Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Macho Taco Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

2525 US Hwy 98 W

Suite B

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burrito
Quesadilla
Buffalocal

Taco Menu

fried shaved brussel sprouts, queso fresco, smoked tomatoes and tequila lime crema
Brisket Burnt Ends Indian Flatbread

$9.00
Buffalocal

$8.00

Gulf shrimp, fried and tossed in local Panhandle Heat buffalo sauce, over carrot and cabbage slaw with our house poblano ranch and micro celery greens

Caribbean Blackened

$9.00

honey lime cabbage, grilled pineapple, charred onion and poblanos, fresh cilantro, lime wedge

Porky Belly

$7.00

smoked crispy pork belly with grilled pineapple salsa, fresh cilantro, and limes

Portobello Umami

$6.00

Sea OG Taco

$8.00

Smoked OG Taco

$6.00
Steak Umami

$9.00
The Cool Ranch

$6.00

cheese dusted hard shell taco with grilled chicken and ranch crema, topped with pickled jalapeños and queso fresco crumbles

The Texas

$7.00

smoked brisket, mustard crema, chopped cornichons, diced white onion, and fresh cilantro

Appetizers

House Queso and Chips

$10.00
Spicy Queso and Chips

$10.00

Spicy Burnt Ends Brisket Con Queso

$14.00
Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Roasted tomatoes, onions, garlic, lime juice and cilantro

Nacho

$19.00

Tortilla Chips oiled high with your choice of protein, shredded cheese, salsa, guacamolem sour cream, cherry tomatoes, scallions, and cilantro.

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Chefs Treats

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Buffalo fried or grilled shrimp, drizzled with poblano ranch and garnished with avocado abd shaved red onion.

Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Cauliflower encrusted in crispy corn chip batter, drizzled with poblano ranch

Crispy Smoked Wings

$13.00

Tossed in a honey lime vinegar sauce and dusted with your choice of mole spices or black pepper ranch. Served with poblano ranch.

Eloté

$6.00

Grilled corn on the cob dressed with chipotle crema, queso fresco and mexican spices.

Pork Belly Tostada

$14.00

Mains

Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of protein -- black beans, avocado, Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, shaved cabbage, grilled poblanos and onions, and herb crema.

Picanha Steak

$22.00
Quesadilla

$13.00

Your choice of protein - Cheddar Jack cheese, queso fresco crumbles, chipotle crema, cherry tomatoes, and scallions.

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$20.00

Smothered Enchiladas

$15.00

Salads

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Your choice of protein - One halved avacado, black beansm charred corn and topped with queso fresco crumbles, chipotle crema drizzled, and shaved scallions.

Tostada Salad

$12.00

Your choice of protein - Baby kale drizzled with lime vinaigrette, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes, charred corn, black beans and crumbled queso fresco layered with two fried corn tortillas

Little Lunchadores

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Nacho

$9.50

Kids Burrito

$9.50

Desserts

Cheesecake Empanada (Strawberry)

$10.00

Death By Chocolate Jar

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Key Lime Pies

$6.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Spoon Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Protein

Chicken Mole (6oz)

$8.00

Beef Brisket (6oz)

$8.00

Pork Chimichurri (6oz)

$8.00

Grilled Portabellos (6oz)

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp (6oz)

$11.00

Grilled Fish (6oz)

$11.00

Fried Shrimp (6oz)

$11.00

Fried Fish (6oz)

$11.00

Blackened Fish (6oz)

$11.00

Blackened Shrimp (6oz)

$11.00

Pork Belly (6oz)

$10.00

Brisket Burnt Ends (6oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Refried Beans (8 oz cup)

$2.00

Side Rice (8 oz cup)

$2.00

Side Oranges (4 pcs)

$1.00

Side Black Beans (8 oz cup)

$2.00

Side Sliced Avocado (1/2)

$2.00

Side Corn Tortillas (2)

$2.00

Side of Corn (no toppings)

$4.00

Side Mild Salsa (3.25 oz cup)

$1.00

Side Hot Salsa (3.25 oz cup)

$1.00

Side Chipotle Crema (3.25 oz cup)

$0.50

Side Flour Tortillas (2)

$2.00

Side Guacamole (3.25 oz cup)

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos (3.25 oz cup)

$0.50

Side Poblano Ranch (3.25 oz cup)

$0.50

Side Queso (3.25 oz cup)

$2.00

Side Sour Cream (3.25 oz cup)

$1.00

Platter Rice And Beans

$3.00

NA Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

8 oz Glass Coke

$3.00

12oz Coke Glass Bottle

$4.00

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Glass Sprite

$4.00

Glass Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Glass Pepsi

$4.00

Glass Root Beer

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin Orange

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Mineragua Sparkle Water

$4.00

Frozen Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Diet Doctor Pepper

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Grape Gatorade

$3.00

12oz Glass Fanta

$4.00

12 oz Glass Pineapple Fanta

$4.00

12 oz Glass Dr.Pepper Bottle

$4.00

12oz Glass Grape Fanta

$4.00

12oz Pepsi Glass Bottle

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Bar NA Beverage

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:15 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:15 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:15 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:15 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:15 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:15 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:15 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2525 US Hwy 98 W, Suite B, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

Macho Taco Cantina image
Macho Taco Cantina image
Macho Taco Cantina image

