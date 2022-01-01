Machi Machi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet Tea Shop located inside United Noodles. We make specialty teas with a variety of toppings and flavors.
Location
2015 East 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Afro Deli & Grill Minneapolis - Riverside
No Reviews
1810 Riverside Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55454
View restaurant
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
No Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
More near Minneapolis