Machi Machi imageView gallery

Machi Machi

review star

No reviews yet

2015 East 24th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Milk Tea with Creme Brûlée
Black Milk Bubble Tea
Strawberry Latte with Panna Cotta

Fresh Tea

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea

$4.00

Pekoe Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Oolong Tieguanyin Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Green Tea with Plum Jello

$7.25

Cream Cheese Foam Tea

Cream Cheese Foam Black Tea

$5.00

Cream Cheese Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Cream Cheese Foam Oolong Tea

$5.00

Cream Cheese Foam Black Milk Tea

$5.00

Hot Chocolate Latte with Cream Cheese Foam

$5.50

Milk Tea & Latte

Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Black Milk Bubble Tea

$5.00

Black Milk Tea with Mini Taro Balls

$5.00

Black Milk Tea with Creme Brûlée

$6.00

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.00

Black Milk Tea with Panna Cotta

$7.25

Iced chocolate with Panna Cotta

$7.25

Strawberry Latte with Panna Cotta

$7.25

Shizuoka Matcha Milk Tea with Creme Brûlée and Red Bean

$7.00

Shizuoka Matcha Milk Tea with Panna Cotta

$7.25

Matcha Milk Tea Slush with Red Bean

$6.50

Black Tea with Oat Milk

$5.00

Strawberry Latte Slush with Creme Brûlée and Oreo Pieces

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Tea

Jasmine Green Tea with Fresh Fruits

$6.00

Jasmine Green Tea with Fresh Orange

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie with Cream Cheese Foam

$5.50

Mixed Berry Smoothie with Cream Cheese Foam

$5.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Tea Shop located inside United Noodles. We make specialty teas with a variety of toppings and flavors.

Location

2015 East 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Directions

Gallery
Machi Machi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oasis 2.0
orange starNo Reviews
1939 South 5th St. Minneapolis, MN 55454
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill Minneapolis - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
1810 Riverside Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55454
View restaurantnext
Day Block Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,052
1105 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
The Corner Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55454
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
The Test Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
825 SE Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Birchwood Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,559
3311 East 25th Street Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston