/ Hot Mess infused tequila/ cointreau/ lime juice/ agave
Tamarind
Cuervo Traditional plata/ Tamarind/ Chile de arbol/ fresh lime/ agave
Mezcal Blackberry Smash
El Rey Zapoteco Mecal/ Muddled Blackberry/ fresh lime/agave
Negroni Azteca
El Rey Zapoteco Mezcal/ Campari/ Cappelletti/ Aztec Chocolate Bitters
Mexican Standards
Pineapple Shot
chilled house-infused pineapple tequiula
Paloma
Cuervo traditional Plata/ fresh squeezed grapefruit/ fresh lime
Paloma con Mezcal
Fidencio Mexcal/ frersh squeezed grapefruit/ fresh lime
Bloody Maria
Cuervo traditional Plata/ house made blackened fresno blody mix
Michelada
tecate can/ house made blackened fresno blody mix/ carne seca
Sangria
Spanish wine/ Cinnamon infused tequila/ orange juice/ agave/ fresh lime
Bloody Mary
Mojito
Beer
Liters
kids
Cheese Quesadilla kids
on flour tortilla
Steak Quesadilla kids
on flour tortilla
Chicken Taquitos crispy kids
Crispy corn tortilla rolled with chicken, sour cream on the side
Chicken Tacos kids
Chicken and cheese on flour tortilla
Steak Tacos kids
Steak and cheese on flour tortilla
Chicken and Steak Tacos kids
1 chicken and cheese 1 steak and cheese on flour tortilla
Salchipulpos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver, CO 80206